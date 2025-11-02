Best Live Tournaments to Play in November 2025: NAPT in Las Vegas, Heaps of WSOP Circuit Action

A new month is ahead of us, bringing new opportunities for all tournament players out there to go after prestigious titles, bling, and, of course, big prize pools.
November 2025 brings a decent schedule of live events across the board, but it is certainly the WSOP Circuit that stands out, with several US and international stops taking place over the next four weeks.
Of course, there is also the North American Poker Tour (NAPT) from PokerStars, adding to the excitement, bringing a fun, yet affordable series to Resorts World in Las Vegas.
The popular WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open takes place the second half of the month, and that one is guaranteed to attract plenty of attention from casual players and serious pros alike.
The Major Series of Poker will be visiting Ameristar East Chicago for another festival, featuring a $300,000 guaranteed Main Event, so it’s definitely worth visiting if you happen to be in the area.
November 2025 Live Poker Series
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Venue
|Main Event BI
|Nov 3 – 12
|PokerStars NAPT
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Resorts World
|$5,200
|Nov 3 – 18
|WSOP International Circuit Montreal
|Montreal, Canada
|Playground Poker Club Kahnawake
|C$2,500
|Nov 6 – 15
|WSOP International Circuit Panama
|Panama City
|StarBay Casino at Hotel Hilton
|$1,700
|Nov 6 – 16
|WSOP International Circuit Middelkerke
|Belgium, Middelkerke
|Casino Middelkerke
|€1,500
|Nov 6 – 17
|WSOP Circuit Illinois
|Chicago, Illinois
|Grand Victoria Casino
|$1,700
|Nov 11 – 16
|UK Poker League by 888poker
|United Kingdom, Coventry
|Grosvenor G Casino
|Nov 12 – 25
|WSOP Circuit Commerce
|Los Angeles, California
|Commerce Casino
|$1,700
|Nov 14 – 24
|WSOP International Circuit Dusk Till Dawn
|UK, Nottingham
|Dusk Till Dawn
|£1,500
|Nov 15 – 23
|WSOP International Circuit Rosario
|Rosario, Argentina
|City Center Casino Rosario
|$1,700
|Nov 18 – 23
|MSPT Festival East Chicago
|Chicago, Illinois
|Ameristar Casino
|$1,110
|Nov 19 – Dec 3
|WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open
|Hollywood, California
|Seminole Hard Rock Casino
|$3,500
|Nov 20 – Dec 2
|WSOP International Circuit Gold Coast
|Queensland, Australia
|The Star Gold Casino
|A$2,500
|Nov 21 – Dec 1
|WSOP International Circuit Sanremo
|San Remo, Italy
|Casino Sanremo
|€1,500
|Nov 27 – Dec 8
|WSOP Circuit Cherokee
|Jackson County, North Carolina
|Harrah’s Cherokee
|$1,700
PokerStars NAPT 2025 to Kick Things Off
The 2025 North American Poker Tour takes place at the Resorts World in Las Vegas over the first couple of weeks of November.
The full schedule brings over 40 individual events, with buy-ins starting at just a few hundred bucks. Stealing the show is the $5,200 Main Event, offering a handsome guarantee of $3,000,000, but there is also the PokerStars Open Main event added to the mix, with at least $500,000 up for grabs.
This year’s NAPT schedule features a nice mix of formats as well, bringing several mixed-game events, as well as a variety of different bounty tournaments (knockouts, mystery bounties, etc.).
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Number of Events
|PokerStars NAPT
|Nov 3 – 12
|$5,200
|$3,000,000
|49
WSOPC International All Over the Shot
November brings heaps of opportunities for international players to win those coveted rings. The series is travelling all over the world this month, with stops in Canada, Belgium, Italy, UK, Argentina, and even Australia.
There was certainly no lack of action in October in the WSOPC International department, but November takes things to a whole new level. No matter where you are in the world, you can get organized and get to one of the locations.
Buy-ins are in the standard range, from a couple of hundred to a few thousand dollars (or equivalents in local currencies), so there are opportunities for those with smaller bankrolls as well.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Number of Events
|WSOP International Circuit Montreal
|Nov 3 – 18
|C$2,500
|C$2,500,000
|18
|WSOP International Circuit Panama
|Nov 6 – 15
|$1,700
|N/A
|12
|WSOP International Circuit Middelkerke
|Nov 6 – 16
|€1,500
|N/A
|12
|WSOP International Circuit Dusk Till Dawn
|Nov 14 – 24
|£1,500
|TBA
|TBA
|WSOP International Circuit Rosario
|Nov 15 – 23
|$1,700
|N/A
|13
|WSOP International Circuit Gold Coast
|Nov 20 – Dec 2
|A$2,500
|N/A
|11
|WSOP International Circuit Rosario
|Nov 21 – Dec 1
|$1,700
|N/A
|9
Quality Selection of WSOP Circuit Festivals
It’s not just international players that will get to play for some rings this month. There are several WSOPC festivals taking place in the US as well, offering a fair few opportunities to get in the mix.
WSOP Circuit events in November take place in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Jackson County in North Carolina, offering quality schedules and solid guarantees.
As always, all Main Events are priced at $1,700, while the rest of the schedules bring a nice variety of tournaments, many with quite low and very affordable buy-ins.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Number of Events
|WSOP Circuit Illinois
|Nov 6 – 17
|$1,700
|$750,000
|18
|WSOP Circuit Commerce
|Nov 12 – 25
|$1,700
|$1,000,000
|18
|Nov 27 – Dec 8
|WSOP Circuit Cherokee
|$1,500,000
|18
World Poker Tour Arrives to Hollywood
Taking place Nov 19 – Dec 3 is the renowned World Poker Tour Seminole Hard Rock event. This has always been one of the most popular festivals on the WPT yearly schedule, and we don’t expect any changes in that department.
The $3,500 Main Event offers a very generous guarantee of $3,000,000, so although this tournament is bound to attract some of the best players in the game, it’s still worth it. Plus, there is the prestige that comes with winning a WPT title.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Number of Events
|WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open
|Nov 19 – Dec 3
|$3,500
|$3,000,000
|60
One MSPT Stop on the Docket This Month
The Major Series of Poker the Tour (MSPT) will be hosting one festival this month. The series travels to Chicago, where it will host an event at Ameristar Casino.
Those who are familiar with the MSPT will find no surprises, as the festival consists of a few small buy-in events and the $1,110 Main Event, which offers a nice $300,000 guarantee on this particular occasion.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Number of Events
|MSPT Festival East Chicago
|Nov 18 – 23
|$1,110
|$300,000
|12
Beyond these major festivals, there is also a UK Poker League stop taking place in Coventry, offering smaller buy-ins and some quality action, so that one is worth checking out if you’re looking for some affordable fun and an opportunity to practice your tournament strategy.
All in all, November 2025 is brimming with live tournament opportunities, so all that’s left to do is make the plans, mark those calendars, and get ready for the grind.