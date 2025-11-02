best november 2025 tournaments

Best Live Tournaments to Play in November 2025: NAPT in Las Vegas, Heaps of WSOP Circuit Action

A new month is ahead of us, bringing new opportunities for all tournament players out there to go after prestigious titles, bling, and, of course, big prize pools.

November 2025 brings a decent schedule of live events across the board, but it is certainly the WSOP Circuit that stands out, with several US and international stops taking place over the next four weeks.

Of course, there is also the North American Poker Tour (NAPT) from PokerStars, adding to the excitement, bringing a fun, yet affordable series to Resorts World in Las Vegas.

The popular WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open takes place the second half of the month, and that one is guaranteed to attract plenty of attention from casual players and serious pros alike.

The Major Series of Poker will be visiting Ameristar East Chicago for another festival, featuring a $300,000 guaranteed Main Event, so it’s definitely worth visiting if you happen to be in the area.

November 2025 Live Poker Series

DateEventLocationVenueMain Event BI
Nov 3 – 12PokerStars NAPTLas Vegas, NevadaResorts World$5,200
Nov 3 – 18WSOP International Circuit MontrealMontreal, CanadaPlayground Poker Club KahnawakeC$2,500
Nov 6 – 15WSOP International Circuit PanamaPanama CityStarBay Casino at Hotel Hilton$1,700
Nov 6 – 16WSOP International Circuit MiddelkerkeBelgium, MiddelkerkeCasino Middelkerke€1,500
Nov 6 – 17WSOP Circuit IllinoisChicago, IllinoisGrand Victoria Casino$1,700
Nov 11 – 16UK Poker League by 888pokerUnited Kingdom, CoventryGrosvenor G Casino 
Nov 12 – 25WSOP Circuit CommerceLos Angeles, CaliforniaCommerce Casino$1,700
Nov 14 – 24WSOP International Circuit Dusk Till DawnUK, NottinghamDusk Till Dawn£1,500
Nov 15 – 23WSOP International Circuit RosarioRosario, ArgentinaCity Center Casino Rosario$1,700
Nov 18 – 23MSPT Festival East ChicagoChicago, IllinoisAmeristar Casino$1,110
Nov 19 – Dec 3WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker OpenHollywood, CaliforniaSeminole Hard Rock Casino$3,500
Nov 20 – Dec 2WSOP International Circuit Gold CoastQueensland, AustraliaThe Star Gold CasinoA$2,500
Nov 21 – Dec 1WSOP International Circuit SanremoSan Remo, ItalyCasino Sanremo€1,500
Nov 27 – Dec 8WSOP Circuit CherokeeJackson County, North CarolinaHarrah’s Cherokee$1,700

PokerStars NAPT 2025 to Kick Things Off

The 2025 North American Poker Tour takes place at the Resorts World in Las Vegas over the first couple of weeks of November.

The full schedule brings over 40 individual events, with buy-ins starting at just a few hundred bucks. Stealing the show is the $5,200 Main Event, offering a handsome guarantee of $3,000,000, but there is also the PokerStars Open Main event added to the mix, with at least $500,000 up for grabs.

This year’s NAPT schedule features a nice mix of formats as well, bringing several mixed-game events, as well as a variety of different bounty tournaments (knockouts, mystery bounties, etc.).

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDNumber of Events
PokerStars NAPTNov 3 – 12$5,200$3,000,00049

WSOPC International All Over the Shot

November brings heaps of opportunities for international players to win those coveted rings. The series is travelling all over the world this month, with stops in Canada, Belgium, Italy, UK, Argentina, and even Australia.

There was certainly no lack of action in October in the WSOPC International department, but November takes things to a whole new level. No matter where you are in the world, you can get organized and get to one of the locations.

Buy-ins are in the standard range, from a couple of hundred to a few thousand dollars (or equivalents in local currencies), so there are opportunities for those with smaller bankrolls as well.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDNumber of Events
WSOP International Circuit MontrealNov 3 – 18C$2,500C$2,500,00018
WSOP International Circuit PanamaNov 6 – 15$1,700N/A12
WSOP International Circuit MiddelkerkeNov 6 – 16€1,500N/A12
WSOP International Circuit Dusk Till DawnNov 14 – 24£1,500TBATBA
WSOP International Circuit RosarioNov 15 – 23$1,700N/A13
WSOP International Circuit Gold CoastNov 20 – Dec 2A$2,500N/A11
WSOP International Circuit RosarioNov 21 – Dec 1$1,700N/A9

Quality Selection of WSOP Circuit Festivals

It’s not just international players that will get to play for some rings this month. There are several WSOPC festivals taking place in the US as well, offering a fair few opportunities to get in the mix.

WSOP Circuit events in November take place in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Jackson County in North Carolina, offering quality schedules and solid guarantees.

As always, all Main Events are priced at $1,700, while the rest of the schedules bring a nice variety of tournaments, many with quite low and very affordable buy-ins.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDNumber of Events
WSOP Circuit IllinoisNov 6 – 17$1,700$750,00018
WSOP Circuit CommerceNov 12 – 25$1,700$1,000,00018
Nov 27 – Dec 8WSOP Circuit Cherokee $1,500,00018

World Poker Tour Arrives to Hollywood

Taking place Nov 19 – Dec 3 is the renowned World Poker Tour Seminole Hard Rock event. This has always been one of the most popular festivals on the WPT yearly schedule, and we don’t expect any changes in that department.

The $3,500 Main Event offers a very generous guarantee of $3,000,000, so although this tournament is bound to attract some of the best players in the game, it’s still worth it. Plus, there is the prestige that comes with winning a WPT title.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDNumber of Events
WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker OpenNov 19 – Dec 3$3,500$3,000,00060

One MSPT Stop on the Docket This Month

The Major Series of Poker the Tour (MSPT) will be hosting one festival this month. The series travels to Chicago, where it will host an event at Ameristar Casino.

Those who are familiar with the MSPT will find no surprises, as the festival consists of a few small buy-in events and the $1,110 Main Event, which offers a nice $300,000 guarantee on this particular occasion.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDNumber of Events
MSPT Festival East ChicagoNov 18 – 23$1,110$300,00012

Beyond these major festivals, there is also a UK Poker League stop taking place in Coventry, offering smaller buy-ins and some quality action, so that one is worth checking out if you’re looking for some affordable fun and an opportunity to practice your tournament strategy.

All in all, November 2025 is brimming with live tournament opportunities, so all that’s left to do is make the plans, mark those calendars, and get ready for the grind.

