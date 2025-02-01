New month brings a host of new opportunities on the live poker circuit. With the first month of 2025 in the books, February features a rich tournament schedule with major series taking place all over the shot.
The WSOP Circuit and the PokerGO Tour will be continuing this month, while the World Poker Tour will kick things off with its very first event of the year in Cambodia.
Players in the US will have a few extra opportunities to test their skills, chasing titles and battling it out for big prize pools with the Venetian DeepStack Extravaganza and a couple of Mid-States Poker Tour stops on the docket.
February 2025 Live Poker Events
|Dates
|Event
|Location
|Venue
|Main Event BI
|Feb 3 – 23
|Venetian DeepStack Extravaganza
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Aria Resort & Casino
|$25,200
|Feb 11 – 19
|PokerGO Cup
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Aria Resort & Casino
|$25,200
|Feb 11 – 17
|Mid-States Poker Tour
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Jack Cleveland Casino
|$1,110
|Feb 13 – 24
|WSOP Circuit Harrah’s Cherokee
|Cherokee, North Carolina
|Harrah’s Cherokee
|$1,700
|Feb 13 – 24
|WSOP Circuit Graton
|Rohnert Park, California
|Graton Casino
|$1,700
|Feb 14
|WPT Prime Cambodia
|Phnom Penh, Cambodia
|NagaWorld Integrated Resort
|$1,100
|Feb 18 – 23
|Mid-States Poker Tour
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Hollywood Casino
|$1,110
|Feb 19
|WPT Cambodia Championship
|Phnom Penh, Cambodia
|NagaWorld Integrated Resort
|$3,500
|Feb 20 – Mar 3
|WSOP Circuit Baltimore
|Baltimore, Maryland
|Horseshoe Baltimore
|$1,700
|Feb 25 – Mar 4
|PGT Mixed Games
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Aria Resort & Casino
|$25,300
|Feb 26 – Mar 15
|Triton Poker Super High Roller Series
|Jeju, South Korea
|Landing Casino
|$100,000
|Feb 27 – Mar 10
|WSOP Circuit Hammond
|Hammond, Indiana
|Horseshoe Hammond
|$1,700
WSOP Circuit Action: Four Stops in February
The World Series of Poker Circuit continues on the US side with three stops planned for this month. When it comes to international events, after a strong start in January, there are none taking place in February.
The first WSOPC stop this month is Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina, taking place Feb 13 – 24. The series features 18 ring-awarding tournaments, with buy-ins ranging $400 – $2,200. The $1,700 Main Event features two starting flights and a big guarantee of $1.5 million.
Running during the exactly same time slot is the WSOPC series at Graton Resort & Casino in California. There are also 18 events on the schedule, and the $1,700 Main Event features a guarantee of $500,000.
On February 20, WSOPC is traveling to the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Maryland. The 18-event schedule boasts buy-ins mostly in the $400 – $600 region, with the Main Event featuring the standard $1,700 buy-in with a $500,000 guarantee.
Finally, wrapping up this month’s action and spilling into March 2025 is the WSOPC stop in Horseshoe Hammond in Indiana, running February 27 – March 10. There are once again 18 ring events on offer and the $1,000,000-guaranteed Main Event.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|ME GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|WSOPC 2025 Harrah’s Cherokee
|Feb 13 – 24
|$1,700
|$1,500,000
|$400 – $2,200
|18
|WSOPC 2025 Graton, CA
|Feb 13 – 24
|$1,700
|$500,000
|$250 – $3,250
|18
|WSOPC 2025 Horseshoe Baltimore
|Feb 20 – Mar 3
|$1,700
|$500,000
|$400 – $1,700
|18
|WSOPC 2025 Horseshoe Hammond
|Feb 27 – Mar 10
|$1,700
|$1,000,000
|$400 – $1,700
|18
PokerGO Tour Rolls On
Last month, we saw the first 2025 PGT event of 2025 take place, with Kristen Foxen putting on a great performance to take an early lead on the yearly leaderboard.
The action continues in February with two events on the docket, bringing some of the best players in the world together to battle for big prizes and prestige.
Coming around first is the PokerGO Cup, featuring eight events with buy-ins ranging from $5,100 all the way up to $25,200. This series will run Feb 11 – 19.
Kicking off a week later is the PGT Mixed Games series, bringing seven more tournaments from $5,100 to $25,300. This should be a particularly interesting one, as players will battle it out in formats like 8-Game, Mori’s Mix, 10-Game, and Dealer’s Choice.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|PokerGO Cup
|Feb 11 – 19
|$25,200
|$5,100 – $25,200
|8
|PGT Mixed Games
|Feb 25 – March 4
|$25,300
|$250 – $3,250
|7
The World Poker Tour Action Gets Underway
One of the largest live poker tours in the world took a break in January but the action for 2025 will be kicking of this month with the very first WPT event of 2025 taking place in Cambodia.
The NagaWorld Integrated Resort in the country’s capital, Phnom Penh, will host both the $1,100 WPT Prime Championship and the $3,500 WPT Championship between Feb 14 and 19, 2025.
As always, there will be plenty of side events on offer, but at this moment, we don’t have the full schedule for the 2025 World Poker Tour Cambodia series. This should change in the next few days, though, as we get closer to the start date.
|Series
|Dates
|Buy-in
|WPT Prime Cambodia
|Feb 14
|$1,100
|WPT Cambodia Championship
|Feb 19
|$3,500
Triton Poker Series Wraps the Month With High Stakes Action
Towards the end of the month, there will be some high-roller action as the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series kicks off in Jeju on Feb 26.
With big buy-ins, ranging from $15,000 to $150,000, this is the place to be for all high-rollers looking to compete in relatively small but prize-rich tournaments.
There are 20 tournaments on the docket, with the action spilling well over into March and featuring No Limit Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, and Short Deck.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|ME GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|Triton Poker Super High Roller Series
|Feb 26 – Mar 15
|$100,000
|N/A
|$15k – $150k
|20
Other February 2025 Live Tournament Series
For players in the US (or those willing to travel), there is even more quality live action this February, especially for those looking for events in the low-to-mid buy-in bracket.
The Mid-States Poker Tour (MSPT) is visiting Jack Cleveland Casino from Feb 11 – 17, bringing with six tournaments. The $1,110 Main Event offers a very respectable guarantee of $500,000.
Later in the month, Hollywood Casino in St. Louis will host an MSPT stop with nine events and the Main Event with a $300,000 guarantee.
The Venetian DeepStack Extravaganza will be running through the most of the month (Feb 3 – 23), with a host of tournaments, including another few events that are a part of the 2025 Mid-States Poker Tour. The MSPT Main Event as well as Card Player Main Event feature guarantees of $1,000,000.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|ME GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|Venetian DeepStack Extravaganza
|Feb 3 – 23
|$1,600
|$1,000,000
|$300 – $1,110
|44
|Mid-States Poker Tour
|Feb 11 – 17
|$1,110
|$500,000
|$300 – $1,110
|6
|Mid-States Poker Tour
|Feb 18 – 23
|$1,1100
|$300,000
|$250 – $1,110
|18
February 2025 brings a lot of live poker action across all stakes. This month, players from the US have it best, with quite a few series taking place on US soil, while the World Poker Tour and Triton Poker Series are set to bring some poker excitement to players in Asia with its very first stop of the year!