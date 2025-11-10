Top Streamed Hands of the Week – High Stakes Poker Dominates the Headlines

Another week has come and gone, and just when we thought we had seen it all, PokerGO decided to throw one of the best live poker games in the history of poker.
A live-streamed session of High Stakes Poker was played on Friday and Saturday, featuring high-stakes and a number of players who are willing to gamble it up for any amount of money.
Over the two days of play, we saw massive bluffs go wrong, big hands folded, and setup hands that resulted in million-dollar pots.
The likes of Andrew Robl, Doug Polk, and Alan Keating headlined the show, but it was Sam “Senor Tilt” Kiki, a Hustler Casino Live regular, who dominated the games and scored the biggest win.
The likes of Santhosh Suvarna, Rick Gavri, and Jennifer Tilly contributed to the show, as they each played big pots and made plenty of gutsy plays against the “super pros.”
If you missed this week’s live stream action, we have compiled a few of the biggest and most interesting pots of the week, most coming from the live edition of High Stakes Poker, but with an honorable mention for this week’s HCL games as well.
Senor Tilt Dominates the Game
It was the week of Senor Tilt, a player who made his name playing on Hustler Casino Live, and holding his own against both the professional players and the degenerate gamblers in those games.
Senor Tilt, whose real name is Sam Kiki, ran pure for the entirety of both streams, but also made some amazing plays that won him a lot more than was his by right.
The first notable hand saw Kiki go up against Andrew Robl, generally considered the end boss of High Stakes Poker games.
In a straddled pot, Senor Tilt raised to $7k with K♠J♠. A bunch of players called, and Andrew Robl decided to apply the pressure and make it $50k to go with just 5♠3♥.
Both Keating and Suvarna came along for the ride with the two players, and with $200k in the pot, the dealer put out a beautiful flop of A♠7♠4♠, giving Kiki the ultimate nuts.
Oh my – hello, @SenorTilt!— PokerGO (@PokerGO) November 9, 2025
High Stakes Poker is presented by @ClubWPTGold. pic.twitter.com/1P3POiOHwt
When everyone checked to him, he bet $30k into the massive pot, and Robl saw this as a weakness, as he pushed his stack into the middle, covering Senor Tilt.
Needless the say, the money went in instantly, and Robl could not catch the two cards he needed for a straight flush, although the 2♠ did roll off on the river.
Early in the second session, Kiki was off to a great start once again. In the $1,600 straddle, he completed to $3,200 with 8♠5♠, before Keating bumped it up to $12 from the last straddle with 9♠6♣.
Kiki called, and the flop was 8♣5♦4♦. Kiki checked, Keating led out for $15k with his gutshot straight draw, and faced a $45k raise. Keating decided he could steal the pot away from his opponent and made it $165k, effectively committing himself to the pot.
I knew @Mister_Keating had all that fresh @Polymarket money burning a hole in his pocket . 🐳 https://t.co/cDmm5ViGLR— Señor Tilt (@senortilt) November 9, 2025
Senor Tilt quickly got his $260k in and was now playing a $544k pot with two pair against a guthost. The board ran twice, but there was no help for Alan Keating, a favorite of many poker fans out there.
The rivalry that built up in this hand would grow even further later on in the show, as the two players once again faced off in a huge pot.
Some two hours into the second session, Alan Keating had posted the $6,400 straddle, and Senor Tilt raised it up to $30k with his A♦5♦. Suvarna called in the middle, and Keating also made the call with nothing but 4♥3♠, and visions of winning the pot through brute force.
The flop was all Kiki, as Q♠5♥5♣ rolled off, and he fired a small c-bet for $30k, which quickly got rid of Santhosh. Keating also held nothing, but decided to float once and see the turn.
The turn was the 9♥, a card that changed absolutely nothing for Keating. Senor Tilt found the check, and Alan took the bait, betting $45k into the $153k pot.
Thank you for the new investment property @Mister_Keating https://t.co/BOpzkxm65c— Señor Tilt (@senortilt) November 10, 2025
With a flush draw now out there, Kiki decided not to risk too much, as he bumped it up to $125k. Once again, Keating had a chance to get off easy, but once again, he decided to make the call.
The river was the 2♠, and Senor Tilt now found the brilliant final check, allowing Keating to represent the 5. Sure enough, it took only a few seconds for Alan to announce all-in for another $446k, which would get snapped off by Sam Kiki.
The pot bloated to $1,295,600 in total, and Senor Tilt had completely dismantled Alan Keating in just a couple of hours of play.
The good run didn’t end there either, as Kiki won another million dollars throughout the next three hours, before leaving the game some hour and a half short of the final hand.
Jen Tilly Coolers Keating
Jennifer Tilly was in the lineup of both High Stakes Poker games this week, and she brought her recognizable charm and unpredictable play to the table.
One of her best hands of the week came in the second session, when Senor Tilt raised to $7k preflop, she made the call holding 7♣5♣, and both Suvarna and Keating came along to the flop.
The flop brought 9♥4♠3♦, and the players all checked, as no one held too much on this board.
The turn card was the miracle for Jen, as the 6♦ gave Alan Keating a set of Sixes, while she had made her gutshot straight.
Mammoth turn card between @Mister_Keating and @JenniferTilly leads to $736,000 in the middle!— PokerGO (@PokerGO) November 10, 2025
Watch High Stakes Poker presented by @ClubWPTGold now on https://t.co/2RQh5ROjQG. pic.twitter.com/nrRHCHe6HC
Tilly bet $20k, and Suvarna made the call with his 8♠5♥, before Keating made a $115k raise to protect his hand.
Tilly moved all-in for $343 in total, and Keating made the call, believing he had the best hand the vast majority of the time.
This time, however, Tilly was well ahead. The players ran the river twice, but neither card helped Keating, whose bad run on the show continued, as another $736k pot went the other way.
Three Players Run it Four Times for Over a Million
The wildest hand of the week came on the tail end of the second session. Santhosh Suvarna had posted a $16k straddle, and Jennifer Tilly in the $4k straddle called with K♠Q♠, before Doug Polk made it $70k from the $8k straddle with his K♥Q♣.
Suvarna looked down at a fairly trashy hand, A♣7♥, but decided to try and see the flop, and Tilly made the call, closing the action.
With $214,500 already in the pot, the dealer put out an interesting flop of J♣10♣5♣, and each of the players had some kind of a connection.
Tilly led out for $150 from her $304k stack. Polk, who had both players well covered in chips, decided to move all-in, expecting Suvarna to get out of the way. However, Suvarna gladly made the call with his nut flush draw, and the action was back on Tilly.
Tilly took some time to make her decision, and Polk asked Suvarna if it was ok for him to give her some advice. He went on to explain to Tilly that the price she’s getting is too good, and that she should call unless she has a very bad hand.
THREE WAYS FOR MORE THAN $1,000,000 AND THEY RUN IT FOUR TIMES!!!— PokerGO (@PokerGO) November 10, 2025
Stream High Stakes Poker presented by @ClubWPTGold on https://t.co/2RQh5ROjQG. pic.twitter.com/V2jSco51Cv
Jenniffer eventually made the call, and the cards were turned over. Suvarna could not believe his luck to see that he had the best hand already. The craziness would continue when Doug suggested they run it four times, giving everyone a chance to win something.
Suvarna graciously agreed, and the dealer took a deep breath in preparation for the four runouts he would have to deal.
The first runout was 6♥J♠, giving Suvarna one quarter of the pot. The second time around, the dealer dealt 9♠J♥, with both Tilly and Doug locking up one eighth of the pot.
The final two runs each brought one club, and Suvarna won three-quarters of the pot, which grew to an incredible $1.19 million.
Minutes later, Suvarna also won the four-way PLO bomb pot worth $400,000, as Robl, Polk, and Keating joined him in a little harmless gambling to end the night.
Peter Scoops a Big One on HCL
While last week was certainly all about the live-streamed episodes of High Stakes Poker, there was plenty of action going on in LA too, as Hustler Casino Live continued its regular programming.
One of the most exciting pots of the week came on Wednesday, as a fun group came together to play a $100/$200/$400 NLH cash game.
About four hours into the game, Jeff the Cash opened the action to $1,600 with his K♥J♠, Turbo came along with 10♦6♦, and Britney woke up with pocket Aces.
She bumped it up to just $5k, a somewhat small sizing, which brought in Peter, who held A♦7♦, and Turbo, while Jeff decided to get out of the way.
The flop was very interesting, as the 9♦8♦5♣ runout gave everyone something to be excited about. Britney checked, allowing Peter to put out a $9k bet, which Turbo raised to $22k. Britney put in her $33.6k stack, but Peter wanted to play for all of it and moved all-in.
INSANE ACTION FLOP!! $382,000 POT!! 💰💰💰— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) November 6, 2025
3-way ALL IN & Britney has the best hand with AA
If Turbo loses this hand, he's down $500,000 tonight 😱
Brought to you by @bet_105 — home of crypto bettors and poker crushers pic.twitter.com/11RkQRxEvP
Holding what he believed was a big draw, Turbo called off for $165,800, drawing only to one of the three remaining sevens in the deck, or a Ten to win the massive side pot.
The turn brought the 10♥, which gave Turbo the lead over Peter. However, the 2♦ on the river sealed the deal, as it gave both players a flush and gave Peter the big win.
Peter won $467k in this pot, ending a streak of defeats from recent weeks, while Turbo lost a cool $500k and Britney joined him near the bottom of the leaderboard with a $319k loss.