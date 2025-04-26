Jay Chaudhary – A New Player to Watch in The Poker Circles

At Pokerati, we love highlighting fresh faces and strong talent. In the vibrant and competitive Minnesota poker scene, one name is starting to rise steadily through the ranks: Jay Chaudhary. At 29 years old, Chaudhary quickly established himself as a player to watch.
He recently negotiated a three-way chop, taking home second place and $120k. This was his first six-figure score in the $1,110 Minnesota State Poker Tournament (MSPT) Running Aces Main Event.
I had an opportunity to speak with him about his freshly started poker journey. Here’s what I learned.
Chaudhary Got Into Poker Through His Love of Chess
Chaudhary is a relatively new player to the scene, considering his journey began in June of 2022. However, his strategic mindset was already well-developed thanks to a long-standing love of chess.
I rediscovered my hobby of playing chess again during COVID—there was a big chess boom during it. I went from being an unrated player to reaching a United States Chess Federation ranking of 1900 in pretty short fashion, playing non-stop during my remote job.
However, there was no money in chess, unless you coached (which wasn’t something Chaudhary wanted to pursue).
Rather, the connection and transition to poker felt natural. Inspired by the 23-year-old Estonian chess Grandmaster Ottomar Ladva’s nearly $500k win in a poker tournament in 2021, “I figured, if chess skills transfer, why not try poker?”
Chaudary Works Hard, Grinds, and Studies
Chaudhary’s curiosity towards the game led him to Secrets of Professional Tournament Poker: An Essential Guide by Jonathan Little and Daniel Negreanu’s MasterClass—an “entertaining watch,” he says.
He also honed his fundamentals playing free games on the WSOP app, learning there which hands beat what and how to bet properly. But what really accelerated his game was diving headfirst into live poker.
Even in Minnesota, where the state’s unique “spread limit” rules cap bets at $100 increments, Chaudhary found a way to sharpen his edge.
I’ve always taken poker pretty seriously since the moment I started playing. As with anything in my life, if I’m doing something that I care about, I’m going to put my full effort towards it.
And Chaudhary means it. Every chance he gets, he fills his life with poker. “I’d go straight from work at 4:30 PM to Canterbury Park, play 2-100, and hit the 6:30 daily tournament. In 2023 alone, I had around 150 entries,” he says.
While I enjoy working out, playing chess, and spending time with friends, poker kinda consumes me now.
Chaudhary is a student of the game, always seeking to improve. He’s part of an active Discord study group I dabble in where he discusses poker hands with strong players like Tanner Pray and regularly attends free seminars from pros like Ryan LaPlante.
“We’ll break down spots watching BBZ Poker videos, or dive into GTO Wizard,” he explains.
It’s Been Relatively Smooth Sailing with Occasional Bumps
Chaudhary has a job as a software developer, so that funded his poker journey. He didn’t set aside particular money for a traditional bankroll; he “just kept blasting.” His rule? “If there’s a valuable tournament, I’ll fire.”
His journey with poker has been good, but not always easy.
When I started in 2022, it wasn’t an immediate success. I lost five or six thousand dollars. It’s hard to know when you’re playing well sometimes. It’s important to be self-aware and find out where you’re making mistakes.
He’s a little superstitious with the sweatshirts and hats he wears. “I have a black Adidas shirt I wore when I got fifth place during the Wynn Mystery Bounty that I wear often. I also got a sweatshirt from my dad that I tried for the MSPT, and it worked out well!”
Nowadays? “I run well. I win hands I’m not supposed to. It’s good to be lucky,” Chaudhary shares.
A lot of my friends play poker, so I don’t have to sacrifice my social life to play. I did stop working out and eating as well as I should, but I’m bringing back healthy habits, because they’re important, too.
Chaudhary doesn’t plan on going pro, saying,
“I think poker is always going to be a part-time thing for me. There’s no guarantee you’ll run good forever. Many pros get buried in make-up, and I don’t want that for myself. Pros will get a massive score, but they’re not happy because they’re still indebted to their backer.”
Chaudhary is a Hawk on the Felt and Generous Off of It
Chaudary is proactive at the table, blending study with instinct. “My memory and pattern recognition have always been good.
You need to watch for patterns—bet sizing, body language, and timing tells. You start to notice things. Even if you’ve never touched a solver, your gut starts to pick up on what’s going on.”
His approach isn’t just theoretical; it’s practical and people-focused. “I try to talk to strong players and see why they made a move,” he says. “But I’ll talk to recreational players too, tell them my hand histories and get different perspectives.”
Jonathan Coffin, my coach and friend, and study partners with Chaudhary had the following to say:
The dude has no fear. He’s traveled a lot and even finds himself playing relatively high stakes cash. He doesn’t just play No Limit. He also regularly plays 40/80 blinds Limit Hold ‘Em here too.
He takes lines he knows aren’t sound, but will work against a scared player pool. He’s not afraid to take hands that have no business being in the hand, and might just squeeze jam it instead, if he thinks the spot is good.
In the MSPT, he 4-bet bluffed all-in with king/ten offsuit and Villain called after tanking forever with ace/king offsuit. Even after losing the hand and about half his stack, he didn’t let it affect his game. His play style is hawk-like.
Despite Chaudhary’s big score, he remains humble and kind. He states:
I’d say poker has made me more generous with money. When you’re swinging in a cash game or tournament, you have to not value money and make the best decision. I tip well and give gifts to my friends and family. Money comes and goes.
Advice to New Players on How to Improve and Decide to Play and Chop
To new players, he offers this advice:
Really dial in on table dynamics. You should know who check-raises their draws and who just calls. See how wide people are and what hands are being shown down. That tells you who to 3-bet light and who you can bluff. And put your phone away—every bit of info helps.
He also suggests “surrounding yourself with players who are better than you and ask them questions. If they criticize their own plays, that’s usually a sign they’re a good player. Most players have an ego and that gets in the way.” Further, he advises to not be rude to dealers or fake friendly to other players.
As for finding good tournaments, Chaudhary indicates that “the blinds are usually 30–40-minute levels, there is a lower rake if possible, and there usually is a guarantee. If you can get eighty times or more of your buy-in for first place, that’s probably a good tournament.”
He also recommends limiting your number of buy-ins.
I usually don’t go over 3 bullets. For certain tournaments, if the first place is high enough, I may go over that. However, if you’re going into Day 2 stuck, it can mess with your head.
When asked how he decided to enter into a chop to be awarded second place, Chaudhary shares that,
Carl Carodenuto brought up a discussion when we were all 4-handed when he was 4th in chips for everyone to get $106k, and I turned it down when I was third in chips. Ultimately, when it got down to three-handed, I thought the money was too good to pass up and the blinds had increased.
I got $10k over second place money in the chop deal. My friends and rail, Tanner Pray and Joe Larson, suggested I ask for $120-$125k, which I did. Variance is high even if you’re a good player, so I was happy with the result.
The Future for Chaudhary Is Bright
Chaudhary’s commitment to poker has paid off. Since 2023, Chaudhary has racked up multiple five-figure scores, including a $70k cash win in March of last year.
Other wins include $21k at a $500 Canterbury Deepstack event and a $19k finish, plus a first-place trophy in a $400 side event in the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open (SHRPO) series. But his favorite session? The 2024 Wynn Mystery Bounty.
The rush was unreal. I got fifth for $59k and pulled another $11k in bounties. I 3-bet K6 suited, flopped trip kings, and busted someone who had aces. It was a dirty hand, but unforgettable.
Chaudhary’s goals are clear. “I want to win a bracelet and I want to win a MSPT,” he says. “I’ve never sold action. Whenever I’m in a tournament, it’s all my money on the line.”
With a methodical approach, a sharp mind, and undeniable passion for the game, Jay Chaudhary is building a reputation in Minnesota for himself.
Further, he will be heading to Vegas this summer for the World Series of Poker. As he continues to climb, it’s only a matter of time before he crosses off those bucket-list wins. Good luck on the felt and run good, Jay Chaudhary!