Full WSOP Online Schedule Released – 30 Bracelet Events + Main Event Seat Scramble

As excitement for the upcoming World Series of Poker (WSOP) continues to build, Caesars Entertainment has announced the full WSOP Online bracelet schedule, with a total of 30 bracelet events set to run alongside the WSOP in Las Vegas.
Running from May 30 to July 14, WSOP Online events will feature buyins from $215 to $5,300, and a combined guaranteed prize pool of $7 million.
Players across Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania will get to compete for 30 gold bracelets, win seats in the WSOP Main Event, and play for their share of $50,000 in Online Bracelet Leaderboard prizes.
Affordable Buyins and $7 Million in Prizes
This year’s WSOP Online schedule will feature 30 events in total, including three tournaments whose action will culminate in live final table action.
The schedule features several exciting Mystery Bounty tournaments with $1 Million + guaranteed prize pools, and a pair of High Roller events, offering high-stakes action via the online platform.
The online poker events will play out at No Limit Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha tables, as another year goes by without the WSOP Online platform offering any mixed game opportunities.
Here is a look at the full WSOP Online Bracelet schedule for the summer of 2026:
|Date
|Event
|Buyin
|May 30
|NLH Kick Off
|$400
|May 31
|NLH $1M Mystery Bounty
|$555
|May 31
|NLH Crazy 8’s
|$888
|June 2
|NLH Summer Warm-Up
|$1,000
|June 6
|NLH PKO 6-Max
|$500
|June 7
|NLH Deepstack
|$600
|June 8
|Mystery Bounty $1M
|$250
|June 9
|NLH Turbo
|$1,000
|June 13
|PLOSSUS PKO 6-Max
|$400
|June 14
|NLH Deepstack
|$1,000
|June 14
|NLH $1M Mystery Bounty
|$600
|June 16
|NLH High Roller (Live FT)
|$3,200
|June 20
|NLH Monsterstack
|$500
|June 21
|NLH 6-Max
|$1,000
|June 23
|NLH Ultra Deepstack
|$400
|June 27
|NLH High Roller 6-Max Championship (Live FT)
|$5,300
|June 28
|NLH
|$500
|June 28
|NLH Crazy 8’s
|$888
|June 29
|NLH $1.5M Mystery Bounty
|$400
|June 30
|NLH High Roller (Live FT)
|$3,200
|July 2
|PLO $500k Mystery Bounty 6-Max
|$555
|July 4
|NLH 6-Max Online Championship
|$1,000
|July 5
|NLH $1.5M Mystery Bounty Championship
|$1,000
|July 5
|NLH Colossus
|$500
|July 6
|NLH Online Deepstack Championship
|$600
|July 7
|NLH Championship
|$1,000
|July 10
|PLO 6-Max Championship
|$800
|July 12
|NLH $500k Mystery Bounty 6-Max
|$400
|July 12
|NLH Lucky 7’s
|$777
|July 14
|NLH Summer Saver
|$500
Win a WSOP Main Event Seat in Seat Scramble Tournaments
The 2026 WSOP Online schedule will feature a pair of WSOP 25 Seat Scramble events, each awarding a minimum of 25 seats for the 2026 WSOP Main Event.
The tournaments will feature a $215 buyin and a $250,000 guaranteed prize pool, with at least 25 players guaranteeing their participation in the Main Event.
The events will play out on June 28 and 30, and may end up awarding a lot more than the 25 guaranteed seats, with plenty of interest likely to arise in these Main Event qualifiers.
Along with these, WSOP will also be paying a total of $50,000 in extra prizes to the top-ranked players across the 30 WSOP Online events, with a separate leaderboard available for online results only.
The online bracelet events won’t count toward this year’s WSOP Player of the Year race, which will include all events played at WSOP Europe, WSOP in Las Vegas, and WSOP Paradise.
WSOP Online kicks off on May 30, and all players in eligible states will get to compete for valuable WSOP silverware from the comfort of their homes.