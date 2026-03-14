The Moment Poker Lost Its Greatest Legend

May 14, 2023, was one of the saddest days ever for the poker community, as poker fans around the world woke up to the news that Doyle Brunson, the Godfather of Poker himself, had passed away.
Brunson left a mark on generations of poker players, as both the old-school poker veterans and the young guns considered him one of the greatest influences on the game of poker of all time.
Although he had not been as active in poker in his final years as he once was, Doyle continued to play almost until his final breaths, staying true to the adage: “We don’t stop playing because we get old; we get old because we stop playing”.
With Brunson’s passing, the poker world lost one of its greatest ambassadors and a man who popularized the game beyond what many believed possible.
The Sports Injury That Defined Brunson’s Life
As a young man in the 1950s, Doyle Brunson was set for a career in professional sports. He was a successful basketball player, and the Minneapolis Lakers had expressed interest in him during his high school years.
Just as he started attending college at Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, Doyle suffered a knee injury that would effectively end his hopes of becoming a professional athlete.
Like so many young men destined for sports greatness, Doyle was stripped of a dream by an unfortunate injury and would have to seek his fortunes in life elsewhere.
Doyle excelled academically and obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees by 1955, a time when such high academic achievements were not easy to come by.
Yet, a traditional career simply wasn’t in the cards for Brunson, whose competitive nature drove him to make a life out of battling others in some sort of arena.
His knee would not allow him to do so on the basketball court, so he looked to cards and poker for competitive satisfaction, as he took poker more seriously in the years following his injury.
Brunson Joins the Pioneers of Poker
Back in the 1950s, poker wasn’t what it is today, and legal games were rare and hard to come by. Instead, Brunson joined his friend Dwayne Hamilton in playing illegal games in Exchange Street in Fort Worth, where he got his first experience playing poker.
The game back in the day was Five Card Stud, but it didn’t matter much to Doyle, as he had an exceptional talent for cards, and quickly adapted to any form of poker he would get introduced to.
The pair started traveling across Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana in pursuit of bigger and better poker games, and Doyle became friendly with the likes of Amarillo Slim and Sailor Roberts, two players who would define a poker era along with him.
In their early days, Brunson, Slim, and Roberts played in games run and frequented by criminals, and Doyle often recounted being robbed or cheated in those games. Yet, despite all that, he managed to thrive in the gambling world.
By 1960, the group started frequenting Las Vegas, but they had little success in their early attempts, as they went broke more than once trying to take on the local sharks.
For Doyle, however, failing was not an option. He moved to Las Vegas permanently and continued to compete until he was one of the best.
When the World Series of Poker was founded in 1970, Brunson was one of the founding members and a regular in the WSOP Main Event, the most prestigious poker event of them all.
In 1976, Doyle won his first WSOP Championship, and he repeated the feat the following year, solidifying his place in the poker history books at the age of 44.
Yet, that was only the start of his incredible poker career, which would span decades and see him become the Godfather of Poker and the greatest legend the game has ever had.
Doyle Brunson Writes “The Poker Bible”
In 1978, following his success at the WSOP, Doyle Brunson wrote Super/System, the book that many believe to be the greatest piece of poker literature ever.
Super/System was not nearly as advanced in terms of poker theory as many of the books that followed it, but it was the first time casual poker players got a glimpse into the way professionals think about the game.
Doyle presented poker as more than just gambling, demonstrated the difference that proper starting hand selection, positional awareness, and bet sizing can make, and gave a recreational poker player the hope of someday beating the pros.
Super/System had a profound impact on generations of poker players, and was still one of the most popular poker books at the time of the Poker Boom in the early 2000s.
Thanks to its longevity and deep insights into Doyle’s poker mind, Super/System was dubbed “The Poker Bible” by many in the game. In 2004, Brunson published a sequel, with the likes of Mike Caro, Chip Reese, and David Sklansky contributing chapters of their own.
Texas Dolly’s Poker Achievements
Winning back-to-back WSOP Main Events was far from the only achievement Doyle Brunson would make in poker, as his career spanned decades and saw him win in nearly every form of the game.
Over the course of the years, he accumulated a total of ten WSOP bracelets across different buyins and game formats, proving his affinity for all forms of poker.
In 2004, just as poker was becoming popular in the mainstream, he took down the WPT Legends of Poker event, taking home $1.1 million for that single victory alone.
Despite all his success in the tournament arena, Doyle was predominantly a cash game player. His success in the “Bobby’s Room” in Bellagio became legendary, as he dominated the highest-stakes mixed games in the world for years.
Doyle was part of a group of players that would regularly play $4,000/$8,000 mixed games for years, and he won countless millions of dollars playing in these games.
Many believe that the $6 million Doyle won in poker tournaments was pocket change compared to the amount of money that he would win and lose on a regular basis playing mixed games and betting on golf, sports, and just about anything else.
Doyle Brunson was one of the early Hall of Fame inductees, as his name was immortalized among the greats in 1988, many years before most of the poker champions you know of today even played their first card game.
A Poker Legacy for the Generations
Doyle’s impact on poker goes well beyond the money he played for and won, his gold bracelets and accolades, or his poker titles.
For the poker community, Brunson’s name is one spoken with reverence, as it is widely understood that few people have been able to replicate the sort of poker career that Doyle had achieved.
The adversities Brunson and his peers faced in their early days would be enough to end the dreams of playing professional poker for most, but he was able to push them all to the side and stay focused on the dream.
His poker career spanned decades, from the days when the WSOP didn’t even exist, to the days it was a mainstream television event, and even into the era of online poker and poker TV shows like High Stakes Poker and Poker After Dark.
Doyle saw generations of poker players come, win big, and go broke, as he kept on grinding in Bobby’s Room and dominating poker tournaments across the continents.
The passing of Big Papa, as many in poker called him, left a void in the poker world that will never be filled, as it is understood that no man or woman could truly live up to the legacy that Doyle Brunson left behind him.