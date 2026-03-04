PokerStars US Unveils FanDuel Merger to Announce a New Chapter

PokerStars has been making headlines in the United States after the operator revealed it has partnered up with FanDuel, one of the largest betting sites in the country, to launch a new and improved online poker platform.
Both brands are owned by the same parent company, Flutter Entertainment, but until now, their focus has been significantly different. FanDuel is primarily a sports operator (with an online casino).
Now, however, these two will come together to create a new brand, PokerStars exclusively on FanDuel. The change comes with the launch of a brand new desktop client/mobile app, changes to the rewards program, and, perhaps most importantly, the merger of three states (New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan) into one network.
PokerStars Exclusively on FanDuel Coming Soon
Although there is no definitive date for when the new platform will go live, all signs point to it happening in the very near future.
PokerStars has launched an online hub dedicated exclusively to answering questions about the shift, and answers to some of the questions indicate that the PokerStars x FanDuel is likely a few weeks away.
The current rewards program on PokerStars US will officially end on March 13, with all players being paid in full for any unopened chests. Progressive jackpots at PokerStars Casino will shut down on April 1, with the contributed money fairly distributed back to the players.
Perhaps the most significant piece of information for the players is that the new app will finally bring together all three US states where PokerStars is licensed to operate. On a new platform, players from Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will get to play together in the same pool.
This means that PokerStars exclusively on FanDuel will be able to offer tournaments with larger guarantees, and the overall traffic across all cash game tables will improve compared to the current situation.
What Should Players Do?
Although this move was in the making for quite some time, no one knew exactly when it would happen. Now that the transition is official, you might be wondering what you need to do as a player.
For the time being, PokerStars US will continue as is, using the existing platform. However, once the new site goes fully live, the old platform will be retired, and everyone will have to download the new PokerStars x FanDuel app.
If you already have a FanDuel account, you’ll be able to log in with your existing information. Otherwise, you’ll need to create a new account, as your old login details will not work.
The new software will be entirely poker-focused, so it won’t have any sports betting or casino. However, you will be using the same wallet across poker, sports, and online casino.
In the coming days and weeks, PokerStars will be releasing more information and keeping players in the loop about what’s coming. Once the new software is ready, players can rest assured they’ll receive all the information they need via email with further instructions.
This is an exciting development for many reasons. A fresh, new platform will not only bring players from three states together; it should also help FanDuel users to cross over to the poker side of things, boosting the numbers and adding some excitement to the games.