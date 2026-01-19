Top Streamed Hands of the Week: HCL Hosts Celebs and Poker Pros

Another week is behind us, and Huslter Casino Live was once again responsible for hosting the week’s best live-streamed cash games.
Over the course of Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we had a chance to watch over 20 hours of high-stakes action, with players like Mariano, Rampage, Jungleman, and Jasper taking center stage.
The Friday game once again saw influencers and celebrities enter the mix, with the Botez sisters joining a cast made up of a mix of poker pros and recreational poker fans from different walks of life.
If you missed this week’s episodes, keep reading for a rundown of the biggest pots and most interesting hands.
Mariano Wins a Big One Against BoostedJ
It’s only been a few weeks since Mariano Grandoli posted a video on his YouTube channel to celebrate his incredible 7-figure winning year in 2025, and the wins keep on coming.
Mariano was part of the Wednesday game on HCL, along with Rampage, Henry, Jungleman, and Justin “BoostedJ” Smith.
The group was playing $25/$50 NLH, but the stakes quickly grew as straddles started flying. With the $200 straddle on, Mariano opened to $1k holding J♥J♦, Jungleman called with his K♠2♣, Justin came along with 10♦9♥, and David joined the ride.
The flop brought 9♠6♣4♥, giving Smith top pair, and Mariano continued for a full-pot bet of $4k. Justin called, and the other two players got out of the way.
Mariano is BLESSED! 🙏🙏✨✨@BoostedJ is on the ropes with a FULL HOUSE!! 😨😱
The turn was the 6♥, and Mariano kept the pressure on, betting $12,400, once again forcing Smith to call a full-pot bet and setting up the river shove.
Justin once again called, and the river was the perfect card for Mariano, the 6♦. Mariano now overbet the pot for just over $45k, putting Justin Smit all-in.
Holding an inferior full house, Justin could beat a number of potential bluffs and ended up making the call after some time, only to see the bad news.
Mariano added $116k to his winnings in this game and was joined by his good friend Ethan “Rampage” Yau in the winners column, while Justin Smith ended as the game’s biggest loser, down $65k.
Jasper Enjoys the Ride
Ever since his first appearances on Hustler Casino Live, Jasper has been one of the most active players in the games, and his playing style has created many amazing hands.
On Thursday, Jasper joined Big Mike, Ohio David, Farmer Dan, Adi, and others for a $25/$50 Ante Game that quickly spiraled out of control.
About two hours into the stream, Francisco raised it up to $1k with a pair of black Kings, and Jasper called with his A♦J♥.
The dealer put out a flop of J♦6♣5♦, and Jasper put in the check-raise to $29,300, as he put Fransisco in for all his chips.
Francisco made the call, although he said he didn’t feel too good about it. The turn 6♦ added some hope for Jasper, but the river 9♣ sealed the deal.
COOLER FLOP 🚨 @JasperMa905 flops top pair vs Francisco— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) January 16, 2026
Brought to you by @bet_105 — the best odds, fast payouts, no gimmicks pic.twitter.com/Chw474qNe8
This was not the end of Jasper’s session, as he won several big pots, before playing another big one near the end of the day.
L opened the action to $1k holding A♥J♠, Jasper called with his 6♠3♣, and Francisco came along with K♣10♥.
The flop was 4♣3♦2♦, and all three players decided to check their option. The 10♣ on the turn put Francisco in the lead, but it was L who led for $4k.
Both Jasper and Francisco just called, and the river was the 5♠, giving both L and Jasper a straight.
L checked, and Jasper bet $20k into the $15k pot. L felt like he had to make the call with his straight, and he ended up paying Jasper off in a big way.
Despite the big cooler against Francisco early in the show, Jasper won $75k in the game, while Big Mike and Francisco joined him with 5-figure wins of their own.
Ohio David Slowrolls Mariano
The Friday game on HCL has traditionally been the most entertaining show of the week, and it didn’t disappoint this time either.
Both Botez sisters joined the likes of Nik Airball, Mariano, Randell Emmet, and Ohio David in action, and the chips were flying.
One of the best hands of the session came about five hours into the game, when Ohio David opened the action to $300 with 8♥6♦. Mariano 3-bet to $1,500 with his Q♣J♠, Steiny cold-called with J♣10♣, and David came along as well.
The flop was 8♣2♠2♦, and David check-called a bet of $2,300 with his two pair. The turn card was the 7♣, and both players checked.
The river brought the 8♠, which completed Ohio David’s full house. He led for $3,900, and Mariano could have easily folded, but he had other things in mind.
Instead of folding, Mariano turned his hand into a bluff, putting Ohio David all-in for his remaining $22,600.
David hummed and hawed, took several minutes, and even asked if he could pay Mariano to show him one card. Mariano offered to show one for $10k, which led to a whole discussion about whether the $10k would be returned if David won the hand.
The whole thing was entirely unnecessary, of course, as Ohio David was just slow-rolling, as he held a full house and had every intention to call every step of the way.
Eventually, David made the call and won the pot, but still lost over $25k in the session. Mariano lost $45k in the game as well, while Randell Emmet and Nik Airball both took home over $50k in profits.