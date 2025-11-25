New Player to Watch: Meet Amanda “Amy” Alvarez

When you meet Amanda “Amy” Alvarez, one thing becomes immediately clear: she’s a people person through and through. Whether she’s on the floor running a tournament, behind the box dealing, or sitting down to play, Amy brings a kind heart and genuine energy that lights up the room.
She’s spent decades making the poker world run smoothly for others—and now, after a breakout $65,000 win at The Lodge, she’s taking a well-earned moment in the spotlight.
From humble beginnings after the Moneymaker Boom to becoming a respected figure in the Texas poker scene, Amy’s story is one of resilience, community, and love for the game.
Poker Beginnings & Journey
Tell us about your poker journey — how did you first get started, and how has it evolved to where you are now?
I actually came in right after the Moneymaker Boom in 2003. I had just gotten out of a bad, abusive relationship, was nine months pregnant, and saw an application for a dealer school just five blocks from where I was living with my aunt.
I signed up and was trained by current Major Series of Poker Tour (MSPT) (then known as the Mid-States Poker Tour) Tournament Director Jeremy Smith from day one, and I still go to him for advice and guidance to this day.
From dealing, I became a dual rate, then a floor supervisor, and then a tournament supervisor. I eventually moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, where I was a tournament director and shift manager.
Later, I traveled the circuit with Mid-Stakes Poker Tour (MSPT), and when one of my events got canceled, a friend told me to check out The Lodge. I sent a text, got in touch with an employee I knew, and that’s how I ended up here.
My boyfriend and I traveled back and forth every month, and I took a dual rate position when I first arrived.
Working in the industry gives you a unique perspective. Has dealing or flooring influenced the way you approach the game as a player?
It does in certain ways. Like in Texas, I don’t usually like to run it twice, but since I’m playing where I work, I’ll always ask what they want to do. Knowing the rules inside and out also helps a ton when I travel. I know the right questions to ask so I don’t trip up on house rules.
I always try to treat people well. I know how hard it is to be on the other side of the table, so I’m never rude to dealers or staff. I make sure to tip well, too. A lot of us in the industry look out for each other, and that’s exactly how it should be.
Do you remember your very first live tournament or cash game? What stands out about that experience?
I honestly don’t remember my very first game! I’ve always played recreationally. It’s my “out” time. I’ll have some drinks and enjoy the moment. I never took it super seriously, but of course, like anyone who’s paid out millions as a tournament director, I dreamed about winning big myself.
This past year, I’ve been working on myself more and playing a bit more seriously. Before, I only played a small handful of multi-day tournaments because I was always working.
The Big Win
Congratulations on your recent victory at The Lodge, turning $400 into $65,382. Can you walk us through that tournament and what finishing in first place felt like?
(laughs) This is 100% true—I had picked up an extra day of work because I knew I wanted to play this $400 event. After five long days, I’d had a horrible week. I was crying to my boyfriend, unsure if I even wanted to play. But I woke up feeling good, grabbed $400 from savings, and decided to go for it.
I had made a vision board from poker magazines that day, and while playing I listened to money meditations. On Day 1, I was short-stacked and all in at least a dozen times without getting called.
On the bubble, I was in the small blind and wanted to sneak out for a cigarette. I ran outside and started enjoying a moment to myself when I started to worry what would happen if I was getting dealt aces.
So, I rush back inside and, I kid you not, got dealt aces, shoved over a raise, and doubled because villain had pocket kings and didn’t improve. If I’d stayed outside one moment longer, I would’ve missed that hand entirely.
My first goal for the tournament was to win $700, and then it was to bag chips for Day 2. Hitting those mile markers was a huge relief. Day 2 brought some rough spots, but I stayed calm, meditated, and trusted my instincts. I’ve never studied—I play by feel. I never had a big stack, but it all lined up in the end. It was surreal.
Was there a particular hand or moment during the tournament when you thought, “I could actually win this”?
Yes, when we were four-handed and I picked up aces to double up was definitely a standout moment. I had been sure I’d be the next one out, but after that hand, my boyfriend told me on break, “You can win this.” That gave me the push I needed. It was a tough final table—no one was punting chips, and I had to grind hard. But I was determined not to be the first one out.
What has it been like suddenly being on the other side of the felt, giving interviews and receiving attention for your play?
(laughs) Overwhelming, honestly. I have bad anxiety and ADHD—hence the fidget spinner. That’s why I meditate, to calm myself naturally. Strangers were reaching out to congratulate me, but who doesn’t hope for that as a poker player? It’s been a fun, blessed experience.
Life at The Lodge
What’s it like working at The Lodge as a dual rate?
It’s awesome. I came from heavily regulated casinos, so it’s freeing to do your job without all the extra red tape. Players take good care of us, and the bosses are great. I can text Doug (Polk) anytime.
Moving here was hard—my children are 22 and 17, and I had to leave them in Indiana. But it’s been the best place I’ve ever worked. I love wearing jeans and sneakers to work, and I love that I can also play where I work.
Is poker in Texas really as wild as people say?
Absolutely. I’ve played actiony games in Chicago, but Texas is next level. You’ll see six players calling $35 preflop in a $1/$2 game (we call it “Texas heads-up”), straddles all the way to the button or for your whole stack, and wild Meet Up Games. And it’s not just at The Lodge; it’s all over Texas.
Do you have a favorite moment from dealing or flooring? How about a least favorite?
My least favorite was when a new room opened up and we lost a lot of staff. Losing friends to competition was tough, though I wished them well and remain friends with them, obviously. Some of them were even on my rail during the win, which meant a lot. I just wish I still got to see them every day!
My favorite? One day Doug told me I was one of The Lodge’s shining stars. It made me feel so good. People forget how powerful kind words can be.
How can players make things easier on dealers and floor staff to help improve the overall playing environment?
Know the rules! There are so many personalities and backgrounds at a poker table. Learning the basics goes a long way. As a woman, I’ve had to earn respect over the years, but I give 100% at work and expect players to treat staff with the same respect.
Do you have any funny stories about Brad Owen, Andrew Neeme, or Doug Polk?
No crazy stories, but everyone loves Brad—he’s always on our home poker streams. Andrew’s quiet and super nice. Doug’s the best; he genuinely listens to feedback. These guys love talking to people, and it shows. It’s refreshing working with “big names” who truly care.
Looking Forward & Advice
Do you have any advice for other dealers or floor staff who are considering dipping their toes into playing more seriously?
Yes—do it, but do it smart. Don’t put yourself in debt. Set money aside and make rules for yourself. I’m a one-bullet player; if I lose in a tournament, I’m done. I want to play my heart out, not chase rebuys. I wish I’d started younger, but I’ve always taken care of myself first, and that’s key.
And be honest about your learning style. I have a poker course I haven’t finished, or maybe even started, because I learn by doing. Play, study your way, and don’t be afraid.
What are your personal poker goals from here — more tournaments, cash games, travel, or something else?
All of the above! I’ve paid off debt and am playing smart, which makes a big difference. I started playing more this year and already had a nice win in February. I’m proud my kids Jaden and Amari got to see this most recent win.
Losing my aunt earlier this year was tough—she was like a second mom, and I wear her and my mom’s thumbprints on a heart charm to keep them close. I know they’re watching over me.
I’m also starting with Power Poker soon, which I’m excited about. I may not deal forever, but I’ll always work in poker. The future looks bright.
Conclusion
Amanda “Amy” Alvarez embodies what makes live poker special: kindness, resilience, and a true love for people. She’s spent her career lifting others up, and now she’s stepping into the spotlight as a player to watch.
Whether she’s running a smooth tournament, offering a warm smile across the table, or grinding out a miraculous win, Amy’s energy reminds us why we fell in love with the game in the first place.