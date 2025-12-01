Basic Video Poker Strategy for When to Hold or Draw – A Beginner’s Guide

Image source: Pexels
So, you want to learn how to play video poker? Picture this. Five cards appear on the screen, and suddenly, you freeze. Do you keep the pair, chase the flush, or redraw everything? Basic video poker strategy gives you a simple checklist, so you can swap guesswork for a calm, repeatable process.
What Basic Video Poker Strategy Really Means
At its heart, basic video poker strategy is just ranking your options after the initial deal. In Jacks or Better, you receive five cards, choose which to hold, discard the rest, and draw replacements, aiming for the play that most often finishes with a paying hand.
You see this kind of setup clearly when you open an online lobby. Click on the video poker category, and you will usually see several variants side by side, such as Jacks or Better, Double Double Bonus Poker, Bonus Deuces Wild, and multi-hand games.
They share the same core ideas around paytables and hold or draw choices, even though the payouts and wild cards differ.
A smart habit is to pause on the paytable before you start, noting which hands appear and how well full houses and flushes are rewarded.
On a well-structured video poker menu, you can compare those paytables quickly, pick a beginner-friendly game, slow the deal speed, and give yourself time to apply your plan, instead of clicking based on instinct.
Step by Step: When to Hold in Video Poker
For simple video poker rules, start with standard Jacks or Better, since many charts are built around it.
Use this priority list after each initial deal. Find the first line that fits your hand and act on it.
1. Any made paying hand
If you already have Jacks or better, two pair, three of a kind, straight, flush, full house, or better, hold the entire paying combo and replace any remaining cards.
2. Four cards to a royal flush
With hands like 10♠J♠Q♠K♠ plus an off-suit small card, keep the four suited cards and discard the kicker.
3. Four cards to a straight flush or open-ended straight
If you have four in a row in the same suit, hold them.
If you have four in a row like 5-6-7-8 in mixed suits and no better option above, keep the four and draw one.
4. Four cards to a flush
When you have four suited cards and no high pair, keep the four and discard the odd card.
5. Pairs and high cards
- With a high or low pair, hold the pair and draw three new cards.
- With three or more unsuited high cards, keep two of them.
- With a single high card only, keep that card and draw four.
- With no high cards or promising draw, discard all five and start fresh.
A Beginner-Friendly Strategy Chart in Words
You can treat the above priority list as a compact video poker strategy chart that beginner players can run through in their heads. The idea is not to calculate odds, but to keep a stable order and implement a pause so your decisions stay consistent.
Here are a few example hands and how the chart guides you:
- Dealt J♥J♣7♦4♠2♣, you keep both Jacks, instead of splitting them to chase a straight.
- Dealt A♥Q♥9♥4♥2♣, you hold four hearts rather than only Ace and Queen, because four to a flush sits above random high cards.
Quick Reference Table for Common Spots
|Hand after the deal
|Correct basic play
|Low pair, no draws
|Hold pair, draw 3
|High pair
|Hold pair, draw 3
|Four to a flush
|Hold 4 suited cards
|Three high cards
|Hold best 2, draw 3
|One high card only
|Hold 1, draw 4
|No high, no draw
|Draw 5 new cards
Putting Basic Strategy Into Real Sessions
Before you play, glance at the paytable and favor games that pay more for full houses and flushes, since that usually signals a stronger overall return. Then set a simple limit for your bankroll and session time so you know when to stop.
When you sit down, slow the dealing speed, keep the priority list open on your phone, and talk yourself through each choice. Don’t rush your early runs.
After a few short sessions, the patterns become familiar, and you will find yourself playing with much more confidence. That mix of clear rules, patient practice, and sensible limits lets you enjoy the game at your own pace.
Building Your Next Practice Session
To lock in this basic video poker strategy, plan a practice block of 20 to 30 minutes. Play low stakes, focus on one beginner–friendly game, and say your decision rule out loud before you click.
If a poker hand confuses you, screenshot it and check it later against this chart. Repeating that loop a few times is often enough to make solid choices feel natural.