Triton One Set to Bring Poker Luxury to the Mid-Stakes Events

First established in 2015 by Paul Phua and Richard Yong, Triton Poker took less than a decade to become the worldwide poker phenomenon it is today.
With stops in a variety of elite destinations around the world, the Triton High Roller Series represents the very pinnacle of what poker world has to offer.
The one downside of Triton Poker so far has been the incredibly high entry point, with even the lowest stakes events requiring players to pay a hefty $15k buyin, and a participation in an entire series usually surpassing a cool million.
The world’s fastest-growing poker tour is now ready to welcome the thousands of poker players who don’t have the bankrolls to compete at this level, but are in love with the Triton brand.
The newly announced Triton One tour looks to bridge the gap between the super high-stakes nature of Triton Poker and a casual player looking to compete for an affordable buyin.
The details are scarce so far, but we do know that Triton One is coming very soon, and will be looking to bring the elite Triton Poker experience to a poker room near you.
What to Expect from Triton One
For some time now, Triton Poker representatives have been hinting at an upcoming addition to the Series that would allow players to compete for Triton Poker trophies for more affordable buyins.
On June 17, Triton One was finally teased as the name for a new poker tour under the Triton umbrella. This time around, it won’t be reserved for the super pros and billionaires.
While Triton Poker has not released any exact details on the upcoming tour, we believe it will target the same portion of the poker community as events like WPT Prime, WSOPC, and similar mid-stakes poker tours.
With buyins ranging from $500 to $3,000, the new tour should give thousands of players who could only dream of competing in the Super High Roller Series a chance to play for those beautiful trident trophies.
According to Andy Wong, the Triton Poker Series CEO: “Triton One will be aimed at all aspiring poker superstars.”
The new tour will look to bridge the divide between a casual player and a super high roller, with players who perform well in the mid-stakes events potentially given a chance to play in the Super High Rollers as well in some capacity.
Beyond qualifying into the Super High Roller Series, players will likely get to compete for massive prize pools in various destinations around the world, as the popularity of Triton Poker is undeniable.
Over the last year, the Series was able to attract hundreds of players to play events with buyins as high as $100k and beyond, and its potential for lower stakes events remains uncapped.
Triton Poker could bring mid-stakes poker tournaments to places like Montenegro, Cyprus, and Korea, which have been sorely missing this kind of an experience for the players.
Already well-established in these locations, Triton Poker should have an easy time bringing the Triton One experience to the wider poker masses.
We can also expect the new events to expand past the existing locations, and potentially have stops in brand new countries and cities, further expanding the thriving mid-stakes poker schedule for players in Europe, Asia, and beyond.
Why Triton Poker Is So Special
If you have a look at the tournament poker calendar for any recent year, you will notice dozens of different poker tours around the world, including the likes of WSOP, EPT, WPT, and many others.
Among all of these, Triton Poker Series has established a very unique brand that stands out and signifies true exclusive poker experience.
The Series has created a true VIP experience for all its participants, who know they will be treated like kings every time they buy into a Triton Poker event.
Triton Poker rooms are equipped with the most comfortable seating setups and most modern technologies, while the tables are manned by professional dealers who speed up play and maximize player satisfaction.
Every single hand of a Triton Poker event can be tracked via the Triton Poker Plus app, which allows fans to track their favorite pros in the events and give them a real-time sweat as the events go down.
Triton Poker final tables are live streamed for FREE on the Series’ YouTube channel, even as other tours hide their best content behind paywalls.
Finally, the high rollers who win Triton Poker trophies are also awarded valuable Jacob & Co watches, often worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, which is added value for any Triton Poker champion.
While it is unlikely the same kind of luxury will be available to players in Triton One, it does seem like the Series will look to replicate the experience, giving extra value and the best possible experience to players at the lower buyin levels as well.
More Details Coming Soon
So far, the new Triton One poker tour has been only teased, with key details still shrouded by a veil of mystery.
The official Triton Poker website now features a Triton One section, where you can subscribe to get exclusive access to early content and information on the upcoming tour, directly to your email address.
As such details become available, we will make sure to share them with you, as we look to give you a heads up on any upcoming developments.
What we do know is that, before the year is over, Triton One should be coming to a casino near you and bringing the allure of the most exclusive poker tour along with it.
Stay tuned for more information and get ready to play a live-streamed Triton Poker event for a reasonable buyin in the near future.