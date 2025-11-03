Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Jellyfish and Kabrhel Drive the Action

Another week is behind us, and it was marked by a series of high-stakes poker games on Hustler Casino Live, while other venues mostly hosted smaller games.
The likes of Nik Airball, Martin Kabrhel, Jellyfish, Rampage, and Peter were all in action, and once again, we saw quite a few pots rising into the high six-figures.
Jellyfish was especially active in this week’s episodes, as he played a few of the biggest and most entertaining hands of the week.
Martin Kabrhel brought his usual table antics and recognizable playing style to LA once again, leading to mixed results over the three sessions he played.
If you happened to miss this week’s streams, we are bringing you a rundown of a few of the most interesting hands and biggest pots.
Airball and Jellyfish Collide
The Wednesday game marked the start of the high-stakes schedule at Hustler Casino Live for the week, and things got off to a hot start.
The lineup included HCL regulars like Nik Airball, Jeff the Cash, Big Mike, and Jellyfish, while European high roller Martin Kabrhel made a return to the stream as well.
Over four hours into the game, the stacks were deep, and the timing was right for a big pot. Jeff the Cash opened the action with J♣9♠, Nik Airball called with his 8♥8♣, Dimitri came along for the ride, and Jellyfish squeezed to $8,200 holding J♠J♦.
Only Nik decided to call, as both Jeff and Dimitri made disciplined folds. With $19,100 in the pot, the dealer put out a flop of Q♠J♥5♠, giving Jellyfish a set of Jacks.
He fired a small bet of $6,000, and Airball called with his pocket pair. Disaster struck on the turn, as the 8♦ rolled off, giving Nik a set of his own.
Jellyfish continued betting, this time for $15k, before Airball bumped it up to $50k, leaving some $168k behind in his stack.
After a short tank, Jellyfish raised to $125k, and Nik quickly put his money in, only to find out the bad news almost immediately.
The river was no help, and Nik lost a pot worth close to half a million dollars. Despite that, he ended the game down only $42k, while Jellyfish won $292k in the Wednesday session.
Nik Goes for Max Pain Against Kabrhel
A similar group of players came back for another session on HCL on Thursday, with Airball, Martin, and Jellyfish all in the mix once again.
One of the sickest hands of the day started with Jeff the Cash raising to $3k holding J♥9♣, and Nik Airball 3-betting to $15k with his A♦3♦. Martin Kabrhel, who was clearly itching to play hands, cold-called the raise with his Q♦9♦, while Jeff got out of the way.
The flop was the ultimate disaster for Kabrhel, bringing K♦J♦8♦, a flopped flush for both players. The players both had close to $200k behind, and the money was destined to go into the pot one way or another.
Airball started with a $8k c-bet, which was quickly called by Martin. The K♥ on the turn may have slowed the action down if other players were in the hand, but neither of these two was going to fold their hand.
Nik checked this time around, and Martin fired a bet of $32k, which Airball called. The river card was the Q♠, and Nik checked once again. Martin decided to go for the overbet all-in, and Airball called the bet within a few seconds.
Martin turned his cards over almost immediately, and Nik proceeded to slowroll his opponent with the best hand. It took quite a long time for Airball to turn his cards over, and Martin seemed relatively unfazed by the slowroll, despite the pot growing to over $4
Martin Bluffs Jellyfish with the Best Hand
Kabrhel and Jellyfish played one of the craziest hands we have seen in a while. Martin opened the action with a limp holding A♣10♦, and Jellyfish isolated to $6k holding A♠8♥.
The massive iso-raise was called by Jeff the Cash, who held pocket Sixes, before Kabrhel decided to go for a big limp-raise to $27k.
Jellyfish called quite quickly, while Jeff got out of the way. The flop brought Q♠3♠3♥, and it seemed like the more aggressive player would probably win the pot.
Martin led out for $18k, and Jellyfish decided to come along with his backdoor spade draw. The turn was the 4♠, now giving him the nut flush draw.
Kabrhel kept firing, betting $60k into a pot of $96k this time around. Despite Martin only having $81k behind, Jellyfish decided to make the call after some time.
The river card was an inconsequential 9♥, and Martin decided to pull the trigger one final time, betting his remaining $81k. Little did he know he was bluffing with the best hand.
Jellyfish didn’t torture his opponent for too long, as he turned his cards over, allowing Martin to breathe easily, as he now knew he held the best hand.
Jellyfish deliberated on his decision for a few minutes, but eventually decided to make the call with his inferior Ace-high, against all odds.
Considering the action and the fact Jellyfish held the Ace of Spades, it was hard to know what hand he put Martin on to make the call.
Martin walked away from the game with $151k in profit, while Jellyfish lost a quarter of a million dollars, dropping nearly all of the profits he made the previous day.
Kabrhel Bluff Catches Against Big Mike
One of the most interesting hands of the Friday HCL game came on the tail end of the session. With blinds at $100/$200/$400 and a $800 straddle on, Big Mike opened the action to $2,500 with 9♥9♣.
Martin Kabrhel, who was back for the third day running, 3-bet to $12,500 with his 10♦10♣, completely dominating Big Mike preflop.
Big Mike made the call, and the flop brought A♠J♥9♠, a nearly perfect runout for Big Mike against Kabrhel’s range.
Martin fired a very small bet of just $5k, which Mike just called. The turn was the 7♦, and Martin kept betting for another $14k. Big Mike sprung the trap and raised it up to $38k, giving Martin a chance to fold his hand.
Yet, something about Mike’s line didn’t make sense to Kabrhel, who decided to call with just a pair of Tens on the Ace-high board.
The river brought the J♦, pairing the board. Martin checked his option, and Big Mike quickly moved all-in for another $80,500.
Kabrhel didn’t take too long before making the call with just a pair of Tens, and his opponents quickly showed him the full house.
Big Mike booked a significant $138k win, while Martin ended the session as the big loser, dropping $221k for the day.