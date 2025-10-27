Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Senor Tilt Struggles and Big Mike Dominates

Another week is behind us, and hundreds of new live-streamed poker hands were played across all the popular venues.
Hustler Casino Live hosted a few high-stakes games, with the likes of Martin Kabrhel and Nicky P making appearances alongside regulars like Nik Airball and Peter.
Down at the Lodge, Doug Polk was involved in some high-stakes PLO action, giving us a rare glimpse into the world of four-card poker.
If you missed this week’s action, we bring you the recap of some of the most exciting hands and the biggest pots, as they played out.
Kabrhel, Airball, and Big Mike Play a Big One
The Wednesday show on Hustler Casino Live was a fun one this week, with the producers bringing in some of the “bad boys” of poker to battle it out.
Nik Airball was joined by Nicky P, who’s been stirring up some trouble in the high-stakes streams over the last few weeks, and Martin Kabrhel, known for his table antics.
One of the biggest hands of the day started with Martin limping his 9♣8♣, before Airball made it $2k with 6♦5♦. Big Mike came along for the ride with A♦4♦, and Martin closed the action with a call.
The flop brought Q♦9♦5♥ and Martin started with a check. Nik fired a $5k bet, which was promptly called by Big Mike. Martin then went for a check-raise, popping it up to $28k, but both players had draws too strong to fold.
The pot swelling to over $90k was reason enough even for Nicky P to stop talking, as his rant about how bad Martin Kabrhel is as a poker player and a person came to an abrupt end.
WILD HAND!! 😱— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) October 23, 2025
$225,000 pot before the river 💰@martinkabrhell vs @nikairball vs Big Mike
Martin has the best hand but has to fade a lot of outs
Brought to you by @bet_105 — home of crypto bettors and poker crushers pic.twitter.com/jCqUzGf8AW
The turn brought the inconsequential 4♣, and Martin continued his story by betting $45k. Once again, both of his opponents called, and he now had the best hand in what had become a $225k pot.
Unfortunately for Kabrhel, the river brought the J♦, improving both of his opponents to flushes.
Karbhel checked after some deliberation, and Airball quickly joined him. Big Mike only had $37.6k behind, and he put that into the middle. Martin got out of the way, and Nik quickly made the call and got the bad news.
Big Mike won a $300k pot in this hand and just under $100k on the game, while Turbo was the day’s biggest winner with over $434k in profit.
Nicky P Gets Felted In the Last Orbit
Big Mike was involved in another one of the biggest pots of the session, this time playing against Nicky P, who was having a pretty good day and looked set to lock his profits down.
Pipi opened the action to $2k with Q♠10♠, and both Nicky with A♦J♦ and Nik Airball with A♣6♣ made the call, before Big Mike looked down at pocket Queens and raised to $10k.
Pipi and Nicky P both called, and the dealer put out a disaster flop for Palma, in the form of J♠10♥2♣.
With $33.5k in the pot already, Big Mike continued for $20k, and Palma made the call. The turn card was the 8♦, and Big Mike bet $50k this time around.
“Not like that” 😰— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) October 23, 2025
$235K POT 💰
The biggest pot of @Nick_Palma1010’s poker career is his final hand of the night pic.twitter.com/5qgQRwVNRg
Nicky had a total of $81k in his stack and knew his only play was to go all-in or fold his cards. The commentators were under the impression Palma might fold and take the $30k profit, but he had other ideas.
After thinking for a few minutes, Nicky P finally said, “This is gonna suck, I’m all-in” and he quickly got the bad news.
Nicky lost $50k for the day, and most of the players at the table seemed quite excited about the idea of him losing, with Turbo even needling Palma about the great decision he made in sticking around for one more round.
It’s safe to say Nicky P has made very few friends in his early appearances on HCL, and we are likely to see him come back for redemption in the coming weeks.
Senor Tilt Has a Bad Day at the Office
Huslter Casino Live hosted another strong lineup of players on Thursday, with Nik Airball, Peter, Jellyfish, Luda Chris, and Senor Tilt all in action.
Things were not going well for Senor Tilt, who was on the losing side of most of the big pots of the day, which eventually left him stuck $400k on the day.
One of those big pots went down some four and a half hours into the game, as Nine Nine opened to $2k with her 10♥7♦, and Big Mike re-raised to $7k with his A♦Q♠.
Senor Tilt woke up with K♥Q♥ in the small blind and called, and Nine Nine got out of the way before the dealer put out a flop of Q♦J♠5♥, which spelled disaster for Tilt.
Mike bet $6k when action checked to him, and Senor Tilt just called. The turn 2♣ changed nothing, and Senor Tilt once again check-called a bet of $25k.
The river brought the 9♣, and this time Big Mike put Senor Tilt all-in for his remaining $59.7k. Senor Tilt could do nothing but call the bet and see the bad news.
He was left owing $6k for the Nit Game as well, which was the worst possible way to end the day after a $400k loss. Big Mike finished the game on the opposite end of the spectrum, winning $340k for another outstanding performance on Huslter Casino Live.
Polk Plays High Stakes PLO at the Lodge
A few high stakes games were played down at the Lodge in Austin as well this week, and a fun PLO game that included Doug Polk, San, and T-Fund was probably the most exciting of them all.
Live stream fans don’t get to watch enough PLO, and Poker at the Lodge decided to oblige this week with some live $25/$50 PLO action.
A $100 straddle was on when Shamu raised to $400, and T-Fund re-raised to $2,100 after a few calls, holding A♣K♦K♣2♦. Doug Polk, also known as Code Doug, came along for the ride with his J♦10♥9♠7♠, as did San with his 6♣5♦4♣4♥.
The flop brought K♥9♦3♣, giving T-Fund the nuts. He bet $3k into the $7.1k pot, which gave Polk just the right odds to keep pursuing his middle pair and gutshot straight draw.
The turn brought the beautiful 8♣, improving Doug to a full wrap, while T-Fund now held the nut flush draw to go with his top set.
He kept betting, this time putting out a bet of $9k, and Doug was left with a mandatory call with his massive straight draw.
To T-Fund’s dismay, the river card was the J♥. He checked his option, and Polk bet full pot, despite not holding the actual nuts.
T-Fund quickly folded his cards, as there was little chance of Polk having anything but a straight. This and a few other hands made Doug the big winner of the day, up $45k, while T-Fund ended the session down $6.5k.