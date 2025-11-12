New Player to Watch — Laurel Leigh: Crushing Competition, Compassion, and Content Creation

Laurel Leigh has been in Las Vegas less than a year, but she’s already making her presence felt stemming from her experience on the felt in Michigan.
Whether she’s navigating wild cash games at meet-up games, final tabling tournaments at the Venetian and beyond, or opening up about her journey through content creation, Laurel brings a mix of strategic depth, quick wit, and refreshing honesty to the felt.
In this candid interview, Laurel shares what brought her to Vegas, how she balances cash and tournament play, why content creation has become her outlet and newest pursuit, and how she’s carving her place in the poker community with compassion and candor.
Meet-Up Games & First Impressions
We met at a wild Joey Ingram Meet-Up Game (MUG) in Las Vegas where you were thriving and I was just hanging on for dear life. What brought you to that MUG, and do you often attend them?
I had just moved from Michigan to Vegas in December and was attending everything poker-related I possibly could. Before I moved, I decided I was going to constantly put myself out there, hoping that this would help me to integrate myself into the Las Vegas poker community.
MUGs are a great way to make connections. Tournament schedules sometimes interfere with that, so I might need to make them a priority again.
What do you love about the energy and atmosphere of MUGs compared to more traditional cash games?
Everyone is there to have fun. There’s a lot of laughter, socializing—it’s not just the alcohol. You don’t find “misregs” (miserable regular players) at MUGs. It’s a different kind of energy. Energy that I love.
Tournament versus Cash Game Life
We met up again later in the summer when we made the final two tables at a tournament at The Orleans this summer. Are you more of a tournament player or a cash game grinder?
I definitely used to lean more toward cash, but Vegas cash games are a different animal than Michigan’s. I had to make a lot of adjustments. Here, cash can be “dusty”—grindy, nitty, and super serious. It’s hard to find edges.
I moved to Vegas for the tournaments. I love tournament strategy; it feels more like a sport to me. For bankroll purposes, I’ll still grind cash, but tournaments are where my passion lies.
Where can people most often find you playing—live or online?
Mostly live. I’ve wanted to move to Vegas for nearly a decade, so I’m soaking up all the live games and tournaments I possibly can. If I wanted to focus on online, I’d have stayed in Michigan. Vegas is the place for live tournaments.
Do you play full-time? Why or why not?
Oh yeah—I’m all-in on this. I have an incredibly supportive fiancé, and I couldn’t do this without him. I take proper breaks to keep my mind and body sharp, but I also put in those long double-digit hour days when deep runs call for it.
Making Moves & Breaking Curses
You recently had a big online score. What’s it like excelling both online and live?
That’s nice to hear you say (laughs). Variance is such a huge part of this game, and you have to get in volume-online helps with that. Since moving to Vegas, I have only dabbled a bit online, but when variance hit me hard live, I pivoted online and it paid off. It was a great variance reset.
Any other recent final tables you’d like to brag about?
The very next day after that online final table score, I took that energy to the $400 Ultimate Bounty at the Venetian and finished in 4th. I played my A++ game—it was a big confidence and bankroll boost.
How do you balance the different skills and mindsets each format requires?
Volume is key, but so is remembering to breathe. I’ve consumed so much poker knowledge. I have the tools. However, I sometimes operate on autopilot. When I’m not playing my best, it’s usually because I’m rushing. You owe yourself that pause. Breathe.
Didn’t you recently break your curse with kings?
We broke that one yesterday! I think it’s super important not to get mentally hung up on certain hands. Every hand can win; focus on how you played it.
Our brains fixate on negative experiences, so I’ve been changing that narrative by actively counting my “run goods” during a tournament. It’s been a game-changer for my mindset.
Presence & Content Creation
Tell us about your Instagram and vlog—what inspired you to start creating content, and where can people find you?
I started doing video journals to combat lifelong imposter syndrome. Imposter syndrome hates vulnerability, so I decided to be radically honest about my journey. What started as selfish motives turned into something bigger; people began reaching out to say my struggles resonated with theirs.
As for the vlog, during the years I couldn’t move to Vegas, poker vloggers kept me connected to the game. I wanted to give back in the same way. Co-host Rachel and I launched “Purposeful Poker,” and our banter has been compared to Lucy and Ethel from the classic show I Love Lucy (laughs).
You can find me on Instagram at @Pokerchase_Laurel. You can find Purposeful Poker on YouTube at @Purposeful_Poker or Instagram at @PurposefulPoker. Like, follow, and subscribe!
What kind of content do you most enjoy sharing?
The raw, vulnerable stuff. Mindset tips and some strategy, yes, but being candid about the highs and lows seems to resonate most.
Experiences & Perspectives
Do you ever deal with sexism at the table? How do you handle it?
Oh yeah (laughs). When sexism rears its head, I try to be the better person and give them the benefit of the doubt. I’m there to play poker, not fight an age-old battle.
That said, I’m a spunky, quick-witted redhead—I can emasculate anyone with dry sarcasm when needed. But the best strategy is to improve your game and let your play do the talking. Don’t waste energy on other people’s nonsense.
What are your thoughts on Women’s Events versus open fields?
It’s complicated. I definitely prefer the term “Women’s Events” over “Ladies Events.” Women can have just as much ego as men, if not more so—often because of the sexism we deal with. I rely a lot on speech play and psychology in my game, which works differently and not as effectively against women.
I’ve had more pleasant experiences recently with Women’s Events and love the growing skill level of female players. I’m torn, though—wanting us to be seen as equals while also recognizing these events bring new women into the game who wouldn’t otherwise play.
The best thing we can do is support each other—show up for final tables, share wins, cheer loudly. Other women’s successes feel like my own.
Lift your fellow woman up. When they excel, you excel, which means we excel.
Any poker pet peeves?
Oh, plenty. First: don’t be a jerk—to dealers or players. Second, pick up after yourself. Your mom isn’t here. Third, please, stop confusing trips and sets.
If you have a pocket pair and hit one on the board, that’s a set. Fourth, stop tapping the dealer button with a chip when you’re the button. Finally, fast-roll your bluffs—own it or muck it (laughs).
What’s one of your most memorable recent hands?
I was on the button with 8♦5♣, raised 2.2x, and the flop came Q♦10♦7♣ . I made a tiny 15% c-bet and got called. The turn was 6♦.
When my opponent looked at his cards, I knew he didn’t have two diamonds. He donk-led out a small bet, and I just called. The river was the beautiful A♦. He block-bet small again, and I ripped it all-in. Full-blown confidence.
I knew from the start of the hand that I was taking this one down, and I was determined. He tanked and folded, showing the jack of diamonds—the second nuts. I didn’t realize how strong he was, and that was a fun one!
Goals & Looking Forward
What are your poker goals for the next year or two?
I’d love to win a World Series of Poker ring. I’ve finished second twice online but haven’t sealed the deal yet. A bracelet in five to seven years would be amazing. Mostly, I just want to keep improving my game, mindset, and content.
What’s on your poker bucket list?
The Main Event. I’ve wanted to play it since before I ever picked up a hand. Last year, bankroll discipline and imposter syndrome held me back. That changes this year.
I’d also love to play in the PokerGO Studio—maybe one of the lower buy-ins with crushers like the Foxens or Chewy. International stops like Cyprus or the Bahamas sound amazing too. But for now, I’m heading to Tahoe for a Circuit event.
As more women make waves in poker, how do you see your role evolving?
This is tough because of my imposter syndrome. I don’t always feel like I’ve accomplished enough to deserve a “role.” But maybe that’s exactly my role—to connect with people who feel the same. To show them they’re not alone.
I’m grateful to the trailblazers who made this possible. My job is to keep showing up and doing my best, playing my heart out, and bringing joy to the table. Whether that’s through dad jokes or movie quotes, I want to be a positive presence.
And sure, a brand deal someday would be amazing-not for ego, but to amplify my story to help others with their own.
Conclusion
Laurel Leigh is the real deal: a thoughtful strategist, relentless grinder, and an authentic storyteller. Whether she’s navigating dusty cash games, crushing final tables, or connecting with her growing online audience, she embodies the modern poker player—one who blends skill with heart. Keep an eye out for Laurel at the tables and on your screens. She’s just getting started!