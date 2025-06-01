Best Live Poker Tournaments in June 2025: The 2025 WSOP & Worthy Alternatives

It’s summer time, and for poker tournaments, that means all the main action will be happening in Las Vegas. The World Series of Poker kicked off a few days ago, and many players will be spending a significant portion of this month grinding away in Sin City.
However, while the 2025 WSOP may be stealing the show in June and the first half of July, there are still some interesting poker festivals happening outside of Paris and Horseshoe.
Over in Europe, PokerStars will be hosting its Open festival in Malaga, Spain, while the second leg of PartyPoker Tour is taking place in Manchester.
Back in Las Vegas, if the WSOP isn’t quite your groove or you have some extra time between your planned events, the Wynn Classic Series continues throughout the month with a rich tournament schedule, so you can stay busy.
June 2025 Live Poker Series
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Venue
|Main Event BI
|May 27 – Jul 16
|2025 World Series of Poker
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Paris & Horseshoe Casino
|$10,000
|June 16 – June 22
|PokerStars Open Malaga
|Malaga, Spain
|Casino Torrequebrada
|€1,100
|June 17 – June 22
|PartyPoker Tour Manchester
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester235 Casino
|£500
|May 21 – July 14
|The Wynn Summer Classic
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Wynn Casino
|$10,400
The 2025 World Series of Poker in the Spotlight
Once the World Series kicks off, it tends to overshadow other events and festivals as tens of thousands of players flock to Las Vegas to compete for big prizes, prestigious bracelets, and their share of poker fame.
The 2025 WSOP action kicked off at the end of May, and the large part of the series will take place across the month of June, with some 70 tournaments starting across the next 30 days.
This doesn’t include the $10,000 Main Event, though, as the pinnacle of the series will have its first Day 1 flight take place on July 2.
As far as the highlights go, some events that stand out in June include:
- Event #11: $10,000 Mystery Bounty (June 1 – 4)
- Event #18: $10,000 Dealers Choice 6-Handed Championship (June 3 – 6)
- Event #19: $500 COLOSSUS (June 4 – 10)
- Event #30: $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship (June 8 – 11)
- Event #38: $100,000 High Roller (June 11 – 14)
- Event #40: $5,000 Seniors High Roller (June 12 – 16)
- Event #41: $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship (June 12 – 15)
- Event #44: $10,000 Big O Championship (June 14 – 17)
- Event #46: $250,000 Super High Roller (June 15 – 18)
- Event #48: $1,000 Senior’s No-Limit Hold’em Championship (June 16)
- Event #50: $10,000 Razz Championship (June 16 – 19)
- Event #53: $1,500 Millionaire Maker (starting on June 18)
- Event #55: $10,000 H.O.R.S.E. Championship (June 18 – 22)
- Event #65: $1,000 Tag Team (June 24 – 27)
- Event #66: $50,000 Poker Players Championship (June 24 – 29)
- Event #67: $300 Gladiators of Poker (June 25 – July 1)
- Event #77: $10,000 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship (June 30 – July 3)
Of course, there are no insignificant WSOP events, as every one of them has a potential to put a bracelet on your wrist, so if you need more info, do check out the full schedule.
PokerStars Open Rolls On
The new series by PokerStars has been a huge success so far and for those not roaming the hallways of Las Vegas casinos this month, there is another PokerStars Open coming in Malaga.
Kicking off mid-June, the series is yet to unveil the full schedule, but we know for certain that it will feature the standard €1,100 Main Event, a €2,200 High Roller, a €5,300 Super High Roller, and more.
Malaga is a perfect vacation spot as well, with vibrant night life and plenty of excitement on offer away from the poker felt, making this an excellent choice for those looking for a bit of a change in the routine while still keeping their foot on the gas.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|PokerStars Open Malaga
|June 16 – 22
|€1,100
|N/A
|€400 – €5,000
|10 – 20
PartyPoker Is Off to Manchester
PartyPoker’s return to the live poker scene has been a successful one so far. Following the first festival, the operator’s newly-launched tour is traveling to Manchester this month for another exciting festival of poker.
The series comprises nine events, with the £500 Main Event in the spotlight. Players will have four starting flights available to them to try and bag some chips for Day 2 action. Target stack satellites will also be available at the venue for those looking to get in on the action at a discount.
Beyond the Main, there is also a Pot Limit Omaha event on the docket, as well as a £1,000 High Roller that takes place on the final day of the series.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|PartyPoker Tour Manchester
|June 17 – 22
|£500
|N/A
|£50 – £1,000
|9
Wynn Summer Classic Adds to Las Vegas Action
Wynn is running its Summer Classic series alongside the WSOP, with a bunch of events on the schedule throughout June. These represent a great alternative to the “big” series or something to do if there is a gap in your WSOP schedule and you’re looking to maximize your time in Las Vegas.
If you’re looking for big prizes, the $10,400 Wynn Summer Championship certainly doesn’t disappoint, with its massive $10,000,000 guarantee. There are four starting flights available on June 26, 27, 28, and 29.
Leading up to the Championship, the Wynn will offer $1,100 Milestone Satellites, so you might want to check these out if a direct buy-in is outside of your bankroll guidelines, as this should be a good value tournament.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|The Wynn Summer Classic
|May 21 – July 14
|$10,400
|$10,000,000
|$600 – $25,800
|90