Kristen Foxen Kicks Off 2025 With Her Second PGT Title

We are only a few weeks into the new year, and Kristen Foxen is back to her winning ways, proving once again that her continued success in tournaments isn’t a fluke.
Foxen wasted no time booking her first win of 2025, triumphing in the PokerGO Tour Kickoff Event #5, picking up $197,625 and some valuable points to put her on top of the PGT Leaderboard.
Interestingly enough, she won the very same event last year, but that tournament had only 50 entries. This time around, Kristen outlasted the 93-strong field to capture the title and secure a big payday after a heads-up deal.
Will This Be the Year of Kristen Foxen Again?
Kristen Foxen has earned her place among the poker elite as she’s been crushing it on the tournament circuit for years now, happily taking on some of the toughest fields out there (like the ones found in PGT events).
However, 2024 was truly her year, as she did not only continue to find success at the tables but also received an official recognition of that success with the induction to the Women in Poker Hall of Fame.
It was also the year of her largest career cash, as she made a deep run in the WSOP Main Event, eventually busting in 13th for $600,000. It was a bitter-sweet moment for Kristen for sure, but in the grand scheme of things, making such a deep run in a field of over 10,000 players is truly an impressive feat.
Unlike some players who burst out for a little while, Foxen has been grinding and winning consistently for years, accumulating winnings of over $9,000,000. And if the early days of 2025 are anything to go by, she seems poised to continue down the same path.
While the field in the $10k PGT event was a relatively small one, it wasn’t easy by any means. On her way to the victory, Kirsten had to outlast many top players, including the 2024 PGT Player of the Year Jeremy Ausmus.
To make this story even better, Foxen won this same tournament a year ago, triumphing in a 50-entrant field.
The PokerGO Tour has just started, but with this win and a few other results, she is now sitting on top of the Player of the Year leaderboard with 525 points, and by this point, everyone knows full well she is a serious contender for the title.
Lichtenberger, Leonard, and Others Off to a Strong Start
The first PGT stop of 2025 consisted of five events, so a few more players have kicked things off in style, picking up some cash and POY points.
Joining Foxen in the early winners’ circle are Andrew Licthenberger, Patrick Leonard, Masato Yokosawa, and Spencer Champlin.
However, Foxen is currently nicely ahead of the pack with 525 points, with Patrick Leonard and Joao Simao trailing her with 342 and 324 points, respectively. Kristen’s total is the result of three cashes across five initial events.
We all know that anything can happen in poker, and any player can find themselves on the wrong side of the variance at any point. But, from what we’ve seen so far, 2025 could certainly be another great year for Foxen, and given her skills, dedication to the game, and always-pleasant demeanor at the tables, it’s hard not to root for her!