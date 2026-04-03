New CoinRewards Are Here With $1.5 Million in Weekly Prizes

After introducing the new software and implementing some significant changes across the board earlier this year, CoinPoker continues its journey to becoming the number one crypto poker operator with the introduction of a revamped rewards program.
Dubbed CoinRewards, the new loyalty scheme officially launched on April 1, bringing some exciting changes and giving players a chance to enjoy a share of $1,500,000 in various rewards every single week.
The new system represents a combination of guaranteed daily rewards, competitive leaderboards, and random cash drops. This structure aims to cater to all player types, from serious grinders looking to reap benefits for their dedication to casual players who only have a limited amount of time to devote to online poker during any given week.
Fun, Simple, and Open to Everyone
The CoinRewards program aims to be a simple and comprehensive system that all players can benefit from. In addition to guaranteed daily rewards, all players on the site can take advantage of $1.5 million in guaranteed weekly prizes up for grabs through cash drops and leaderboards.
There are no opt-ins or similar procedures in place, either. All you have to do is join the site, log in, and play your favorite games. The rest comes naturally.
Micro stakes players get to reap the most generous benefits, as the operator is giving back 100% of all the rake and tournament fees. This applies to cash games up to $0.02/$0.05 and all the tournaments with buy-ins of up to $5.
Naturally, the program still offers the best rewards for those who put in the biggest volume. However, it’s been designed in a way that even the most casual of players can get their fair share.
Three Paths to Rewards
As mentioned, there is no friction of any kind when it comes to the new CoinRewards program. All players playing stakes of up to $25/$50 are enrolled automatically and can start to reap all the benefits with every hand they play and every tournament they enter.
The program consists of three main parts, which are:
- Daily Guaranteed Rewards – from April 1 onwards, all players get 15% rakeback every single day. The cashback is paid automatically the next day, straight into the player’s balance.
- CoinRaces Leaderboards – resetting every two hours, these leaderboards pay out $1,000,000 in prizes every week. Leaderboards are broken by stake levels and games (No Limit Hold’em and PLO), giving all players a fair chance to claim a share of that cool million.
- Infused Splash Pots – CoinPoker awards an additional $500,000 in weekly prizes via Infused Splash Pots. When triggered, these guarantee all players at the table get a share, and the added value can go as high as 1,000 big blinds.
For players who regularly play at stakes beyond $25/$50, the operator has prepared the High-Roller Rewards program. In addition to the 15% daily rakeback, high stakes players get to claim Action and Battle Rewards, giving them returns of up to 90% of the value generated at the table.
All this is to say that CoinPoker’s revamped rewards system brings something for all players. From micro-stakes casuals to high-stakes grinders, everyone gets access to tailored rewards designed to boost their bankrolls and enhance their overall experience at the tables.
So far, the operator has been very open to hearing players’ thoughts and keeping communication channels open, so we can expect further tweaks and improvements to CoinRewards along the way.
With a brand new platform, a host of new features, and now a fresh rewards program that seems to cover all types of players, CoinPoker is certainly one of the top picks for your online poker exploits.