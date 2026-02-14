Top Poker Pros YoH Viral, Mariano & Brantzen Wong Join CoinPoker’

CoinPoker has announced the signing of top poker pros YoH Viral, Mariano, and Brantzen Wong as ambassadors for the platform. The move marks a significant expansion of CoinPoker’s ambassador team. Together, the three ambassadors represent elite tournament results, top-tier live cash games, and modern poker video content at the highest level.
By adding YoH Viral, Mariano, and Brantzen Wong at the same time, CoinPoker reinforces its commitment to representing every aspect of modern poker.
Each ambassador brings a different background, audience, and playing style, reflecting the platform’s focus on skill, fun, and entertainment.
The trio will be actively involved in CoinPoker events, content initiatives, and community engagement, helping bridge the gap between professional and recreational poker players.
Who Is YoH Viral?
Johan “YoH Viral” Guilbert is one of Europe’s most famous poker players. In recent years, he transitioned from online high-stakes cash games to live tournaments and found great success with a remarkable $6,525,396 in live winnings.
YoH Viral secured his first bracelet at the 2025 WSOP Paradise, winning the $25,000 GGMillion High Roller for over $1.5 million, which is his largest score to date.
Following the ambassador announcement, Guilbert explained his decision to partner with CoinPoker:
“For the past eight years, I’ve turned down every sponsorship. But when something is done the right way for poker, it’s hard to say no. I’m very excited to announce my partnership with CoinPoker.”
Beyond tournament success, YoH Viral has built a respected social media presence through strategic content, offering insight into high-stakes decision-making and life on the professional circuit.
➡️ Follow Johan for giveaways and more surprises coming soon – https://t.co/tI5nWTsLED @YoHViral pic.twitter.com/cQVrTYFH7g— CoinPoker (@CoinPoker_OFF) February 6, 2026
Who Is Mariano Grandoli?
Mariano Grandoli, known simply as Mariano, is one of the most recognizable names in modern livestreamed cash games. Rising from poker vlogging roots, he has evolved into a dominant high-stakes cash game player.
Over the past two years, Mariano has become the biggest winner on Hustler Casino Live with $2,906,240 in total profits.
His fearless yet disciplined approach has made him a fixture in the toughest lineups and a standout personality for poker audiences worldwide.
$30,000 Mariano Giveaway
Mariano launched his CoinPoker partnership with an upcoming $30,000 giveaway for new players on March 3.
Over a five-hour session, $1,000 will be awarded every ten minutes to participating players, creating multiple chances to win throughout the event. More details are set to be released closer to the date.
Another Hustler Casino Live regular, Nik Airball, was also signed by CoinPoker recently and celebrated the partnership by giving away 1% of his Million Dollar Marathon winnings, totaling $13,500, to new players.
Who Is Brantzen Wong?
Brantzen Wong, known online as Brantzen Poker, represents poker’s next generation of video content-driven professionals.
Based in Southern California, he has built a large following of 437,000 YouTube subscribers by documenting his poker journey.
Brantzen has recorded 31 live cashes, including a runner-up finish at the 2025 APT Championship in Taipei.
He frequently appears in live and streamed cash games. His approachable personality and serious work ethic have made him a relatable ambassador for aspiring competitive players. Brantzen announced a $500 giveaway for five players that sign up with code BRAN, and is also set to hold a meetup game similar to Mariano.
YoH Viral Finishes Runner-Up in Onyx High Roller Series Event #3 for $870,000
The CoinPoker ambassador announcement was accompanied by immediate success at the tables. Just one day later, YoH Viral reached the final table of the Onyx Super High Roller Series Event #3: $50,000 NLH Grand Slam.
Facing a stacked final table including the likes of Thomas Mühlöcker, Igor Yaroshevskyy, Tom Vogelsang, and Matthias Eibinger, YoH made it all the way to heads-up play.
His opponent, Matthias Eibinger, entered heads-up play with a commanding chip lead of more than four to one. YoH Viral battled back but was ultimately unable to close the gap, earning $870,000 for his runner-up finish.
About CoinPoker
CoinPoker is a global online poker platform built by poker professionals for poker players. Combining cutting-edge technology with a player-first ecosystem, CoinPoker delivers secure, transparent, and competitive poker games for players worldwide.
Active CoinPoker Promotions for Poker Players
- Welcome Bonus: 150% up to $2,000 first deposit bonus
- 33% Rakeback: Fixed rakeback from the first hand you play
- CoinRaces: $15,000 to be won every day across six 4-hour leaderboards