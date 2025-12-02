Top Streamed Hands of the Week – Venetian Poker Live Saves the Day

It was an unusually slow week for live poker streams, with major shows like Hustler Casino Live and Poker at the Lodge taking a short break for the holiday week.
All of this was in preparation for the Million Dollar Marathon, a 24-hour ultra high-stakes cash game that’s coming to HCL on December 2, featuring the likes of Alan Keating, Senor Tilt, Peter, and other superstars.
Yet, the action never sleeps, and Venetian Poker Live made sure that at least some high-stakes poker would be aired on YouTube for the week.
If you missed this week’s Venetian Poker Live cash game, or were too busy celebrating Thanksgiving to watch poker, we have compiled a detailed rundown of a few of the key hands from the game.
Justin Young Misreads His Hand
This week’s Venetian Poker Live game was hosted by Table 1’s Justin Young and Art Parmann, a couple of legends in the Las Vegas high-stakes poker circles.
The stakes were significantly lower than what we are used to in recent months, as the blinds were set at $100/$100, and the stacks were not as unusually deep as we have seen in some of the recent live-streamed games.
An interesting hand came up quite early in the game, as Lil G raised it up to $300 with his 7♦6♠ and four players made the call.
The flop came 7♥6♣3♣, which gave Lil G top two pair, while Justin Young had flopped top pair with his A♠7♣.
The @Table1Vegas game is LIVE! 🤪— Venetian Poker Room (@VenetianPoker) November 29, 2025
Justin Young and Lil G collide in a $27,000 all-in showdown! 💥
Who will come out on top?https://t.co/sjsvP25mme pic.twitter.com/sO8LNbq4uE
Lil G c-bet for $1,400 with his monster, and when action folded around to Young, he decided to bump it up to $6,000. For Lil G, there wasn’t much of a decision, as he had a total of $12,000 in his stack and was glad to put it in.
Now committed to the pot, Young made the call, and the two agreed to run it twice. Young announced he had a top pair with a flush draw, but had actually misread his hand, as his Ace was a spade.
The first board changed nothing, while the second brought a club on the river, which would have given Justin a flush, if he actually had a flush draw.
In the end, Lil G scooped the $27,000 pot, and was well on his way to becoming the game’s biggest winner.
Charlie Steps Out of Line With AT
Some two hours into the stream, the game was getting out of hand, and the straddles were on. In this hand, there was a $200 straddle on when Lightning looked down at a pair of red Aces.
He made a standard raise to $600, and Art, who was next to act, decided to try and win the bounty with his 7♣2♦, as he re-raised to $2,200.
Charlie looked down at A♠10♦ and got a little curious, so he made the call in between the two players, but Lightning decided he would not give his opponents a cheap flop, as he re-raised to $6,600.
High voltage! ⚡ Charlie 5-bet shoves straight into Lightning's pocket aces.— Venetian Poker Room (@VenetianPoker) November 30, 2025
The action @Table1Vegas is heating up!https://t.co/sjsvP25mme pic.twitter.com/bjtcnnd1wb
This got rid of Art, who had the worst possible hand in poker, but Lightning was not convinced. Instead, he decided to move all-in for $19,200 effectively, as he believed Lightning was weak and could still fold his hand.
Instead, all he got was bad news, as Lightning called with his pocket Aces, and the players agreed to run it twice.
Both boards brought some hope for Charlie, as he hit a Ten on the flop on the first runout, and another Ten on the turn on the second.
Yet, when all was said and done, it was Lightning who would win the $41,900 pot, the biggest that was played up to that point in the game.
Lightning and Lil G Play the Biggest Pot of the Game
Both Lightning and Lil G had won some big pots early in the game and were sitting on tens of thousands of dollars in their stacks when this hand went down.
In early position, Charlie opened the action to $300 with just 6♣3♦, perhaps slightly tilted by his recent misstep, and Shawn re-raised him to $1,000 with his A♠3♣.
Yet, neither of these players would see the flop, as Lil G in the small blind woke up with a A♥A♦, a red pair of aces that was making the rounds around the table. He re-raised to $3,500, hoping to get action from one of the players.
Next to act was Lightning in the big blind, and he had a monster hand of his own, as he looked down at J♠J♥. It was an unusual spot to be in, as three players before him had raised, so he decided to play it cautiously and just call.
The two original raisers both got out of the way, and it was down to the blinds with $8,400 in the pot, and two very big hands in the hole.
The flop brought 10♥7♦5♥, as both players still held overpairs, and were quite happy with their hands.
Huge hands collide! 🤯 Lightning and Lil G blast off in a massive $78,600 showdown.https://t.co/sjsvP25mme pic.twitter.com/0gTuNCZUWm— Venetian Poker Room (@VenetianPoker) November 30, 2025
Lil G decided to check the flop, setting the trap for his opponent, who obliged by betting $4,500. Lil G Sprung to life, raising to $16,000 with his pocket rockets.
Lightning knew there was a chance he was beat, but could not let go of his Jacks, and was also not too eager to see the turn card for this price, so instead, he decided to move all-in for the remaining $35,100 in his stack.
Lil G called, and Lightning quickly got the bad news. The turn and the river were run twice, with the first runout bringing 8♣6♥, and the second board bringing 6♦Q♣, both times no help to Lightning.
Lil G scooped this pot and ended up being the only big winner in the game, as he took nearly $100,000 in profit back home. On the other hand, Justin Young was the game’s big loser, down $55k, while his co-host Art lost a further $35k in the game.