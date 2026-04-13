Why Professional Poker Players Are Increasingly Focused on Game Selection Across Gambling Platforms

Poker enthusiasts first began to see poker as a possible profession with the introduction of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in 1970, which marked the transformation of poker from just another casino game into a mainstream professional activity that could provide a livelihood.
While the first tournaments differed greatly from those we know and love today, they laid an important foundation for what is now the world’s most prestigious poker series.
Hosted every summer in Las Vegas, the championship draws in thousands of players, with events ranging from smaller, regular events to high-roller tournaments featuring $100,000+ buy-ins.
Whether it’s prestigious tournaments like WSOP or online gambling platforms, the competition in poker has never been greater. But with even the top players struggling to gain a knowledge-based advantage, many have started to look into other areas to gain that potentially winning edge.
Having the best poker skills is simply not enough anymore, and the best players know they need to maximize their chances of winning by trying to control all of the other variables. Once you reach a certain level, the differences in skill are marginal.
The law of diminishing returns starts to take effect, and any extra time spent gaining a competitive edge through greater skill yields diminishing returns. The opportunity cost of the time spent becomes too great to ignore, forcing pro players to redirect their energy into new initiatives and strategies.
Why Game Selection Matters
Be it online pokies, blackjack, or poker, game selection has become one of the most important ways for professional players to gain an advantage over their opponents.
In poker, table composition now plays a crucial role, with most players vigorously looking for tables with the largest number of recreational/weak players. The logic is simple: the larger the pool of recreational players, the greater the chances of success.
Gambling platforms are far from equal, and professional players are constantly comparing each and every one of them to find the best possible platform for them. In fact, platform switching can tremendously influence one’s chances of success.
Where some platforms feature easier-to-beat pools, others are professional-heavy. Some platforms may also offer newer game formats, mechanics, or designs – all typically featuring newer or more casual players – and are therefore often sought after by pro poker players who wish to avoid players with similar skill level.
The best players in the game are now regularly analyzing the differences between mobile and desktop behavior, and are quick to switch to a different platform should a promising opportunity present itself.
For instance, imagine a strong player joins your table. While in the past you had limited flexibility to react, today it’s incredibly easy to switch tables or platforms within seconds.
Platform switching is also important for international play, as players from opposite parts of the world play at completely different times. As a result, different platforms peak at different times, depending on the platform’s main player base.
This means that as a pro player, you must analyze the player base of each platform and join games accordingly. For instance, if you’re based in the US, a platform with a predominantly European player base may require you to play at different times compared to one primarily focused on US players.
Choose Your Time Wisely
On some days and during certain hours (e.g., standard work hours for the target location), you might face a much weaker pool of players than usual – often even without switching platforms.
For instance, regular weekday mornings are usually avoided, as most recreational players are at work, leaving only pro players in the roster. In short, weekday morning games bring a level of risk that is not worth it for most professional players.
On the other hand, late evenings and nights are perfect as most recreational players are back home from work, tired after a long day, and much more prone to mistakes due to brain or decision fatigue. Decision fatigue is especially common in games of skill like poker, which require higher cognitive load, complex decisions, and long sessions.
Moreover, most recreational players tend to overestimate their skills and fail to recognize the role of luck in their first games. Couple that with the occasional drinking and the false feeling of invincibility, and you might have gotten yourself a gold mine!
In short, poker has reached a point where the knowledge gap between the top 5% of players is simply too small to make a meaningful difference.
Game selection and platform switching are not only encouraged but essential for long-term success, and players who want to remain at the top must embrace the changing landscape and adapt to it.
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting, playing against weaker players can make a huge difference in your success. As a rule of thumb, try to avoid tables where players seem too skilled and where pots are small.
If you feel like the game is getting too difficult, you’re likely competing against players above your league. Don’t be afraid to switch tables frequently, and consider increasing your advantage by playing at certain times of the week. If a pro does it, chances are it works!