The Rise of Nikki Limo

Over the past year, Nikki Limo has become one of the hottest properties in poker. A global phenomenon in terms of content creation, passion for the game and her budding partnership with best frenemy Caitlin Comeskey, Limo is on the fast track to major success in the game.
But what does that look like and why could 2025 be an even more exciting year?
A Woman for All Mediums
In case you missed it, Nikki Limo is a recent Global Poker Award winner, claiming the trophy for her What’s It Like Playing Poker as a Woman? short.
In the video, Limo talks through her thought processes through a single hand of poker, jibing at the perceptions of female players and pointing out that anyone can play poker in a series of amusing ways.
The video won the 6th annual Global Poker Award for Best Media Content: Short-Form Video at this year’s Global Poker Awards in Las Vegas where she accepted the award with quips.
I said if I ever won an award, I cannot thank Andrew Neeme enough – I think he’s the unsung hero and champion of content creators. I got into poker because I wanted to get away from content creating… So, thank you so much for that!
That content game isn’t going to end any time soon. With just under 40,000 followers on X and 158,000 followers on Instagram, Limo is a social media phenom too, where she describes herself as a “professional cat lady who likes poker.”
That’s only the half of it, however, with Limo and husband Steve Greene presenting a podcast called ‘Sh*t They Don’t Tell You’ which has 370 episodes and breaks down the walls of social convention to discuss topics that you’ll probably never hear explored anywhere else.
Nikki, who married Steve in 2017, also takes to YouTube on a regular basis where she has a mammoth 526,000 subscribers. One of the most popular videos is where Nikki breaks down her biggest poker win:
Limo at the Poker Felt
As well as her myriad social media handles, however, Limo really likes poker. And not just in the way that some celebrities latch onto the game.
A ClubWPT Gold ambassador, Limo often refers to her online play on the site and is no mean player at the live felt, either.
She won a $200 No Limit Hold’em – Last Chance Ring Event for $ 3,489 in October of last year but in her career has close to $200,000 in live poker results.
The biggest result of Limo’s live career came in the $600-entry Deepstack No Limit Hold’em Event #11 of the 2022 World Series of Poker (WSOP). Limo came fourth for $116,568 (playing as Nicole Greene) after coming close to the gold. She outlasted 5,711 other entries to win her first six-figure score in poker.
“Watching you become a poker icon has been one of the funnier things of my life.” Steve said to Nikki in that breakdown video above.
While that line is funny, the couple then break down just how inspiring Nikki’s success has been for women in particular and it’s clear that while comedy drives the pair, Nikki’s success in poker has had a seriously inspiring knock-on effect in the game.
More than Nikki’s undoubted ability at the poker felt is her marketability away from it.
With her social activity both live and online, her successful podcast series, YouTube output and award-winning content creation, the former actress, who had roles in hit TV Shows such as How I Met Your Mother, 90210 and Empty Spaces, has a lot to offer across multiple platforms.
She’s a poker ambassadorial dream and currently flies the flag for the World Poker Tour.
Nikki is a natural comedienne and her short videos are absolute fire.
What’s Next for Poker’s It Girl?
In short, a lot. The start of 2025 has been award-winningly great for Nikki Limo but that’s been focused on content.
She’s not cashed in a ranking poker tournament since 2024, so will be determined to put that right at the forthcoming 56th annual World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe and Paris casinos in Las Vegas this summer.
As well as playing poker in Sin City, Nikki is sure to be firing hard on the podcast side of things, presenting the Aceholes podcast alongside Cailin Comeskey.
Recently, Nikki and Caitlin sat down with the Chad & Jesse Poker Show on PokerNews where they explored the two comediennes’ backgrounds.
With live poker on the horizon, online poker a guarantee given her partnership with ClubWPT Gold, Nikki is sure to be at the felt a lot of the summer.
Her content creation is a huge amount of output to put together, so both podcasts as well as YouTube and social content are likely to demand hours of time this summer too.
With gold on offer in Las Vegas, awards to be fought for on screen, and her brand on the up, Nikki Limo’s rise looks set to continue for a very long time.