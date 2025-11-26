Borgata Fall Poker Open Smashes Its $1,000,000 Guarantee

Borgata has done it again with its $2,700 Fall Poker Open Main Event, attracting a massive field to absolutely smash the original $1,000,000 guarantee.
When it was all said and done, the tournament clock showed 464 entries, resulting in a final prize pool of just over $1.1 million.
The event featured just two starting flights, so seeing it break the guarantee with such ease is yet another proof that Borgata enjoys a pristine reputation in poker circles and has a loyal player base that keeps turning out to ensure its major festivals are successful.
Online Qualifiers in the Mix
The large Championship field consisted largely of players who paid $2,700 for the privilege, but a good portion of those who took seats at the tables in the room also qualified online.
In the weeks leading up to the event, Borgata Online Casino & Poker was running online satellites, giving players an opportunity to get in a mix for just $250. Judging by the final numbers, it seems many players took them up on the offer.
In fact, 16 of those who qualified online found a bag at the end of Day 1 play, inching closer to a very solid return on their initial investment.
Combining the power of its brand and the allure of online satellites that are not only affordable but are super-convenient, Borgata continues to keep up with the times.
Many players want to experience the excitement of major live tournaments held at prestigious venues, but they just don’t have the bankroll. Cheap online qualifiers give them the opportunity to get in the mix at a significantly reduced risk.
Fun Action on the Sidelines
While the guarantee-breaking Championship may be stealing the headlines, the Fall Poker Open schedule featured a rather colorful selection of side events, awarding another couple of million in prizes across the board.
The BetMGM ambassador Darren Elias reconfirmed his mixed game skills by taking down the 2-7 mixed event. In many ways, the trophy went right where it belongs, as Elias is a big fan of this particular variation, calling it the purest poker variant that, although simple in terms of basic strategy, offers a lot of room for subtlety and creativity.
Dylan Cohen was the last man standing in the $1,000 Hybrid Championship, pocketing a very respectable $63,000 for his efforts. The final table action was streamed live on YouTube as well.
Numbers at the Borgata Fall Poker Open festival are a strong indicator of what’s to come in December, which is jam-packed with tournament action. The WPT World Championship and the WSOP Paradise are just around the corner, and players are just as eager as ever to get in the action and battle it out.
As for Borgata, we won’t have to wait long for another festival, which will have the US poker community buzzing with excitement. The legendary NJ poker room is not going anywhere, and it’s always exciting to see it filled to the brim with pros and amateurs alike on the hunt for big prizes and tournament glory.