PokerGO Season Reaches Its Climax: PTG Championship Plays Out on Monday

Another thrilling season of the PokerGO Tour (PGT) is behind us, with only the $1,000,000 Championship event left on the schedule.
The 2025 season of the PGT saw the likes of Daniel Negreanu, Jesse Lonis, Nick Schulman, Michael Mizrachi, and Alex Foxen break into the top 10 on the PGT Leaderboard, but they were all left trailing behind Sam Soverel, who leads the Leaderboard as the final event of the season plays out at the PokerGO Studio.
Once again, a year of PGT action is set to close out with the $1,000,000 PGT Championship freeroll, reserved for the top 40 finishers on the PGT Leaderboard and the PGT Dream Seat winners from across the season.
Last Chance Series Crowns Five PGT Champions
PokerGO continued its tradition of closing out a PGT season in the early days of the new year, as the PGT Last Chance Series started on January 6 and featured a total of six events.
With the first five events of the Series in the books, here is a look at the players who won their PGT trophies thus far:
- Last Chance Event #1 – Clemen Deng ($277,950)
- Last Chance Event #2 – Patrick Leonard ($315,000)
- Last Chance Event #3 – Brandon Wilson ($275,400)
- Last Chance Event #4 – Neil Warren ($315,000)
- Last Chance Event #5 – Chi-Jen Chu ($263,850)
The Last Chance Series will also be awarding five Dream Seats to the PTG Championship event, with five top-ranked players in the Series who have not qualified for the Championship via PGT Leaderboard awarded the Dream Seat.
As things stand, David “ODB” Baker, Neil Warren, Clemen Deng, Brandon Wilson, and Chi-Jen Chu will win their Dream Seats, although the likes of Jeremy Becker and Phil Hellmuth still have a chance to catch up in the final event.
The five Dream Seat winners will join the other Dream Seats and the 40 direct qualifiers in the final event of the season on Janaury 12, where they will look to win their share of the $1,000,000 prize pool given away by PokerGO.
The Final Showdown Is Almost Here
Initially launched in 2021, PGT Championship is the crowning jewel of the PGT season and the one tournament every player wants to qualify for.
The tournament is a complete freeroll, which means all players who qualify for it get to play for a share of the $1,000,000 prize pool with absolutely no risk.
Last year, the PGT Championship was won by Jeremy Ausmus, who also won the PGT Player of the Year title in one of the most epic runs seen in tournament poker history.
This year, the tournament will once again include the most elite poker players in the world, all of whom have qualified through their participation in PGT events across the year.
Top 40-ranked players on the PGT Leaderboard, including Sam Soverel, Alex Foxen, Chino Rheem, Michael Mizrachi, and Joao Simao, all get their seats thanks to their overall performance, while the top-performing players in individual Series across the year will be in the mix thanks to their Dream Seats.
The season finale will play out at the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas on January 12, and the final trophy of the season will be awarded along with a $500,000 first-place prize.
A Tight Race for the PGT Player of the Year Continues
The PGT season is into its final event, but the Player of the Year race is still not over, as one player still has a chance to catch up with Sam Soverel, who currently leads the Leaderboard with 2,979 PGT points
Soverel cashed for a total of $4.16 million this season and won four separate events, including the $10k 6-Handed Championship event at the World Series of Poker, and a couple of Aria High Roller events in June last year.
Following closely in his tracks is Alex Foxen with 2,902 points. Foxen cashed for a total of over $6 million and also won four events, but still sits in second thanks to the massive points haul Soverel got for his WSOP win.
PGT Player of the Year race update!@SamSoverel banked a 13th-place finish in PGT Last Chance Event #4, which earned him another 25 PGT points. His lead is now 77 points ahead of @WAFoxen and 414 points ahead of @ChinoRheem.— PGT (@PokerGOTour) January 9, 2026
Rheem is 4/7 entering today’s Event #4 final table.… pic.twitter.com/4aaW9c9Wio
Third in the race is Chino Rheen, whose $3 million in winnings and five wins were good enough for a total of 2,641 points.
Both Foxen and Rheem are still in the running in the Last Chance Event #6 with only 12 players remaining, but only Foxen can catch up to Soverel on the Leaderboard.
To do so, Alex will need to finish fourth or better, which would secure at least 79 PGT Points, enough to close the 77-point gap that currently separates the two.
A New PokerGO Tour Season Awaits
The 2025 PGT season is in its final hours, but the action will only subside for a couple of weeks before the 2026 PGT season officially kicks off.
The season starts with the PGT Kickoff Series, running from January 26 – 31, giving the players a first taste of action for the year.
The month of February will bring the PGT Mixed Games festival, which will include a $100,500 Mixed Games Super High Roller Bowl event.
The first trimester of the year will end with the PokerGO Cup, which runs from February 28 to March 14 with a grand total of 10 PokerGO Cup events.
We can expect the usual programming for the rest of the year as well, as PokerGO Tour slowly moves into the WSOP in the summer months, and brings back all our favorite events in the latter part of the year.