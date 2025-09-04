Top 3 Reasons New Players Should Start With Online Poker

Those catching the poker bug for the first time will usually have done so by watching live games at a brick-and-mortar venue. Whether it’s a popular poker vlogger, a televised cash game, or a live stream of a big tournament, this is how most people get introduced to poker.
Having watched for some time, you might be inspired to give it a try for yourself, and your first inkling might be to go to your local casino. There, you’ll probably find some ring games running and, possibly, some lower stakes daily tournaments.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with jumping straight into live action, but if you have no or very little experience playing poker, we’d suggest you spend some time playing online first. This will help prepare you for various challenges waiting for you in face-to-face games.
#1 Online Poker Is Much More Affordable
Most players new to the game start off by losing a few buy-ins. That’s just the price of admission, so to speak, and there is nothing wrong with it. You’ll have many months and years to recoup those losses and make a profit as you learn the ropes and get better.
However, if you don’t have much money to set aside for this learning experience, you’ll be better off starting online. Unlike live poker rooms, where minimum stakes are usually $1/$2, you’ll find plenty of 1 dollar minimum deposit casino and poker rooms online.
On these sites, you’ll find games with blinds as low as $0.01/$0.02, and tournaments with a buy-in of $1 and under. So, even if you only have $10 or $20 to spare, you can get in some much-needed experience. Plus, if you get lucky, you might get a nice boost to your poker bankroll, which will make it much easier to continue learning without financial stress.
#2 Enjoy Much More Freedom
With live poker, there is a lot of logistics involved. You need to plan your trip to the casino, including the time spent going there and getting back, and ensure you visit during peak hours when games are actually running.
You’ll face no such obstacles when playing online. If you pick a good site, you can rest assured that there will be some games going on no matter when you feel like playing. There are always some ring games happening, and at least a few tournaments are about to kick off whenever you log in to play.
The additional benefit is that you won’t feel the pressure to keep on playing even if you’re tired or no longer in a good mood.
When you go to play live, having arranged everything for your visit, you’ll feel like you don’t want to quit after just a couple of hours, even if things aren’t going your way. You can’t be sure when you’ll be able to get back to the tables, so you want to use the opportunity, and that’s understandable.
There is no such pressure when you play online. You can quit whenever you want, knowing full well that games never stop. You can simply log in and pick up where you left off, be it in a couple of hours, the next day, or in a week.
#3 Avoid the Embarrassment Factor
We are all humans, and, as humans, we don’t like making mistakes, especially when there are other people around to see them. It can be very unpleasant and significantly impact your overall experience for the rest of the session.
As a new player, you’ll be making mistakes, and probably quite a few of them. Again, there is nothing wrong with that. We all did it (and most of us still do on occasion), and it’s all a part of the learning process.
A great thing about playing online is that when you make a mistake, there is no one around to call you out or mock you for it. Live games, although they are a ton of fun, can be brutal in that regard, especially if you run into a certain type of player.
Online, you’ll get to make your beginner’s mistakes in peace, saving your face (and money, by playing lower stakes). You can get a lot of experience this way, so that the first time you actually go to play live, you’ll be ready and won’t feel out of place.
So, if you’re feeling like you’re catching a poker bug and you’re itching to play, you should go for it. Poker is an exciting game, and it can be a great hobby. But don’t rush into it. Play some cheap online games first to get the feel for it and take it from there.
Bigger and more serious live games will be there whenever you’re ready, so there is no pressure. Have fun, enjoy the ride, and good luck on your new and exciting journey!