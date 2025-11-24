Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Coolers and Hero Folds Galore on HCL

Following a couple of weeks of ultra-high-stakes games that involved the likes of Alan Keating and Doug Polk, live streams were back to regular scheduling this week, with Hustler Casino Live dominating in terms of fun hands and big pots.
There was no shortage of those either, as the likes of Mariano, Nik Airball, Jellyfish, Britney, Senor Tilt, and other usual suspects got involved in three of the week’s biggest streams.
For all the fans who missed this week's action, we are bringing a rundown of some of the most interesting hands together with the biggest pots played on live streams this week.
Mariano Finds the Hero Fold
Not all great poker hands end in a huge all-in. In fact, some of the best plays you can make at the poker felt involve folding the second-best hand, and that’s exactly what we saw in one of this week’s best streamed hands.
The hand was played on the Wednesday stream, which involved Senor Tilt, Mariano, Peter, Britney, Jellyfish, Henry, and more.
The hand started with Peter opening the action to $2k with his Q♠10♠ and Mariano 3-betting with A♥7♥, the kind of action we are quite used to seeing on HCL.
In the big blind, Henry woke up with A♦K♣ and decided to play it straight, re-raising to $26k. This got rid of typically sticky Peter, but Mariano decided to make the call, despite conventional wisdom suggesting easily dominated Aces should be folded in such spots.
The flop brought K♦J♣7♣, and Henry made a somewhat small bet of $20k, which Mariano called with his bottom pair. The turn card was a disaster, however, as the A♠ rolled off.
OMG!! WHAT A TURN!! 😱— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) November 20, 2025
Can Mariano make the hero fold? Or will we see a $435K pot?!? 🤑
Brought to you by @bet_105 — fair odds, fast payouts, no gimmicks pic.twitter.com/iLXTCVrSnJ
This time, Henry bet $50k into the $94k pot, and Mariano was sitting pretty with his two pair, a hand that he could not possibly fold at this stage, so he made the call.
The river card was a complete blank, the 2♦, and Henry bet $120k, leaving himself with $300 behind. Mariano went into the tank, trying to make the right decision.
It took several minutes, showing cards to both Britney and Peter, and talking it out loud, but Mariano eventually found the right fold and managed to get away from a huge loss.
Mariano was shown the winning hand, as Henry had to show to win the Nit Game button. The Argentinian would go on to lose just $13k in the game, but it could have been a lot worse had he made the call in this hand.
Francisco and Luda Chris Have Monster Hands
The Thursday game on Hustler Casino Live was significantly smaller than the day before, but Jellyfish was around for the action, along with Britney, Luda Chris, Big Mike, Jasper, and others.
The biggest hand of the day started with Luda Chris opening to $400 with his 8♦8♣, Francisco calling with J♦10♦, and Jasper re-raising to $2,600 with nothing but 6♥2♠.
Both players came along for the ride, as Jasper headed to the flop with just 11% equity in the hand, despite being the preflop aggressor.
The flop was a monster for Fransicso and Chris, as Q♦8♦6♣ appeared on the table. Jasper stayed aggressive and decided to torch another $4,000 with nothing but six-high. Chris decided to protect his hand with a $12k raise, but Francisco wasn’t going anywhere with his monster draw.
Closing the action, Jasper decided to also make the call with his bottom pair, leaving himself $37k behind, and the three players went to the turn.
The turn was the 9♦, a card that meant Francisco had just made a straight flush and would definitely not be losing this hand.
Did you see this hand last night? 👇 https://t.co/ntNxLxq1yf— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) November 21, 2025
Chris checked on this dangerous card, Francisco followed his lead in checking his monster, and Jasper also checked, hoping for some miracle help on the river.
The river card was where the true shock came in, as the dealer put out the 8♠, giving Luda Chris quads, and sealing the fate of his remaining $75k.
Chris bet $18,800, hoping to get paid by a worse hand, and Francisco moved all-in. While Luda Chris did make the call, he was not too shocked to see Fransisco’s hand, and even said that he briefly thought about folding, although there was likely never a true intention to do so.
Fransico won almost $200k in this insane $25/$50 game, while Luda Chris was the second-largest winner, up $133k despite losing this gigantic pot.
Can Mariano Get Away Again?
The big story of Friday’s HCL game was Nik Airball losing $600,000 and quitting the game, which he rarely does. Yet, his loss came as a result of loose play and getting involved in many medium-sized pots, while other players played some of the biggest hands of the day.
The pot we chose to share from the Friday game started with Peter raising to $1k with his 8♣4♣ and Jellyfish taking the aggressive route with Q♠10♠, raising it up to $4k.
On the dealer button, Mariano looked down at J♥ and, being very deep with Jellyfish, he opted to isolate him with another raise to $12k, which got rid of Peter and left the two players heads-up.
The flop was 9♠8♦3♥, which meant neither player had a pair, and Mariano was in the driver’s seat, as he was the one who fired the last bullet preflop.
$399K POT!! 💰💰💰— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) November 22, 2025
WHAT A RIVER 😱
Jellyfish is on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2JkDcN8IQr
Jellyfish checked, and Mariano fired a big $20k bet into the $26k pot, but Jellyfish decided to make the call from out of position, despite having no real hand.
The turn brought help to Jelly in the form of 4♠. This time, he faced a $60k bet, and once again took the same check-call line.
The river, as it so often happens, was the 8♠, which gave Jellyfish his flush, but also completed Mariano’s unlikely straight.
This time around, Jellyfish bet $106,300 into the $186,600 pot, and Mariano almost knew he was beat once again, but would not look for the difficult fold this time.
Instead, he made the call pretty quickly and told the table he would not waste any time, and that Jellyfish was good if he had a flush.
The flush was good for Jelly, who ended up winning big in the Friday game, while Mariano joined Nik Airball at the bottom of the leaderboard, as he eventually lost just over $200,000.