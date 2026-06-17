It’s Hall of Fame Time: Who Are the Favorites Under New HOF Rules?

The Poker Hall of Fame is the most elite club in the game, made up exclusively of true poker legends, living and deceased.
The likes of Doyle Brunson, Mike Sexton, Stu Ungar, Phil Hellmuth, and Daniel Negreanu are all amongst the membership, but many poker greats are still waiting for their induction despite having illustrious poker careers to look back on.
The 2020 WSOP rule, which limited yearly HOF inductions to just one per year, stifled the HOF expansion and created controversy for many would-be candidates. As of this year, that rule is gone, as WSOP shifts to a more open-ended voting system that will allow up to six new HOF inductees per year.
With the HOF membership now more widely open than ever, we take a look at this year’s new voting system and all the players who have a real chance of becoming the newest members of the elite club.
WSOP Changes the Hall of Fame Voting Rules
A few days ago, WSOP announced some huge changes in the Hall of Fame rules, switching from its previous “one player per year” rule to a system that will technically allow up to six new inductees in a single year.
The one-player rule was already broken by the HOF members last year, as they decided to honor Michael Mizrachi with an extra HOF seat, despite Nick Schulman already winning the official HOF membership just days before Mizrachi’s historic Main Event win.
Now, the 33 living HOF members will have a chance to vote for multiple people every year, as the new rules give each of them up to four votes.
Under the new rules, the voting system will begin with the public. Everyone will get to cast their ballot and nominate players they believe should make it into the Hall of Fame. The top 8 players will make the shortlist, with public voting closing on June 20.
Big changes to how the Poker Hall of Fame is decided— WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) June 13, 2026
• Public nominates players (Over the age of 40)
• Top 8 make the final list
• 33 Living Hall of Fame members vote (up to 4 votes each)
• 2/3 majority = automatic induction
• If no majority, highest vote-getter gets in
•… pic.twitter.com/Nv3dycAEQh
Once public voting is over, all living HOF members will get to cast votes for up to four of the eight players on that shortlist.
In order to be inducted, a player will need to get 2/3 of the votes, which currently means 22 votes will be needed. If no one gets 22 votes, the person with the highest number of votes will be automatically inducted into the Hall of Fame.
However, if more than one person gets 22 votes, they will all get inducted. The math says the current system allows for up to six of the eight shortlisted players to win, although such a scenario is quite unlikely.
In either case, it seems very reasonable to assume that many of the HOF members will agree in their voting, and that several key HOF contenders will be getting their honors simultaneously.
Who’s in the Running in 2026?
The most recent HOF expansion rule was introduced by the WSOP to solve a problem that’s been hinted at for years. Too many people deserve a HOF seat, and one induction per year simply doesn’t cut it.
One of the main provisions of the HOF membership is age, as the club requires a person to be at least 40 years old to qualify for membership. As of recently, a great number of highly successful poker players who started their careers in the Poker Boom era are turning 40, all deserving of their place among the elite.
One such player was Nick Schulman, who was inducted into the HOF in 2025 immediately after turning 40. Yet, the likes of Scott Seiver, Shaun Deeb, and Jeremy Ausmus are all in the running as well, all now eligible for the HOF, and all more than deserving of a seat.
Another name that’s been making headlines in terms of HOF membership is Jason Koon, a player whose domination of high-stakes cash games and tournaments over the past decades has been undeniable.
Phil Galfond and Isaac Haxton are two dark horses, both eligible for the HOF, and with plenty of achievements of their own. Galfond’s domination in online poker games and heads-up challenges, and Haxton’s remarkable tournament poker record, speak volumes as to these players’ claim to fame.
Finally, there are plenty of “old school” players and poker personalities who are not in the HOF just yet and who have been waiting for their moment for years.
Mike Mattusow, Ted Forrest, and Gus Hansen are a few of those names, as all three have remarkable poker careers behind them and have all helped shape poker into what it is today.
One of the most notable people from the industry side of things who has been looking for his place in the HOF for years is Matt Savage. Now, the legendary tournament director looks more likely to become a member of the elite club than ever, as the new voting process allows the HOF members to vote him in even if he isn’t their first pick.
The Favorites and the Dark Horses
While the list of eligible HOF candidates is quite a long one, there are a few names that stand out from the rest and are very likely to win both public nominations and HOF member votes.
At the top of that list is Shaun Deeb, whose HOF membership is only a matter of time, and whose poker accolades speak for themselves.
Even now, Shaun Deeb is chasing after his third WSOP Player of the Year title, and it’s more than likely that over two-thirds of the living HOF members will cast one of their ballots for Deeb.
Scott Seiver is another very strong candidate, as his skills in the mixed games are the stuff of legends. Seiver is one of the favorites among the pros and is very likely to be nominated by the public as well.
Jason Koon appears to be a favorite with the pros, with the likes of Alex Foxen, Daniel Negreanu, and Patrik Antonius all telling Poker.org that Koon was their personal favorite.
The likes of Mike Mattusow, Ted Forrest, and Matt Savage will be among the dark horses, and poker politics may come into play when it comes to these nominees, as the ones with the strongest lobbies among the HOF members may end up winning.
Who’s Your HOF Pick?
The Hall of Fame nominations are still open, and you can still cast your vote and nominate your favorite for induction. Public voting will play a big part in the process, as only players who get enough votes from the public will be eligible for the next voting round.
With a few days left, it’s time to think about who you believe is deserving of this unique honor and cast your vote in time.
Once the public voting closes and the shortlist is announced, the 33 Hall of Famers will have the difficult job of picking their favorites, but at least this time around, they will have a chance to vote for more than just one deserving HOF candidate.