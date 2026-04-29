Check Out the Latest High Stakes Action at CoinPoker

CoinPoker has developed a reputation as the go-to place for high-stakes online action. Set to bring back the glory days of online clashes that captured the imagination of the community, the operator hosts nosebleed games of the magnitude that we haven’t seen in years.
Almost every day, there are big battles happening on the site, featuring regulars like ‘Giselle54′ and ‘Yolof1,’ as well as an occasional fresh face. Heads-up matches tend to get particularly heated, with five and six-figure pots exchanging hands many times an hour.
CoinPoker’s creators try to bring that action to the masses, with the likes of Bobby James Poker posting regular videos with recent highlights. There has been some interesting action happening lately, and we bring you a quick breakdown of the biggest moments.
Giselle Takes on Hweinny
‘Giselle54’ is one of the biggest names in the high-stakes online community right now, and nobody seems to know the real identity behind this online alias. All we know is that they apparently have a massive bankroll and play some good poker.
In one of the most recent skirmishes on CoinPoker, Giselle took on a player going under the alias ‘Hweinny’. They started off playing $300/$600 PLO, but quickly got tired of it and decided to up the antes, moving to $500/$,100 5-Card PLO.
The wildest hand of that particular matchup kicked off with effective stacks of $80k and ‘Hweinny’ pushing the action.
‘Hweinny’ opened from the button, making it $3,000. ‘Giselle54’ came over the top, making it $9k with Q♥5♥8♣6♣7♦. The opponent responded with a 4-bet to $27,000, Giselle decided to see the flop, and just like that, the pot grew to over $54,000.
The flop came Q♠10♦4♥, giving Giselle a top pair with some backdoor options. Hweinny moved all-in for a pot-sized bet, and Giselle had more than enough equity to call off.
With almost $163k in the middle, ‘Hweinny’ turned over K♥J♠8♠10♣9♣ for a monster wrap with a backdoor flush draw in spades. Although Giselle was technically ahead with a pair, ‘Hweinny’ was actually a big mathematical favorite, with 67% equity.
However, the board bricked out and ‘Hweinny’ missed all of his outs, so ‘Giselle54’s’ measly pair of queens held up.
The two continued to play for a little while more, but after losing another $40k, ‘Hweinny’ decided he had had enough and called it a day.
‘Yolof1’ vs. ‘Giselle54’
The next one to take the high-stakes crusher was ‘Yolof1,’ a well-known CoinPoker VIP, as they sat down to play some $200/$400 5-Card PLO. In one of the first major hands, Giselle went for a big three-barrel bluff and managed to pull it through.
Despite this initial momentum, ‘Yolof1’ managed to pick up a fair few pots along the way and build a nice stack as the session progressed.
One of the most interesting hands from this skirmish saw Giselle opening to $1,200 out of a $40k stack and holding A♥10♦4♠3♠2♣.
‘Yolof1’ made the call, and the two proceeded to see the flop of A♠7♥6♥. After their opponent checked, ‘Giselle54’ fired a $1.9k continuation bet, and ‘Yolof1’ quickly called, bringing the pot to $6,400.
The turn of 10♠ improved Giselle’s hand to a top two pair, but it also completed a straight draw from the flop. Giselle was undeterred, though, and after the opponent checked, they fired out for $4,800.
‘Yolof1’ responded in kind, raising it up to $20,800. Giselle made the call, leaving only $16k behind, and the river brought 10♦, giving them a boat. Surprisingly, ‘Yolof1’ did not continue on his turn aggression and instead proceeded to check.
With the second nuts, ‘Giselle54’ moved all-in for the last $16k, and ‘Yolof1’ folded despite getting great pot odds, indicating that they were probably air-balling on the turn.
This is just a small piece of high-stakes action that takes place regularly on CoinPoker. If you want more, you can always look for the games running in the client and also follow creators like Bobby James Poker and other for your regular dose of online nosebleeds.