Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Jack C and Boosted J Make Big Moves

Another week is behind us, and with it some of the most exciting poker shows around, including Hustler Casino Live and Venetian Poker Live.
All the usual suspects were in the mix across the three HCL high-stakes games, including the likes of Jasper, Mariano, Britney, Big Mike, and numerous others.
Over at the Venetian, the big game forced the action, as the likes of BoostedJ, Okin, Royski, and Pauly G were all in full swing.
If you missed this week’s live poker streams, keep reading and find out what happened in all the biggest pots and most interesting hands across the two venues.
Rampage Plays for It All with Pocket Queens
The week of high-stakes poker action on Hustler Casino Live opened with the Wednesday game, which traditionally brings a lot of action despite the shallower starting stacks.
Rampage, Britney, Nikos, Jasper, and Dr. P were all involved, and with blinds at $50/$100, the action got heated, and the pots got big.
One of the key hands of the day involved Ethan “Rampage” Yau, who got dealt pocket Queens some four hours into the stream, sitting on a stack of just under $88k.
Jack C raised to just $200 from the early position with his K♥K♣, and several players made the call before the action was on Rampage. Holding Q♦Q♣, Rampage bumped it up to $2,500, only to see Jack play back and make it $9k.
Not one to play games, Rampage moved all-in, which meant he was effectively betting $82,150, which was the entirety of Jack C’s stack. Jack made the snap-call, and the two were running the board for $165,300, more than 1,600 big blinds.
Yau decided to run the board just once, and the decision proved to be the right one, as the flop brought Q♥10♣4♠, immediately giving him the top set, and leaving his opponent with just two outs.
The turn 6♥ and the river 9♠ were both complete bricks, which meant Rampage would rake in the biggest pot of the session.
Despite sucking out in this massive pot, Rampage ended the session down $4,625, as his luck ran dry in other key spots throughout the day.
Jack C Runs a Massive Bluff in the Friday Game
This week’s Friday Game on HCL had the blinds set at $100/$200, and all the usual suspects were in the mix, as Mariano, Jasper, Britney, and Big Mike all took their seats at the table.
The key hand of the day started with the $400 straddle on, and a couple of players limping, before Jasper made it $3k with his A♣8♣, prompting a call from Jack C, who had 4♥3♥.
Big Mike, holding K♠Q♣ took the aggressive route, as he re-raised to $15k to put his opponents to the test.
Mariano, who had limped in with K♣J♦ got out of the way, but both Jasper and Jack C made their calls, taking three players to the flop with $45,800 in the middle.
Jack wants to gamble for $322,000! 🎲— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) April 11, 2026
Brought to you by @Polymarket, the World’s Largest Prediction Market pic.twitter.com/S8BEJEo9d8
The flop brought K♦5♦2♣, making Big Mike a strong top pair, and one of his opponents an open-ended straight draw.
After both players checked, Big Mike continued for $17k, which was enough to get rid of Jasper, but certainly not enough to make the open-ender fold.
Instead, Jack C went for another raise, putting $55k into the middle, to which Big Mike responded with a flat-call.
Jack moved all-in on the 3♣ turn for his remaining $83,200, which Big Mike called without much hesitation.
The two players agreed to run the river twice, but lightning struck twice for Jack, as he spiked the 6♦ on the first runout and the A♠ on the second.
BoostedJ Plays a Big One at the Venetian
This week’s edition of Venetian Poker Live was once again streamed over the GGPoker channel, as well as the official Venetian Poker Room social channels.
After playing well the whole game, the players got a bit looser, and the biggest pot of the day came down to a somewhat unusual confrontation.
The hand started with Isaac limping in for $200, before former online poker legend Justin “BoostedJ” Smith bumped it up to $2,300, which got called by Royski’s K♥3♥ and Isaac’s Q♠J♥.
The flop brought A♥6♥4♠, which meant Justin was well ahead with his top pair, while Royski was in with a chance to make his flush.
The action checked to Justin, who bet $3,500, and got called by Royski alone. The turn card was a board-pairing 6♦, and Justing bet $8,600 this time around.
MASSIVE BLUFF BACKFIRES! 😱— Venetian Poker Room (@VenetianPoker) April 12, 2026
Royski blasts the turn against Justin Smith in the biggest pot of the night.
$88,900 in the middle!
🔗 https://t.co/P8693M5wjk pic.twitter.com/2q1PV9xgwY
To everyone’s surprise, Royski decided to raise it up to $20,400 at this point, leaving himself with some $17k behind.
BoostedJ would request all of it, as he moved in for $37,400 in total, which Royski called to make the total pot $88,900.
Royski had only a flush draw, while Justin’s top pair was well ahead, an 80% favorite over Royski’s option.
The players agreed to see two rivers, but both of them filled Justin up, as both the A♦ and the A♠ showed up as the fifth card.
Justin ran well beyond this pot alone, as he took home a $71,500 profit, while Isaac and Royski held the bottom end of the table this time around.