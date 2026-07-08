CoinPoker Hosting a Variety of Qualifying Paths to $1M GTD CoinMillion

CoinPoker’s big Battle of Malta Online series is just around the corner, and the operator is looking to attract as many players as possible. As a part of that effort, the site is offering a variety of qualifying paths to the series-opening $1,000,000-guaranteed CoinMillion event.
The $215 tournament will be a two-day affair, with Day 1 playing out on July 12. Players can buy into the event directly, or they can take advantage of one of many qualification opportunities on offer.
CoinPoker aims to have at least 1,024 players win their seats through different satellites, and whether you have a substantial bankroll or you’re on a tight budget, there is a way to get involved.
All Roads Lead to CoinMillion
For those players looking to get involved for as little money as possible (or even for free), the best available option is the operator’s four-step qualification path.
Step 4 satellites run three times a day, every day until July 12, and they are completely free to enter. These tournaments award between 20 and 75 tickets to Step 3 qualifiers, depending on the total number of entries.
Step 3 qualifiers run every single day, and you can use a ticket won by playing Step 4, or you can buy in directly for just $0.10. These satellites guarantee up to 75 tickets for Step 2.
The penultimate step on your journey to the $1M GTD CoinMillion is Step 2 qualifiers, available at $0.55 – $4.40 for those buying in directly. These represent a nice middle ground if you have a bit of a bankroll and want to avoid the grind of the first two steps.
The best one to target is the $3.30 Step 2 satellite on July 12, which will award at least 60 Step 1 seats.
Finally, Step 1 qualifiers run every day until July 12, with buy-ins ranging from $5.50 to $44, awarding between three and 100 seats in the main tournament. Once again, one of the most lucrative Step 1 satellites takes place on July 12, featuring a buy-in of $25 and awarding 100 CoinMillion tickets.
CoinMillion Kicks Off the Battle of Malta Online Series in Style
After its success during the World Poker Masters series, CoinMillion is making a return as the opening event of Battle of Malta Online, a $30,000,000-guaranteed online series running across three weeks.
As mentioned, the event will be a two-day affair, with all players starting with 100,000 stacks (200 big blinds), and there will be unlimited reentries through the first 16 levels of play.
The eventual winner, in addition to a hefty monetary prize, will also receive a physical Battle of Malta trophy, as well as a digital version displayed in their Trophy Cabinet.
Battle of Malta Online will bring many more valuable events. The $565 Main Event stands out, offering a massive guarantee of $2,500,000. There are two more main events available at lower buy-ins, for a combined guarantee of $3.1 million.
Additionally, 100 players will receive live Battle of Malta Autumn Edition packages, each valued at $2,500, giving them a chance to compete in a live setting and experience one of Europe’s biggest and most beloved poker festivals.