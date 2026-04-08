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Full WSOP Online Schedule Released – 30 Bracelet Events + Main Event Seat Scramble

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As excitement for the upcoming World Series of Poker (WSOP) continues to build, Caesars Entertainment has announced the full WSOP Online bracelet schedule, with a total of 30 bracelet events set to run alongside the WSOP in Las Vegas. 

Running from May 30 to July 14, WSOP Online events will feature buyins from $215 to $5,300, and a combined guaranteed prize pool of $7 million. 

Players across Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania will get to compete for 30 gold bracelets, win seats in the WSOP Main Event, and play for their share of $50,000 in Online Bracelet Leaderboard prizes. 

Affordable Buyins and $7 Million in Prizes

This year’s WSOP Online schedule will feature 30 events in total, including three tournaments whose action will culminate in live final table action. 

The schedule features several exciting Mystery Bounty tournaments with $1 Million + guaranteed prize pools, and a pair of High Roller events, offering high-stakes action via the online platform. 

The online poker events will play out at No Limit Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha tables, as another year goes by without the WSOP Online platform offering any mixed game opportunities. 

Here is a look at the full WSOP Online Bracelet schedule for the summer of 2026:

DateEventBuyin
May 30NLH Kick Off$400
May 31NLH $1M Mystery Bounty$555
May 31NLH Crazy 8’s$888
June 2NLH Summer Warm-Up$1,000
June 6NLH PKO 6-Max$500
June 7NLH Deepstack$600
June 8Mystery Bounty $1M$250
June 9NLH Turbo$1,000
June 13PLOSSUS PKO 6-Max$400
June 14NLH Deepstack$1,000
June 14NLH $1M Mystery Bounty$600
June 16NLH High Roller (Live FT)$3,200
June 20NLH Monsterstack$500
June 21NLH 6-Max$1,000
June 23NLH Ultra Deepstack$400
June 27NLH High Roller 6-Max Championship (Live FT)$5,300
June 28NLH$500
June 28NLH Crazy 8’s$888
June 29NLH $1.5M Mystery Bounty$400
June 30NLH High Roller (Live FT)$3,200
July 2PLO $500k Mystery Bounty 6-Max$555
July 4NLH 6-Max Online Championship$1,000
July 5NLH $1.5M Mystery Bounty Championship$1,000
July 5NLH Colossus$500
July 6NLH Online Deepstack Championship$600
July 7NLH Championship$1,000
July 10PLO 6-Max Championship$800
July 12NLH $500k Mystery Bounty 6-Max$400
July 12NLH Lucky 7’s$777
July 14NLH Summer Saver$500

Win a WSOP Main Event Seat in Seat Scramble Tournaments

The 2026 WSOP Online schedule will feature a pair of WSOP 25 Seat Scramble events, each awarding a minimum of 25 seats for the 2026 WSOP Main Event. 

The tournaments will feature a $215 buyin and a $250,000 guaranteed prize pool, with at least 25 players guaranteeing their participation in the Main Event. 

The events will play out on June 28 and 30, and may end up awarding a lot more than the 25 guaranteed seats, with plenty of interest likely to arise in these Main Event qualifiers. 

Along with these, WSOP will also be paying a total of $50,000 in extra prizes to the top-ranked players across the 30 WSOP Online events, with a separate leaderboard available for online results only. 

The online bracelet events won’t count toward this year’s WSOP Player of the Year race, which will include all events played at WSOP Europe, WSOP in Las Vegas, and WSOP Paradise. 

WSOP Online kicks off on May 30, and all players in eligible states will get to compete for valuable WSOP silverware from the comfort of their homes. 

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