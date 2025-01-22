PartyPoker Launches New Live Tour With Five UK Stops

PartyPoker is making a comeback to the world of live poker tournaments in 2025. The operator has announced its brand new live tour, which will see five stops taking place at venues across the UK.
The new tour will begin in April, with an event in London. After London, PartyPoker Tour will be traveling to Glasgow and Manchester, while final two stops will be confirmed later down the line.
The tour is geared towards mid and low stakes players, with very affordable buy-ins, including £500 Main Events and £150 Mini Main Events.
PartyPoker Tour 2025 Details
|Dates
|City
|Venue
|April 19 – 27, 2025
|London
|Aspers Casino
|June 17 – 22, 2025
|Manchester
|Manchester 235 Casino
|August 12 – 17
|Glasgow
|Alea Casino
Fun & Affordable Live Series
It’s been a moment since we’ve seen PartyPoker host a live series, and it’s nice to see the operator back in the mix. With affordable buy-ins, PartyPoker Tour 2025 is a nice addition to what’s already out there, via 888poker LIVE schedule and the new PokerStars Open.
While details are still somewhat scarce, it is clear the focus will be on recreational and low-stakes players, with even the Main Event costing only £500 to enter, and each stop featuring a Mini Main Event priced at £150.
For a live series hosted by a major operator, these are surprisingly low, indicating that profit isn’t in the focus here. Instead, the new tour seems designed to appeal to a very wide scope of players and potentially help PartyPoker restore its reputation in the live environment.
The first stop takes place in London during the second half of April. The entire tour will comprise five stops in the United Kingdom, including Manchester in June and Glasgow in August. Locations for the last two stops are yet to be confirmed.
Making Players Feel Welcome
PartyPoker shared very few details in the original press release, so we don’t know what (if any) sort of guarantees to expect for Main Events and what other tournaments will be featured on the tour schedule.
What is clear, though, is that the focus will be on making sure that players have a fun and memorable experience. In addition to having opportunities to rub elbows with some well-known players, those who join the action will have a chance to pick up some free merchandise and even spin a wheel to pick up special prizes, including Main Event entries.
The action will be streamed live on the PartyPoker official YouTube channel, so those making a deep run will have a chance to experience what it is to feel like a poker star, at least for a day or two.
In addition to the main action, organizers are promising some casino and sports tournaments on the side, as well as Q&A sessions with poker experts, covering a variety of topics.
For those looking to join the action on a cheap, PartyPoker is running online tournaments starting as low as £0.20.
There are four qualifying rounds and the fifth, final round, where winners will receive a £1,000 package to a live event of their choice. The Final round doesn’t have a direct buy-in, though, so to get in, you’ll have to get through at least one qualifying round.