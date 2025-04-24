Is it about time for poker to get it's very own Queens Gambit, and what it would take for such a movie or TV show to materialize? @IvanPotocki had some thoughts on the topic:



Makings of the Ultimate Poker Movie: Can Poker Have Its Queen’s Gambit? What would it take to make the ultimate poker movie and is it about time poker has had its own Queen's Gambit to get the ball rolling? pokerati.com