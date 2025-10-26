NAPT Las Vegas Is Coming to Town – Here’s What to Expect

For the third year in a row, PokerStars is bringing the North American Poker Tour (NAPT) to Resorts World Las Vegas for an exciting 10-day festival of tournament poker this November.
This year’s NAPT Las Vegas will feature something for everyone, with buyins starting as low as $330 and going all the way up to $50,000.
The main attraction will be the $5,300 NAPT Main Event, set to feature a $3,000,000 guaranteed prize pool. Beyond the Main, players can look forward to the $1,100 PokerStars Open event to kick off the festival, and plenty of side events.
The NAPT will once again play out at Resorts World Las Vegas, home to one of the most active cash game poker rooms on the Strip, guaranteeing plenty of side action for all the visitors.
The festival runs from November 3 to 12, so make sure to book the dates and get ready for non-stop poker action in the heart of Sin City.
Ten Action-Packed Days of Poker
This year’s NAPT Las Vegas schedule was designed with all poker players in mind, ranging from casual tournament poker fans to hardcore professionals.
The series opens with a $1,100 PokerStars Open event, which features a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. This event starts on the first day of the festival, November 3, and is likely to smash the said guarantee.
The PokerStars Open will run for three days and will be a great warm-up for the events to come. A $2,200 PokerStars Open High Roller will play out from November 5 to 7, giving all players who bust the Open a second chance.
High rollers will get their chance to shine at the same time in the $50,000 NAPT Super High Roller, which is the biggest buyin event of the festival, and is likely to attract some of the biggest names in the poker industry.
The flagship NAPT Main Event starts on November 6 and offers three Day 1 flights, giving players multiple opportunities to qualify for the later stages.
This year’s Main Event will have a $3,000,000 prize pool to begin with, but is likely to shatter the number and once again award well over $4,000,000 to the winners.
PokerStars is making sure all the ladies in the field feel included as well, with two Ladies events running alongside the Main Event. The $330 Ladies Event and the $1,100 Ladies High Roller will give the ladies a chance to play for unique trophies and compete against other female players with no male energy in sight.
A $10,300 NAPT High Roller and a $550 Mystery Bounty will wrap up the series, giving all players one last chance to save their series and return home a winner.
Here is a look at the full NAPT Las Vegas schedule with all the key events:
|Event
|Dates
|Buyin
|Guarantee
|PokerStars Open
|Nov 3 – 6
|$1,100
|$500,000
|PokerStars Open High Roller
|Nov 5 – 7
|$2,200
|N/A
|NAPT Super High Roller
|Nov 5 – 7
|$50,000
|N/A
|NAPT Main Event
|Nov 6 – 12
|$5,300
|$3,000,000
|NAPT Women’s Event
|Nov 9 – 10
|$330
|$50,000
|NAPT Women’s High Roller
|Nov 10
|$1,100
|N/A
|NAPT High Roller
|Nov 10 – 12
|$10,300
|N/A
|NAPT Mystery Bounty
|Nov 10 – 12
|$550
|$200,000
Beyond the Felt – What to Do Outside the Poker Room
One of the biggest perks of NAPT Las Vegas is that it plays out in the world’s entertainment capital. Sin City is famous for its endless plethora of fun activities, and NAPT goers will not lack in things to do beyond the felt.
Diehard poker fans can enjoy endless poker action, with poker rooms up and down the Strip never shutting down, and cash games running 24/7. Tournament action is available in other venues beyond Resorts World as well, and there is always a table open somewhere if you bust out early from one of the NAPT events.
If you are looking to have some fun beyond playing poker during your trip, here are a few recommendations for the best Las Vegas activities:
- Endless Gambling: The Las Vegas Strip is a gambler’s paradise! If you love playing roulette, baccarat, blackjack, or slots, the options are limitless, and all the casinos are open nonstop. Hit the pits at any time and enjoy playing at literally any stakes you prefer.
- Amazing Culinary Experiences: In recent years, Las Vegas has become more than a gambling hub, with 5-star restaurants opening in every major property. Book a dinner at Primal Stakehouse, Le Cirque, Javier’s, or one of the dozens of other top restaurants on the Strip, and enjoy some of the world’s best cuisine prepared by master chefs from all corners of the planet.
- World-Renowned Shows: Las Vegas hosts some of the world’s most exciting live shows, including numerous Cirque de Soleil installations you can see almost every night of the week. Check out shows like Absinthe, Mystere, Ka, or Awakening for some of the most fascinating live performances you will see anywhere in the world.
- The Sphere Experience: If this is your first time in Sin City, or you haven’t been in a while, a visit to the Sphere is a must. This architectural wonder offers regular shows that cater to all the senses and guarantee an unforgettable experience.
- Buzzing Nightlife: What better way to celebrate taking down an NAPT trophy than a visit to one of Las Vegas’ iconic nightclubs? The party never stops in Las Vegas, as the world’s finest DJs make Sin City’s clubs their home for much of the year.
- Fremont Street: The heart of downtown Las Vegas, Fremont Street is one of the finest open-air entertainment venues you will find anywhere. Free outdoor entertainment, concerts, and affordable booze make Fremont Street the perfect place to unwind after a long day of playing cards.
And that’s not all! Las Vegas is truly one of the most eventful cities on the planet, with an endless stream of performers, artists, athletes, and other entertainers always ready to show you a good time.
Even if all you feel like doing after busting a tournament is taking a walk, doing so along the Las Vegas Strip will ensure you see some exciting and completely free shows, such as the Bellagio Fountains and the Fall of Atlantis.
NAPT Las Vegas Is Almost Here
NAPT Las Vegas is now just two short weeks away, and players will soon start flying into Sin City to get ready for the festivities.
If you are planning on playing, it’s high time to book your tickets and accommodations, as last-minute bookings in Vegas tend to get pricey.
The NAPT festival is guaranteed to be one of the finest-run and best-organized poker events of the year, making it one you don’t want to miss out on.