Image by Mateo Álvarez
Europe enters 2026 with the most fragmented yet most mature set of licensed iGaming regimes in the world, and Spain sits near the center of that conversation. The Iberian licensed market has spent the past decade turning a mid-sized online sector into a textbook case of regulated growth under tight advertising and player protection rules, with gross gaming revenue climbing steadily across 2024 and 2025.
For a US industry still building state by state, from the seven live iGaming jurisdictions of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island toward an eventual national patchwork, the Spanish trajectory offers a rare working laboratory in how sustained revenue and credible consumer protection can coexist.
Spain’s licensed landscape in early 2026 is populated by a familiar mix of pan-European groups and local specialists, including 888casino, Bet365, Codere, PokerStars, Pastón and Retabet, alongside the Spanish licensed operator platincasino.es, which serves the Iberian market under a full national license and illustrates how a mid-sized brand can build a sustained presence inside a tightly governed regime.
The point of naming these operators at the top of a comparative piece is not to recommend any single brand, but to anchor the rest of the discussion in names US readers can map against the familiar New Jersey and Pennsylvania rosters. With that operator list in hand, the rest of this tour moves across the continent, highlights the Spanish specifics worth studying, and returns to what the US licensed industry can translate into its own expansion playbook.
How Spain Became the Reference Point for Licensed Growth in Europe
The Spanish licensed market was opened by Law 13/2011, the foundational Gambling Act that pulled online gaming out of a grey regional patchwork and into a single national licensing regime. Across 2024 and into 2025, the market has produced quarterly GGR figures showing sustained double-digit growth, including €398.11 million in Q1 2025, €410.26 million in Q2 2025, and €405.36 million in Q3 2025, on pace to exceed €1.6 billion for the full year.
Crucially, that growth has come alongside a national self-exclusion register, a minimum legal age of 18, and the Real Decreto royal decrees governing how operators may advertise and how they must treat at-risk players. That combination of growing GGR and strengthening guardrails is the headline story US officials keep asking about.
The Spanish Royal Decree Framework and the February 2024 Reversal
The rules operators actually feel day to day are set out in the Real Decreto royal decrees, most notably Real Decreto 958/2020 on commercial communications and Real Decreto 176/2023 on safer gambling environments. The 2020 decree restricted prime time television and radio advertising to the 1 am to 5 am window, banned welcome bonuses for new customers, prohibited sports sponsorships visible on jerseys, and stripped celebrity endorsements from gambling marketing.
In February 2024, several of those provisions were partially annulled, including Article 13 on targeting new customers and rules limiting advertising on video-sharing platforms, pulling the framework closer to the proportionality test EU courts apply to commercial speech. The 2023 decree then layered in mandatory affordability checks, early risk detection, and stronger self-exclusion workflows. The net effect is a regime that advertises less aggressively than the United Kingdom but more visibly than Italy, and that leans hard on documented player protection in exchange.
The Seven European Markets Shaping the Continental Picture in 2026
Spain is one piece of a larger licensed mosaic, and the country level regimes worth watching across the rest of the continent each run a distinct model. The table below summarizes the headline parameters as they stand in April 2026, drawing on operator disclosures, statutory texts and trade press reporting across 2024 and 2025.
|Country
|Licensing Framework
|iGaming Vertical Scope
|Notable 2025-2026 Rule
|United Kingdom
|Statutory licensed
|Casino, poker, betting, bingo
|Affordability checks and stake limits on online slots
|Spain
|Law 13/2011 licensed
|Casino, poker, betting, bingo
|Centralised deposit limit and risk detection algorithm
|France
|Statute licensed
|Poker and betting only
|Online casino legalisation under consultation
|Germany
|State Treaty licensed
|Virtual slots, poker, betting
|€1 stake cap review and deposit cap discussion
|Italy
|Statute licensed
|Casino, poker, betting, bingo
|Renewed 2025 licensing round and advertising ban
|Netherlands
|Wet kansspelen op afstand licensed
|Casino, poker, betting
|€700 and €300 net deposit limits by age bracket
|Denmark
|Statute licensed
|Casino, poker, betting
|Channelisation above 90 percent through 2025
|Sweden
|Statute licensed
|Casino, poker, betting
|Channelisation stuck near 85 percent in 2024-2025
Read across the rows, the pattern is that mature regimes converge on similar levers of advertising control, deposit limits and self exclusion, yet calibrate them so differently that revenue and channelisation outcomes diverge sharply. Spain occupies a balanced middle ground, which is part of what makes it useful as a reference case.
Spain’s Licensed Operator Landscape and What It Tells a US Reader
The operators holding full Spanish licenses in early 2026 are a cross-section of pan-European brands and Spanish specialists. 888casino and Bet365 both run long-standing Spanish products with dedicated Madrid and Barcelona-facing support. Codere is a locally listed Spanish operator with a parallel Latin American presence.
PokerStars runs one of the oldest Spanish licensed poker rooms, sharing liquidity with France and Portugal under the shared liquidity agreement signed in 2018. Pastón is a smaller domestic casino and sportsbook brand, and Retabet focuses on the Basque Country with a strong regional retail presence.
Platincasino, as a Gauselmann group product, holds a full Spanish license under its localized platincasino.es domain and is listed on the official public license register. For a US reader used to seeing DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars dominate headline share, the Spanish roster looks more fragmented, and that fragmentation is itself a feature of a mature market rather than a bug.
Player Protection in Spain: Age 18, the National Register and the Advertising Windows
Spain’s player protection architecture rests on three pillars. The first is a legal minimum age of 18 for all licensed gambling, verified at account registration against official identity documents and cross-checked against the national self-exclusion register. The second is advertising restriction, with prime time broadcast windows closed to gambling content and a recalibrated set of rules governing digital marketing after the February 2024 court reversal.
The third is affordability and risk, powered since 2023 by a mandatory algorithmic risk detection layer that the licensed operators have been building out and expect to make operational across 2026. Self-exclusion through the national register is cross-operator and free, which means a Spanish player excluding themselves is locked out of every licensed operator, not just the one where the exclusion was initiated.
That single national register is the single feature US officials most frequently cite as worth borrowing.
The 2024 to 2026 Shifts Every US Operator Should Have on Their Dashboard
The list below collects the dated changes across 2024, 2025, and early 2026 that most materially shaped Europe’s licensed iGaming markets, with the dates taken from statutory publications, court rulings, and trade press coverage rather than rumor mill commentary.
November 2020: Real Decreto 958/2020 took effect in Spain, restricting gambling advertising to the 1 am to 5 am broadcast window and banning welcome bonuses, with amendments reshaping the regime across 2024 and 2025.
July 2022: Germany’s new State Treaty on Gambling brought the country’s federal online gambling framework into being, with the licensing system fully operational from January 2023 and 37 virtual slots licenses plus five online poker licenses issued by late 2025.
November 2022: Operators licensed for the Dutch market were barred from offering loss-based cashback and other bonus structures deemed to incentivize harmful play, a rule that still shapes Dutch promotional design in 2026.
February 2024: Several provisions of Real Decreto 958/2020 were partially annulled, including restrictions on targeting new customers and on gambling adverts across video-sharing platforms, forcing a recalibration of the Spanish advertising framework.
October 2024: The Netherlands introduced binding net deposit limits of €700 per calendar month for players over 24 and €300 for those aged 18 to 24, with Dutch channelization subsequently falling below 50 percent in the first half of 2025, according to industry channelization studies.
June 2025: France confirmed via published policy materials that a government consultation on legalizing online casinos was underway, a market which remains limited to poker and sports betting as of April 2026.
September 2025: Spain reported Q2 2025 GGR of €410.26 million, an 18.6 percent year-on-year increase, and followed up in early 2026 with Q3 2025 GGR of €405.36 million, cementing Spain’s position as a mid to high growth licensed market.
November 2025: Officials from Austria, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Portugal, and Spain signed a joint cooperation arrangement in Madrid targeting illegal offshore operators, with Spain hosting and coordinating the effort.
March 2026: The mandatory risk detection algorithm under Real Decreto 176/2023 is scheduled to become operational across all Spanish licensees, with a centralized deposit limit system set at €600 per day, €1,500 per week, and €3,000 per month, entering its transition phase.
Taken together, these dated shifts describe a continent moving in the same general direction on player protection while preserving national flexibility on the market shape, a pattern that US officials and operators have increasingly referenced in their own rule-making.
Shared Liquidity, Tournament Poker, and the European Circuit Lessons
Poker specifically gives US readers of this publication an easy through line into European licensed dynamics, because shared liquidity, event sponsorship, and tournament circuits all sit at the intersection of advertising law and licensing policy.
The Pokerati report on the WSOP Tournament of Champions change from 2025 describes exactly the sort of tournament ecosystem decision that European licensed markets weigh when they calibrate sponsorship rules for poker series broadcast on video-sharing platforms.
Spain’s shared liquidity pact with France, Italy, and Portugal dates from 2018 and continues to shape the economics of Iberian online poker in 2026, which is one reason the European side of the licensed poker conversation still repays close attention.
Why Spain’s Growth Model Translates Surprisingly Well to the US
Three features of the Spanish model transfer cleanly into a US setting. The first is the cross operator self-exclusion register, which solves a problem that currently fragments every US state with iGaming, where a Pennsylvania player who self-excludes from DraftKings can still play on FanDuel without the platforms coordinating in real time.
The second is the Real Decreto model of layered secondary legislation, which lets Spain recalibrate advertising and player protection rules every eighteen to twenty-four months without touching the primary statute, a nimble drafting pattern US state legislatures could study closely.
The third is the Spanish habit of publishing quarterly GGR aggregates, which creates a public evidence base for rule-making that most US states, with the notable exceptions of New Jersey and Michigan, still struggle to match in transparency or frequency.
The EU Single Market Backdrop and Why National Regimes Still Diverge
Sitting above the individual national regimes is the EU treaty framework, which constrains and sometimes enables the national approaches described above. The widely cited iGaming Business breakdown of European gross gambling revenue for 2024 captures how member states retain broad discretion to shape their own gambling regimes within the fundamental freedoms of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and how that doctrinal backdrop is what allows Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands to each run such different markets while all remaining compliant with EU law.
It is also why cross-border enforcement against unlicensed offshore operators has become a shared priority across the Madrid cooperation arrangement signed in late 2025.
The Comparative Economics of Licensed iGaming in Spain Versus the US Seven
At the level of raw numbers, Spain and the US iGaming footprint are now roughly comparable, which surprises most first-time observers. Spain’s 2025 GGR is on track to clear €1.6 billion across a population of 48 million adults. The seven US iGaming jurisdictions together reported roughly $8 billion of iGaming GGR in 2024, with New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan responsible for the bulk of that total.
Per capita, the US live states are currently running several times ahead of Spain on iGaming spend, partly because online casinos in the US lean heavily on slots while Spain’s mix includes a meaningful poker and betting share, and partly because Spanish advertising restrictions are materially tighter.
What the comparison shows is that a licensed European market can grow steadily at double-digit rates even under those tighter rules, which argues against the US trade association line that stricter advertising necessarily crushes revenue.
What US Officials and Operators Can Take Home from the Spanish Case
For a US state-level reader, the most transferable Spanish import is the national self-exclusion register. For a US multi-state operator, the most transferable insight is that a layered royal decree-style framework can let secondary rules be recalibrated without waiting on a legislature, which is closer to the administrative rule-making New Jersey and Michigan already use in practice.
For a US industry strategist, the headline takeaway is that Spain’s licensed operators have lived through three major recalibrations in the last six years and still delivered steady GGR growth. That is the single most useful counterargument against the narrative that regulatory tightening is a sector-ending event, and it is the best reason to keep watching how platincasino.es, 888casino, Bet365, Codere, PokerStars, Pastón, and Retabet continue to navigate the Spanish regime through 2026 and beyond.