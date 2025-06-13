Nick Schulman Edges Closer to HOF Induction with His 7th Bracelet Win

A star-studded final six came back on Wednesday to play out the final table of the $10k 2-7 Single Draw Championship, one of the most prestigious events of the World Series of Poker (WSOP).
Chip leader Darren Elias led the field, ahead of the likes of Oscar Johnasson, Nick Schulman, Ben Yu, Chad Eveslage, and Dan Smith.
The final six were assembled following the elimination of Hall of Famer Daniel Negreanu in 7th place, and brought a wealth of experience and poker accolades to the table with them.
By the time it was all said and done, Nick Schulman walked away with his 7th WSOP bracelet, allowing him to join the likes of Scott Seiver and Benny Glaser as newcomers to the elite 7-time winner club.
Along with just under half a million in prize money and his 7th bracelet, Schulman also earned some momentum in the race for this year’s Poker Hall of Fame induction, where most consider him and Scott Seiver to be the only real candidates for 2025.
Schulman Outlasts Poker Elite on Path to His 7th Bracelet
No Limit 2-7 Single Draw is widely considered as one of the purest forms of poker, with many players at the highest stakes specializing in this format.
This is why the No Limit 2-7 Championship tends to bring out one of the toughest fields at the WSOP, and this year was no different.
The event broke its previous attendance record, bringing out 233 runners, but by the time it was down to two tables, every player left in the field was a recognizable name.
As final table action commenced, it was Darren Elias, an elite tournament poker player, who led the field, with Schulman third in chips.
Elias played some of the best 2-7 Single Draw you could imagine, but the deck simply wasn’t favorable enough for him to go all the way.
In Schulman’s own words: “First of all, Darren Elias, with whom I heads-up, is easily, probably the toughest No-Limit Deuce player I’ve ever played with. Big shoutout to him. It was a crap shoot at the end and I made hands. It’s a little silly.”
Nick was able to eliminate Dan Smith in sixth place and accumulate chips as action got to three handed, although chip leader Elias did much of the heavy lifting.
The heads up battle between the two was neither short nor smooth, but Schulman eventually caught several good hands in a row, which made it nearly impossible for Elias to fight back.
In the end, Nick Schulamn collected his 7th WSOP bracelet and once again proved he is more than deserving of the recognition and popularity he has in the high-stakes poker circles.
HOF Momentum Shifts in Schulman’s Favor
Just days ago, when WSOP opened the nominations for this year’s HOF candidates, Nick Schulman’s name came up as one of the prime candidates.
Having turned 40 last Septemeber, Schulman became eligible for induction. His existing poker resume was already enough to make him one of the best candidates, and winning one of the most prestigious events of the summer will only boost his claim.
Following last year’s WSOP, it seemed like Scott Seiver has a huge advantage going into 2025, as his incredible POY performance truly cemented his poker legacy.
Yet, Schulman was never going to go down without a fight, and this win may be exactly what he needed to get the poker world to back him for this year’s induction.
The final decision will be down to a committee made up of all living HOF members, and recent results can play a big role in which way their votes shift.
If Schulman can do the unthinkable and win another event before voting takes place in a few weeks’ time, the HOF seat would almost certainly go to him. Even without that, the race will be a close one.
Who Deserves It More?
The truth is that both Nick Schulman and Scott Seiver belong in the Poker Hall of Fame, and it is more than likely that both players will eventually earn their seats.
Yet, current rules only allow for the induction of one person per year, which means the backlog of deserving players and industry people will only grow as the years go by.
The likes of Mike Matusow, Jeremy Ausmus, and Isai Scheinberg are all still waiting for their spots among the elite, while plenty of younger players become eligible for induction in the near future.
When it comes down to the decision this year, the voting could come down to sheer politics and likability, as both players have similar accolades and results.
Both Schulman and Seiver are also universally liked by the poker community, with neither involved in any major scandals or disputes over their careers.
This is why this year’s voting will come down to the wire, and it will be interesting to see which way the likes of Phil Ivey, Daniel Negreanu, Erik Seidel, and other Hall of Famers decide to cast their votes.
The Race Is Far From Over
Nick Schulman has done made a big stride toward securing this year’s Hall of Fame seat, but the race is far from over, as there is still time for both players to let the cards do the talking.
The public has until June 15 to submit their nominations, after which a shortlist of 10 names will be compiled, before the Hall of Famers cast their votes.
This means both Seiver and Schulman can still cement their cases with more stellar performances in the upcoming WSOP events.
The schedule in the coming weeks is packed with big buyin events and major Championships, all of which can be great opportunities for these two poker greats to further their poker legacies.
Stay tuned for more coverage of this year’s WSOP events and further developments in one of the closest HOF races we have witnessed in recent years.