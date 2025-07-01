Best Live Poker Tournaments to Play in July 2025: Slim Pickings

If you are looking for live tournament action in July 2025, we have to say that your options will be quite limited.
The World Series of Poker is still happening, so those in Las Vegas will have an opportunity to catch the last wave of WSOP events (including the Main Event). Beyond that, however, this month will be quite slim pickings.
There are a couple of WSOP Circuit stops happening in the US and in Europe during the second half of July. The last week of the month will also see two Major Series of Poker Tour (MSPT) festivals take place in Iowa and Colorado.
Beyond this, there are many smaller festivals and events taking place all over the world, but it seems all major poker tours are taking a bit of a break following the World Series, getting ready for a strong final third of the year.
July 2025 Live Poker Series
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Venue
|Main Event BI
|July 1 – 16
|2025 World Series of Poker
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Paris & Horseshoe Casino
|$10,000
|Jul 16 – 27
|WSOPC Choctaw Durant
|Dallas, Oklahoma
|Choctaw Casino Resort
|$1,700
|Jul 22 – 27
|MSPT Iowa
|Riverside, Iowa
|Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
|$1,110
|Jul 23 – Aug 3
|MSPT Black Hawk
|Black Hawk, Colorado
|Bally’s Black Hawk Casino
|$1,110
|Jul 25 – Aug 3
|WSOPC International Tallinn
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Olympic Park Casino
|€1,500
2025 WSOP Entering the Final Stretch
There are some 20 tournaments still remaining on the 2025 WSOP schedule, so there are a few more shots at bracelets in July.
In the focus, of course, is the $10,000 WSOP Main Event, which kicks off officially on July 2. The biggest poker tournament of the year is bound to attract a large crowd, and the only question that remains is if it will manage to break the attendance record once more.
The rest of the remaining schedule features a nice mix of cheaper tournaments (including the $600 Ultra Stack on July 6 and $777 Lucky 7’s) and a fair few bigger buy-ins like the $10,000 No Limit Hold’em Championship and the $50,000 High Roller, and the $25,000 H.O.R.S.E. High Roller.
WSOPC Arrives to Oklahoma
The WSOP Circuit stop at Dallas, Oklahoma, will be playing out at the Choctaw Casino Resort during the second half of July.
As is the case with most WSOPC stops in the US, the full schedule features 18 ring-awarding events, with buy-ins ranging $250 – $1,700.
The $1,700 Main Event features two starting flights on Jul 25 and 26. Also on the docket is the Mini Main Event, with a buy-in of $1,100.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|No. of Events
|WSOPC Choctaw Durant
|Jul 16 -27
|$1,700
|N/A
|18
Tallinn Hosting WSOP International Circuit
WSOP Circuit will be coming to Europe the end of July, with a WSOPC festival taking place at the capital of Estonia.
Running Jul 25 – Aug 3, WSOPC Tallinn will feature 12 ring-awarding tournaments, including the €1,500 Main Event, a €350 Mini Main Event, a €350 Ladies Event, and one online tournament.
The schedule features quite an interesting mix of games and formats, with mystery bounties, PLO / PLO5, and there is even a SVITEN event on the docket.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|No. of Events
|WSOPC International Tallinn
|Jul 25 – Aug 3
|€1,500
|€1,000,000
|12
Two MSPT Stops Happening in July
The rebranded Major Series of Poker Tour (MSPT) will be visiting Iowa and Colorado near the end of this month, bringing some quality action for all mid-stakes grinders out there.
The Iowa Poker State Championship kicks off on July 22 at the Riverside Casino. The $1,110 Main Event features a very nice guarantee of $500,000.
Starting only a day later is the Colorado Poker State Championship, playing out at Bally’s Casino in Black Hawk. The Main Event has a standard $1,110 buy-in but an even bigger guaranteed prize pool of $600,000.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|No. of Events
|MSPT Iowa Poker State Championship
|Jul 22 – 27
|$1,110
|$500,000
|6
|MSPT Colorado Poker State Championship
|Jul 23 – Aug 3
|$1,110
|$600,000
|17
All in all, July may not be the richest month of 2025 when it comes to live tournaments, but if you’re really craving action and refuse to take a break during the summer heat, there are still some decent options on the table!