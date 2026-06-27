The Moment Shiina Okamoto Defended Her WSOP Ladies Event Title

The 2026 WSOP recently hit its halfway point, and one of the key events everyone was looking at was the $1,000 Ladies Championship, the most exciting event for many female players in the game.
The most interesting storyline in play was that of Shiina Okamoto, the reigning champion who had made the final table three times in a row and managed to go back-to-back in winning the event in 2024 and 2025.
While Okamoto was not able to extend her streak with another final table appearance in 2026, her impressive record from the three years leading up to it is one that won’t be repeated anytime soon.
This is the story of Shiina Okamoto’s incredible three-year run at the WSOP Ladies Championship and her impressive ascent in the male-dominated world of poker.
From a Career In Sales to a Professional Poker Player
Shiina’s story is one that’s been told many times over by players in many parts of the world, but what’s unique about hers is that she became a poker professional in a country where poker, and gambling in general, are mostly illegal.
The 2-time WSOP champion worked as a sales agent for ten years, but admitted she felt very little passion for her job. When she encountered poker and got a generous severance package from her employer, she believed the time was right to go pro.
Becoming a professional poker player in Japan was not easy, as she could not fully utilize most of the tools available in the West. She spoke little English, so traditional coaching sites were of no use to her, and online poker wasn’t an option either.
Instead, Okamoto found a group of friends to study with online, and she spent about six months learning how to play poker without actually being able to play it.
She played her first WSOP events in 2021, and travelled to Monte Carlo and Barcelona for EPT events in 2022, before finally getting her big break.
A Close Call for Okamoto in 2023
The 2023 World Series of Poker brought the breakthrough Shiina was hoping for. She made her first final table appearance at the Series in the $1,000 Ladies Event, and almost went all the way, losing heads up to Tamar Abraham.
She scooped up a $118k payday, but more importantly, she realized she truly did have what it takes to compete on the big stage.
The final table was a difficult one, as they tend to be at the WSOP, but Shiina kept her composure and played it one hand at a time, trying to make as few mistakes as possible.
The long months of studying online with poker solvers and exchanging knowledge with her friends was paying off, and she was finally able to start making a living playing the game she loves.
Yet, the best was yet to come, as the next two years at the WSOP were a dream, and Shiina surpassed even her wildest expectations.
Back-to-Back Bracelets for the Japanese Champion
Following her second-place finish in 2023, Shiina was back at the WSOP the following year, and there were no expectations at play. Yet, she probably had high expectations of herself, and she was more than able to meet them.
When the Ladies Event came around, Shiina was once again a dominant force. In a field of 1,245, she was once again able to make the final table and build a competitive chip stack.
In the end, it all came down to her and Jamie Kerstatter, a popular poker media personality. Shiina won the heads up match and was now a WSOP champion.
With her first WSOP bracelet in hand, Okamoto went on to cash the Main Event as well, and she had become the talk of the town, as her 2nd and 1st place finishes in back-to-back Ladies Events were no accident.
Shiina stayed on the grind over the next year, traveling the world playing poker and getting her first sponsorship and media deals.
Now a star of the game, she came into the 2025 WSOP with a higher profile than she had ever had before, and this time around, her newly found fans expected her to perform.
To the astonishment of most in the poker world, she was able to meet those expectations as well, as she once again made the Ladies Championship final table as the chip leader, and rode the wave all the way to another victory.
In just three short years, Okamoto was able to win close to half a million dollars playing in the $1k Ladies Championship at the WSOP alone, and she had achieved a feat that no one had achieved before.
Yet, even with two WSOP bracelets to her name, Shiina remained humble, as she continues to grind it out in the lab and study poker every chance she gets.
Studying Efforts Pay Dividends for a New Poker Sensation
At this point, it’s fair to say that Shiina Okamoto is a poker sensation, and the truly brilliant part is that she had to overcome a lot of adversity on her way to the top.
Unlike many poker players who have all the resources in the world these days, hers were limited, as access to poker coaching and online poker is limited in Japan.
Instead of taking the traditional route, Okamoto was forced to improvise, create study groups of her own with other Japanese players, and find a way to learn the game she could hardly play.
Long months of studying poker without really playing any hands in a real money setting ended up being the winning formula for Shiina, as she was able to show the poker world it can still be done in the 2020s.
Not only did the Japanese champion demonstrate once again that women belong in poker just as much as men, but her incredible record-breaking performances proved the power of studying and training in a game that many still consider pure chance.