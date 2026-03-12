Join the Action in CoinPoker’s Level Up Series This March

March has been a big month for CoinPoker. After launching the brand-new software a few days back, the operator has now rolled out a fresh tournament series that will be happening throughout March.
Dubbed the Level Up Series, the online poker festival takes place March 8 – 31, bringing heaps of tournament action, big guarantees, and opportunities for players to take advantage of some new and cool features.
The new software rollout has been an overall success for CoinPoker, with player numbers soaring in recent days. Thus, this is a perfect time for a tournament series, giving loyal customers and newcomers alike something to keep them busy every single day.
Daily Tournaments With Boosted Guarantees
The Level Up Series is somewhat different from what you may be used to. Instead of a fresh schedule, CoinPoker has decided to boost guarantees on up to five tournaments every single day. The easiest way to find them in the new lobby is by typing in ‘LUS’ in the search box.
There are tournaments to match every bankroll, and the operator is keeping an eye out for the player traffic, constantly adjusting guarantees for the upcoming events.
Of course, no online poker series would be complete without a Main Event. In this particular case, players will have a chance to play in not one, not two, but three Main Events, all kicking off on March 22.
Main Events will feature the newly-added multi-day format, which means there will be multiple Day 1 flights running throughout the month. There are three buy-in tiers for the Main – Low, Mid, and High, so everyone can join the action.
As is usually the case in this type of structure, players will need to get through a Day 1 flight to secure their seat for the Day 2 action, which takes place on the following day (Monday, March 23). With multiple starting days and boosted traffic, these tournaments should see quite a turnout and sizable prize pools.
Dynamic Prize Pools, 100% Rakeback, and New Features
CoinPoker is going all out with its Level Up Series, putting new software features to the test and giving players plenty of reasons to join the action.
As already mentioned, daily tournaments will have dynamic prize pools. Instead of going with fixed guarantees, the operator will keep track of the action and player numbers and continue to adjust prize pools for the upcoming events. The goal is to make them as big as possible.
All the rake from Level Up Series events will be paid back to the players in full. So, the operator is not making any money from these tournaments, as buy-ins go 100% toward the prize pool, while 100% of the rake paid is distributed back to the players.
Finally, the series will serve as a testing ground of sorts for newly introduced features, such as:
- Bubble Protection – all players who register before the start of any Level Up event will enjoy the Bubble Protection feature. If you happen to bust during the bubble stage and just before reaching the money, your buy-in will be fully refunded.
- Blind Rollback – this feature activates at tournament final tables, if players arrive to a final table with low average stacks. Blinds are rolled back to give more room to play actual poker when it matters the most instead of the event becoming a shove fest.
- Final Table Deal Making – players at a final table will have a chance to split the remaining prize pool based on their chip counts. The function is very easy to use, but all remaining players have to agree for a deal to happen.
As mentioned, the Level Up Series brings action for all bankrolls. Buy-ins start at just $2.20 and go all the way up to $500+. So, whatever your particular buy-in bracket may be, you’ll be able to find something right in your ballpark.
This is an excellent opportunity to see the new CoinPoker software in action and understand what all the buzz is about. Plus, with big prizes and 100% or your rake paid back, it’s a pretty sweet deal that doesn’t come around that often.