The popularity of poker content on platform like YouTube has skyrocketed in recent years, with more and more people joining the ranks of poker content creators.
The likes of Andrew Neeme, Brad Owen, Mariano Grandoli, and Ethan Yau have managed to bring together hundreds of thousands of poker fans. For them, this opened significant streams of income beyond their poker winnings, but you may be wondering what exactly these guys are making?!
While there is no clear way to get a detailed accounting of their profits, some numbers that popular vloggers showed throughout the years may give us a clearer picture of what the top poker vloggers make, and what you could hope to make if you started a poker vlog of your own.
Mariano Reveals His 2024 Poker Winnings
In one of the most recent videos on his YouTube channel, Mariano Grandoli revealed his 2024 poker winnings.
The video included a recap of the last session he played in 2024, which was a losing one, as well as a full recap of his poker results in 2024.
In the last year, Mariano played a total of 485 hours of live poker over 72 sessions, which is a fairly low volume for someone who has a full-time career in poker.
Over those 485 hours, Mariano booked a total win of $486,200, which amounts for just over $1,000 per hour on average.
The sessions included a mix of different games, ranging from $5/10 to $100/200, with a good chunk of his winnings coming from the higher stakes games in which he did well.
For some comparison, Mariano also previously posted his 2022 results, where he won $544,815 over 1,025 hours, as well as his 2023 results which amounted for $850,690 over 750 hours of play.
In total, that’s $1,881,705 won over 2,260 hours of play, or $832 per hour, which is the kind of numbers most poker players would kill for.
Mariano won nearly $2 million playing poker for 2,260 hours over three years, which amounts to 14.5 hours a week, or about two solid weekly sessions of poker.
This does not account for any of Mariano’s YouTube income, or any profits he made from sponsorships or other deals he may have had away from the tables.
Rampage’s Vlog Reveals YouTube Numbers
While Mariano has been very transparent about his poker winnings, he has chosen not to share too much information about his YouTube income.
With 170,000 YouTube subscribers and millions of views, you would imagine those to be quite substantial, but the exact numbers are still a mystery.
While Mariano has remained silent about his YouTube earnings, Ethan “Rampage” Yau has posted some detailed reports on those in the past.
In early 2022, Rampage posted a video where he revealed how much he made from YouTube in 2021, and the results were quite staggering.
In 2021, Rampage earned $188,839 from YouTube ads alone, while his channel had only 124,000 followers at the end of the year.
The $188k in earnings came as a result of just over 21,000,000 views, as his channel posted a total RPM (revenue per 1,000 views) of $8.72, which is the number of most interest.
This number represents the average value of 1,000 views for a YouTube channel in the poker niche, and while the number can go up and down depending on various factors, it is one worth keeping in mind.
According to this number, poker vloggers make between $8 and $9 for every 1,000 views their videos get, and that’s a substantial number for vloggers with big channels.
For example, some of Mariano’s recent videos have been getting approximately 100,000 to 150,000 views, which means he is potentially making close to $1,000 for each video he posts on his channel.
Rampage has been getting slightly higher numbers on his pots, and might be making $1,200 or more on average for every post he makes.
A much bigger poker vlog, such as the one by Brad Owen (761,000 subscribers), regularly gets over 300,000 views, with the average number closer to 450,000 views per video.
Using the average we got from Rampage’s earlier post, Brad might be making between $3,500 and $4,500 per video, which makes for a very substantial yearly income, even posting just three or four videos a month as Owen has recently been doing.
These numbers don’t account for any income made from YouTube Shorts, or any other deals and partnerships the players might have with various companies within and beyond the poker industry.
Further Income From Marketing and Partnership Deals
Extrapolating the income poker vloggers make from their YouTube posts somewhat manageable using the data some vloggers were kind enough to share in the past.
However, that’s certainly not the only income they are able to make from their vlogs, as further marketing deals are also a part of the story.
For example, it is well-known that both Brad Owen and Rampage, two of the biggest vloggers in poker, have deals with WPT and WPT Global, two of the biggest brands in all of poker.
The exact value of those deals is unclear, but both vloggers have aggressively promoted the World Poker Tour and its new sweepstakes poker site ClubWPT Gold in 2024, and it is safe to say they have earned significant income from these endeavors.
Other vloggers support different brands, and video creators in poker who post different types of content all make substantial income by promoting different companies and products in their videos.
Will You Be the Next Big Poker Content Creator?
Now that you have seen the numbers and know what some of the top poker vloggers are making, what’s stopping you from following in their footsteps?
YouTube is a free platform that anyone can join and post on, and you can utilize other social media networks to get your poker content off the ground as well.
Getting to 100,000 subscribers and the kinds of numbers Rampage or Mariano are working with isn’t easy, but it is an effort worth pursuing.
The market is still very receptive to new content creators in 2025 and there is plenty of space and time to become the next Brad Owen and skyrocket your poker profits way beyond what you are able to make at the tables alone.