Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Ketola’s Heads Up Matches Dominate High-Stakes Action

The consistent stream of high-quality poker content continued last week, as Triton Poker and Hustler Casino Live both shared some breathtaking games on live stream.
With the Triton Poker Series in Jeju in full swing, the high rollers could not resist the temptation of playing massive stakes heads-up poker on stream.
Young casino owner Ossi “Monarch” Ketola once again took on some of the best poker players around, as he played Wiktor “Limitless” Malinowski and Alex Foxen for breathtaking stakes in front of a live audience.
Back in Los Angeles, the high-stakes action continued with a stacked lineup for the usual Friday game, although the stakes were significantly lower than those seen in the Triton games.
For the fans who did not get the time to watch all the streams, we broke down a few of the most exciting hands from this week’s live stream action.
Monarch Clashes with Wiktor “Limitless” Malinowski
Following last week’s super high-stakes action at the Onyx Club in Cyprus, the high rollers met up once again in Jeju for the next stop of the Triton Poker Series.
Once again, Ossi “Monarch” Ketola was in the center of attention, as he took on one of the best heads-up poker players in the world, Wiktor “Limitless” Malinowski, with a total of eight million dollars on the line.
About four hours into the stream, Ketola was all-in with A♥K♦ against Malinowski’s pocket Nines, but was able to double up to just over $3.6 million, taking the stacks back to nearly even.
The biggest pot of the session came the very next hand, as Wiktor raised to $90k, with blinds at $20k/$40k, holding A♦Q♠. Holding A♣4♣, Ketola made a somewhat standard 3-bet, choosing a big sizing of $400k.
Malinowski made the call with his dominating Ace, and the dealer put out the flop of Q♥4♠2♥, which gave Limitless a significant advantage over his opponent.
$8 million on the line.@Monarch and @Limitless_poker playing for it all. pic.twitter.com/yfAbxOfi6y— Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) September 14, 2025
Ketola checked, as he had been doing a lot throughout the match after 3-betting pre, and Malinowski decided to put out a bet of $300k, which Ossi called.
The turn paired the board, as the 2♠ rolled off, and Ketola once again checked. This time, Wiktor came out with a $700k bet, which was once again called by his opponent.
With $2.8 million in the pot, the dealer put out an inconsequential 9♠ on the river. Ossi checked, and Malinowski moved all in, putting Monarch to the test for his last $2.1 million.
The youngster was left with a hard decision, as he held a perfect bluff catcher, holding no hearts in his hand.
Able to beat quite a few bluffs, Ketola eventually made the call, bloating the pot to $7,000,000, and giving Malinowski the win, which ended the first of Ketola’s Triton Poker duels.
Alex Foxen Steps Up to the Plate
Following his defeat to Wiktor Malinowski, Monarch came back to the Triton Poker stage to play none other than Alex Foxen, one of the best tournament poker players around.
Foxen and Ketola started out playing for $2 million each, and after Ketola won the first match, a new $5 million duel got underway.
This time around, Alex started out strong, dominating the match from the very start. In one of the first hands, with blinds at $25k/$50k, he called a $125k raise with A♦10♥ in the big blind, continuing to play the “small ball” style of poker, which he also applied in the first match.
The flop brought 7♠5♦4♦ and both players were left without a pair. Ketola checked back his J♣9♣ on the flop, and the two saw the K♦ roll off on the turn.
The action once again checked through, before the A♠ appeared on the river. Having underrepresented his hand throughout, Foxen now led for $175k into the $250k pot.
Assuming Alex would have 3-bet quite a few of his Ax hands before the flop, Monarch this time opted for a raise to $575, representing a hand like AJ or AQ himself.
Having such a strong hand himself, and with the action checking through on both flop and turn, Foxen decided quite quickly that he had to make the call.
This call gave him a million-dollar lead in the match, one that he would build on throughout the match, as he went on and eventually got the best of his opponent without any major swings.
Big Hands Collide on Hustler Casino Live
The stakes were much lower over in LA, as a familiar lineup took to the table for Friday’s high-stakes game.
The likes of Nik Airball and Gaston were in the game, but were not involved in one of the biggest pots of the day, which saw Mike X collide with Tomer.
The action started with Pennzoil Don opening the action to $1k off his short stack, holding 5♥5♣. Tomer woke up with a pair of Aces, and bumped it up to $6k, which sounded like great news to Mike X, who looked down at Q♠Q♦.
Mike gladly put in the 4-bet to $20k, before Pennzoil Don decided his small pair was good enough to gamble with, moving all-in for just under $14k.
AA vs QQ!! $158K POT!! 💰
Can Tomer hold to scoop a big one?!?
Tomer wasted no time putting his $72k stack into the middle, and Mike X made the call with no hesitation, as he had clearly decided to go with his Queens regardless of the action.
The board ran out twice, and Tomer was able to make a set of Aces on both boards, winning the entire pot worth over $152,000.
Despite winning this pot, Tomer ended up losing $5,000 in the game, while Mike X climbed back out of the hole and ended up winning $76k on the day.
Pennzoil Don, who was also involved in the pot, was Friday’s big loser, as he dropped $145k in total, never quite catching a run of cards that would give him a chance to get unstuck.