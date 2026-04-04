The Moment an 18-Year-Old Became a Poker World Champion

Poker has come a long way since the days of the Poker Boom, but the early 2000s were some of the most exciting years for the game, filled with history-making stories.
One such story is that of Annette Oberstad, a Norwegian wunderkind who won one of the most prestigious live poker events back in 2007, a day before her 19th birthday.
Barely young enough to play, the online poker prodigy took on a field stacked with poker legends and navigated her way past 362 players in order to become the youngest WSOP Main Event champion to date.
Oberstad’s record holds to this day, as playing in the Main Event in Las Vegas is reserved for players over the age of 21, and WSOPE has not seen a younger champion dethrone her.
This is the story of how an 18-year-old player took the poker world by storm and proved the poker dream was real for millions of young kids around the world.
Obestad Started Her Poker Career Early
One of the most interesting things about Annette Oberstad, back in 2007, was her online nickname, which was “Annette_15.”
When she entered the WSOPE Main Event in 2007, she was an 18-year-old player, barely old enough to legally play, but her nickname suggests she started playing poker much younger.
In fact, according to Annette’s own admission, she started playing online poker at the age of just 15, and her nickname didn’t even try to hide the fact.
Online poker sites weren’t as careful with their KYC procedures back in the day, and Annette never made a real money deposit as a minor, but rather played freerolls and honed her skills.
By the time she was 17, her competitive nature and love for the game had allowed her to start winning real money. A $9 score in an online freeroll led to her playing in real money events and building up a significant bankroll.
After seeing her daughter do well at poker, Oberstad’s mother recognized the potential and allowed her to give poker a real shot as a career.
Annette_15 Turns Pro
Annette Oberstad was born in 1988, and it wasn’t until 2006 that she was finally old enough to play poker professionally.
According to online poker reports, she won nearly a million dollars playing online poker tournaments at Full Tilt Poker, PokerStars, and Ultimate Bet Poker, three of the largest poker platforms at the time, in her first year.
Annette quickly picked up the attention of the poker fandom. In 2006, she reportedly won a $4 tournament online without looking at her cards even once, using the power of position and aggression to go all the way to the 1st place.
In September 2006, Oberstad made her first appearance in a live poker event in Aruba, and it would not take too long before her success would translate from online poker to the live felt.
Just a year later, a day before her 19th birthday, Annette was playing at the final table of the World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE) Main Event, surrounded by intimidating poker pros with storied careers.
History Made at the 2007 WSOPE
A quick glance at the list of players who made the money in the 2007 WSOPE Main Event shows names like Patrik Antonius, Erick Lindgren, Annie Duke, and Gus Hansen in contention, demonstrating just how tough of a tournament it actually was.
Yet, despite all the competition, the 18-year-old Annette Oberstad was able to navigate her way to the final table, alongside fellow Scandinavian players Theo Jorgensen, Magnus Persson, and Johannes Korsar.
Where many young players would have folded under the pressure, Annette saw an opportunity, as she continued playing her aggressive style of poker to get past all of them, and down to heads-up play with John Tabatabai, a British player who was also just coming up in the poker world.
The heads-up match took a long time, as players started deep-stacked, and Annette admitted it took patience to grind her opponent down and eventually take the title.
The match was played for more money than Annette had seen in her life before that point, as the difference between he 1st place prize of £1,000,000 and the 2nd place prize of £570,000 was £430,000, a massive pay-jump even by today’s standards.
None of that bothered the young Norwegian, as she was able to set multiple records, win her first WSOP bracelet, and capture a prize worth over $2,000,000 at the time.
The victory made her the youngest WSOP Main Event champion in history, a record that still holds to this day, with the likes of Peter Eastgate and Joe Cada coming relatively close by going all the way in Las Vegas at the age of 21.
Oberstad Leaves Poker and Comes Back Stronger Than Ever
For a full decade after her success at the 2007 WSOPE Main Event, Annette Oberstad pursued her professional poker career, accumulating close to $4,000,000 in live tournament earnings, and competing across WSOP, European Poker Tour, and other live poker tours.
While she was not able to repeat her 2007 success in any single event after that, her name remained a fixture in the poker world until 2018, when she decided to take a step back from poker and focus on other pursuits.
Through the early 2020s, Annette pursued a career as a YouTuber, running “Annette’s Makeup Corner” with great success, while also entering the competitive world of Scrabble.
Yet, her hiatus from poker would not last forever, and when the poker world came calling in 2026, Annette was ready to answer.
In early 2026, Annette announced she would be playing at the 2026 WSOPE in Prague, and the comeback of the event’s youngest-ever champion was welcomed by poker fans around the world.
Once a Poker Shark – Always a Poker Shark
Annette Oberstad is a great example of how poker can be anything you make of it. She started playing poker before turning 18 as a hobby, made a storied career of it in her 20s, and then retired from the game by the time she was 30, with millions of dollars to show for it.
While many assumed she was washed up after she stopped playing in 2018, Annette simply decided to follow her dreams and do what makes her happy instead, which is what poker is truly all about.
Her return to live poker in 2026 with renewed confidence is a great example of how a poker career doesn’t need to be set in stone, and how it’s never too late to come back and compete even after a prolonged break away from the tables.
For Annette, the 2026 WSOPE could be the start of a new chapter, as she re-joins the poker elite and looks to further cement her poker legacy.
For the fans watching her, Annette’s story shows that, whether you are 18 or 40, it’s never too early or too late to let the cards do the talking and challenge anyone in the world to a game of poker.