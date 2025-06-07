Inside the Poker Circles: Introducing Commentator and Player Jeff Platt

Images courtesy of PokerGO.com
From center stage to center felt, Jeff Platt has emerged as one of the defining voices—and faces—of modern poker.
In this edition of Inside the Poker Circle, taken from the pages of Between the Blinds by Sara O’Connor (coming soon) we shine the spotlight on a broadcaster-turned-contender who brings unmatched passion, insight, and authenticity to every corner of the game.
Whether he’s behind the mic breaking down the action or deep in the tank chasing a title of his own, Platt seamlessly bridges the worlds of commentary and competition. His energy is infectious, his analysis razor-sharp, and his love for the game unmistakable.
In this interview, Jeff opens up about his journey through poker media, the lessons learned from life on both sides of the felt, and what drives him to keep pushing forward in an ever-evolving poker landscape.
What’s it like being a TV broadcaster and commentator?
It’s pretty incredible for me as someone who has been watching poker for over twenty years. To be invested personally and professionally in poker is great. This game is so captivating to me.
I love explaining the beauty of the game, like what was done for me before I started broadcasting. The greatest job I could have is sideline reporting at the WSOP Main Event, following in Kara Scott’s footsteps.
I consider myself very fortunate and lucky. I get to wake up every day and either talk about poker or play poker. I think Kara is a great storyteller and is even better with interviews. Working with her was great.
Speaking of great to work with, my broadcast partner is Brent Hanks. We work together broadcasting about 90% of the time. Working with those two has been great. I love it.
Do you play both cash games and tournaments? Which is your favorite and why?
For the most part, I play tournaments. I’ll play a cash game if I have some friends in town. Tournaments are more captivating by far for me. I can sit in a $10 tournament and really want to win. I can’t sit at a $.01/.02 cash game and take it seriously.
I love the strategic aspect of tournaments. I love watching the best of the best. I also love playing well because of the studying I do. It all comes together for me. I’m so thrilled when I get to sit down and play poker tournaments.
Any favorite moments when playing?
I think it’s natural to always point to your wins and deep runs. The two that stand out to me are, first, at the 2021 WSOP in the 1k Double Stack Event, I finished in 4th place. To make a final table at the WSOP is something special. I always think about that run.
Second, I won a Mid-States Poker Tour Main Event, or MSPT, at the Venetian in 2022. That was my first big live tournament win. That is always going to stand out as something special.
What has been your favorite moment broadcasting or commentating?
It’s got to be in 2021 when I was doing sideline reporting at the Main Event. I remember sitting in the production meeting nervously during Day 1. Dan, my boss, tells me that I’m going to interview Doyle Brunson on the main featured table!
To kick off the Main Event in this manner was amazing. I was so nervous beforehand, but I enjoyed it in the moment and appreciated it when it was over.
What’s your personality like on the felt?
I’d like to say I’m the same on the felt as I am off of it. I might not be interviewing you, but I want to get to know people. I love poker because it brings so many people together. I would have never talked to certain people if it wasn’t for poker.
You meet so many personalities on the felt. I love it. If you watch me at a tournament, I think I’d be in the same mood with a lot of chips as I am with a little stack of chips. That’s what I strive for. I strive to match what I’m like on a broadcast.
How do you not let past successes affect your current play?
I think it’s really easy to become overconfident based on one’s results. On the flipside, it’s very easy to lose one’s confidence based on results. You have to keep reminding yourself to not be results-oriented, as amazing or as terrible as they may be.
Things will work themselves out in the long run, but it can get to you when you have a big win or you get brought back to earth with a big loss. It is easy to go on a huge downswing and be filled with self-doubt, but if you stick to the process, you’re going to be just fine.
Look at how you’re doing over a year or more. Don’t be concerned with one tournament or one session.
What’s one thing you wish people knew about playing Texas Hold’em tournaments?
I don’t want people to look at the winner of a tournament and think that he or she is the greatest player ever because of that one win. I also don’t want someone new to bust in a tournament and think they weren’t good enough to compete.
Confidence is so important in this game. You’re likely going to lose for a while when you start, so I’d love for people to try to push the negative results out of the way and really focus on enjoying the game. To compete and still enter a tournament regardless of whether you won or lost the last one.
As a player, how, if at all, do you handle disputes at the table?
Because of the role I’m in, I would love to consider myself one of the games’ ambassadors of sorts. So, I probably get involved more than the average person.
That said, I only get involved if I think the dealer is taking the wrong side of an issue or if I think a player is most certainly taking the wrong side of it. Also, if someone is being picked on, I’ll voice my opinion on the matter for sure.
I’m trying to look out for recreational players, so they enjoy their experience and come back. If a pro is trying to angle another player, I’ll speak up. If it’s a dispute I don’t know about, then I’ll stay out of it.
Do you have any pre- or post-game rituals you practice?
I really like to get into a routine. If I have a tournament at noon, I’ll make sure to get in an hour-ish of studying, do a workout, and eat a good breakfast. That’s my ritual. If it’s Day 3 of a big tournament, and I need to prioritize sleep, I’ll prioritize sleep.
Post-game, I don’t have much of a routine. You give yourself an hour to wind down, because you’re hyped up on adrenaline. I try to get away from everything poker and unwind.
Do you do anything to help bring more women into the game? If so, what?
I think that’s really important for us at PokerGo. The WSOP Main Event from this last year is a good example; we want to highlight women’s stories right away. When women run deep in the Main Event, we want to cover that.
We had the perfect opportunity with Kristen Foxen. We didn’t want to be unfair to her and put her under the lights and on camera the whole time, but we tried to find the time for her. We hope that with the biggest tournament with the biggest audience, that we will naturally draw in more women.
Even if they weren’t watching what their spouse, boyfriend, or friend was watching to begin with, if they keep walking by seeing Kristen crushing it, that might be enough to get women in the game.
For cash games, we always try to get women on the stream to highlight them. I try to interview as many women as possible, hoping to bring more women into the game.
Did you ever imagine yourself in this position with respect to poker?
I had high hopes going into it and a fair amount of confidence, but I am pretty stunned when I look at where I’ve ended up six years into broadcasting. It’s really cool for me and I’m super appreciative.
I want to thank a few people for where I am today. Dan Gati, the senior Vice President at PokerGo and producer of the Main Event, gave me a shot when I moved to Vegas in 2018. He’s continued to rely on me for bigger and bigger roles, and I continue to improve by listening to his advice.
Mori Eskandani, the Poker Hall of Famer and PokerGO President, trusted me from the very beginning. He treats everybody so well, no matter what role in the company you have, and I just try to replicate that.
Sam Simmons, former PokerGO President, welcomed me in from the very beginning and pushed for me to take certain roles. Sarah Herring, a content creator and host, also gave me opportunities right off the bat. I’ve learned so much from her, and am lucky to consider her a good friend.
What is the most valuable thing you’ve learned since becoming a celebrity card player, broadcaster, and commentator?
Honestly, two key things. First, the work and the preparation you put in has to stay consistent with these opportunities. I want to work as hard at the next gig as I did with the last one. I don’t coast. I want to keep the work at a consistent level.
Second, it’s corny but so true – it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. I try to treat everyone the same across the board and represent the game really well. I’m in such a fortunate position. Anything I can do to help grow the game, I try to do.
Where do you see yourself in five to ten years?
Honestly, if you told me in 5-10 years that I’d be doing the exact same thing I’m doing now, I’d take it in a heartbeat and I’d be excited to be doing what I’m doing now.
I love interviewing people about poker and playing poker. I’m living the dream now, so if I could keep everything going that would be just awesome for me.