Join CoinPoker’s VIP Arena for the Ultimate High Stakes Action

For a while now, CoinPoker has been building an online poker site designed to, among other things, attract the biggest players and offer them a safe and enjoyable environment where they can enjoy the cash game action of the highest order.
The operator’s efforts produced some very tangible results, as CoinPoker became the go-to place for top-tier pros and high-stakes casuals, offering the rest of us the pleasure of witnessing some of the craziest online pots we’ve seen in a while.
But the operator didn’t stop to rest on its laurels. Instead, it continued building on that success, creating The VIP Arena, the ultimate cash game venue for those who have the skills, the bankroll, and the stomach to endure the swings of high stakes poker.
The CoinPoker VIP Arena Takes Things to a New Level
While CoinPoker caters to players of all shapes and sizes, it is no secret that it is high rollers who generate the most action and most excitement. And so, the operator wants to give back to those players, and The VIP Arena is their way of doing it.
It is a cash game environment where stakes start at $50/$100 and go all the way up to $5,000/$10,000. It is an environment where six-figure pots are a common occurrence, and it is not rare to see seven figures in the middle, either.
CoinPoker’s VIP Arena is open to everyone, but it’s not as simple as clicking on a button and taking a seat. Looking to create the best, most rewarding, and most action-packed environment, players have to receive approval before they can join.
Those high-stakes players who get in receive special perks, such as 50% profit share for their contribution to the action, special VIP rewards, and a dedicated support team available around the clock. This also includes a special security team that works 24/7 to ensure safe and fair games.
Enter the World of Crazy High Stakes Action
If you have the bankroll to endure the swings and believe you possess the skills to take on some of the world’s best cash game players, The VIP Arena is waiting for you.
To be admitted, though, you’ll first have to prove yourself at Battle Tables. These offer $50/$100 heads-up and ring games in several popular variants (Texas Hold’em, PLO, PLO5, and PLO6).
Pick your format, join the action, and get on the grind. There are no hard and fast rules, but if you help generate the action and conduct yourself well at the tables, you’ll eventually receive your invitation to the VIP Arena.
Once you’re in, you’ll be able to enter some of the best, craziest, and most action-packed online cash games in the world.
To keep the games in the Arena that way, there are certain rules about how you should conduct yourself at the tables. In addition to good sportsmanship (no berating or insulting other players), playing excessively tight, intentionally stalling, and constantly short-stacking are all frowned upon.
The VIP Arena isn’t the place where you can nit it up and grind out some marginal profit. But if you’re a good, aggressive player who doesn’t mind the battle of wits, it might be just the right place for you.