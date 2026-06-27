You Can Still Punch Your Ticket to the WSOP Main Event on ACRPoker

The biggest yearly event in all of poker is just around the corner. The 2026 WSOP Main Event kicks off on July 2, and it will see thousands of players join the action in their quest for the most coveted piece of poker jewelry – the Main Event bracelet.
If you’d like to join the excitement in Las Vegas but don’t quite have $10,000 to spend on a single tournament, the good news is that there is still one more opportunity for you to win a Main Event package on ACRPoker.
Americas Cardroom sends players to the World Series of Poker every year, and this year is no different. The operator has already hosted three mega satellites, each guaranteeing at least ten $12,500 Main Event packages, and the final one is set to take place this Sunday, June 28.
Make Your WSOP Dreams Come True
The final Mega Satellite on ACRPoker takes place at 1:05pm ET on Sunday, and you can buy in directly for $630. If that’s a bit too much, there are also Sunday Mega Path Satellites starting a few hours before the main qualifier and feeding players directly into the Mega Satellite.
The Mega Satellite guarantees at least 10 packages to the 2026 WSOP Main Event. Each package is worth $12,500, and it includes:
- $10,000 Main Event buy-in
- $2,500 to spend on flights, accommodation, and whatever else you want to spend it on
It is worth noting that, should you win a seat in the satellite but decide that you can’t or don’t want to play the tournament, ACRPoker gives you an option to take the full cash value instead.
For those who win a package and travel to Vegas to play, you’ll have no obligations whatsoever. The prize comes with no fine print attached, so you don’t have to wear a logo or perform any promotional activities.
You are free to do so, if you want, but there are no commitments or complications to distract you from the main goal, which is, of course, winning the Big One.
Choose Your Path to the Main Event
Not everyone can afford to buy into a $630 online tournament, which is why ACRPoker offers a couple of different qualifying paths.
The first option is via Super Satellites running on Sunday, starting a few hours before the main qualifier:
- $6.60 Super Satellite at 8:15am – 50 seats guaranteed to the next step
- $66 Super Satellite at 10:15am – 25 seats guaranteed to the Mega Satellite
Alternatively, you can try your luck with Survivor Flips Step Satellites. These start at $11 Step 1, feeding players into $83 Step 2 qualifiers. Win a Step 2, and you’ll get your seat in the $630 Mega Satellite.
The time is running out, but you can still get in the mix and get involved, whether you’re buying in directly or looking to win your seat via one of these qualifying paths. The WSOP Main Event has always been the place where dreams come to life, and this could be your opportunity to write your very own poker story!