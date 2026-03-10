Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Mariano, Britney, and Turbo Mix It Up on HCL

This week’s high-stakes streamed action was all about Hustler Casino Live streams, as other major poker shows either took a break or hosted smaller games.
Huslter Casino Live did not disappoint, however, as three regular high-stakes streams played out on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, bringing together a cast of well-known faces, along with some fresh blood.
Mariano, Britney, and Turbo were the stars of the show this week, while the likes of Gaolito, Yi, and Kgao all got involved in some fun pots.
If you didn’t have the time to watch all the live streams this week, here is a full rundown of the most interesting hands from each big stream played on HCL this week.
Mariano and Britney Having Some Fun
The Wednesday streams are typically slightly smaller than the Friday games on Hustler Casino Live, and that was true this week as well, as Mariano and Britney headlined the cast.
With the $400 straddle on, Kgao limped with a trash hand, before Mariano bumped it up to $2.4k with A♣6♣. Britney came along with her 5♥3♣, and even Kgao completed with 9♦2♥ to go to the flop.
The flop was 6♥5♦4♦, which connected with both Britney’s and Mariano’s hands. When it checked over to her, Britney shoved all-in for $29.2k in the hopes of taking the hand down and winning a button for the squid game.
Britney offered Mariano a chance to see a card for $4.4k, and Mariano jokingly showed her his A♣, before actually accepting the offer and paying to see the 5♥.
After a short time, Mariano made the call, and was in a decent spot as a 60% favorite. The two players agreed to run it twice in a friendly manner with $66k on the line.
The first runout came 2♦9♠, completing Britney’s straight and ensuring she would not lose any money in this hand. The second turn and river were J♥ and Q♥, meaning Mariano would get the second half of the pot.
All said and done, both Mariano and Britney ended the game as losers, dropping $17k and $44k, respectively, in a game that was dominated by Kgao and Dylan.
Gaolito and Yi Play for Stacks
One of the biggest pots of the Thursday Ante Game on HCL came down to Gaolito and Yi, two of the new players on the show’s cast.
Action started with a $500 raise from Gaolito’s 8♠7♠ and a $1.5k 3-bet from Suited Superman’s K♣J♥. Yi cold-called with his K♥Q♠, and Gaolito called to complete the action.
The flop was Q♥8♣7♦, which meant action, as two players got significant pieces of the board. Suited Superman decided against a c-bet, and Yi led out for $2k. Gaolito decided to protect his hand and made it $8k to go, which Yi called.
The turn was the inconsequential 2♣, and Gaolito kept firing, this time for $20k. With the effective stack at about $41k, Yi had a decision to make for all of it on this turn.
After some back and forth, he decided his hand was good enough to play for it all, and so the two put their chips in, creating a $103k pot.
Gaolito was going to the river as a 79% favorite, but the two decided to run it twice, which meant Yi would get two chances to catch up.
The river cards were the 9♠ and the 8♦, which meant Gaolito’s hand would stay good on both boards, and he would scoop the biggest pot of the day.
Despite winning this hand, Gaolito ended up losing $2.6k in the game, while Yi dropped over $40k. Mike X and Dr.P were the only winners in the game, taking home $125k and $27k, respectively.
Turbo Goes Big in Back-to-Back Hands
The Friday night stream saw all the usual suspects take to the felt, as Mariano, Turbo, Britney, Ryan Feldman, and a number of others got together for a traditional $100/$200 game.
The chips were flying for six hours, and just before the game ended, Turbo decided to stay true to himself and play two of the biggest hands of the session in back-to-back hands.
The first hand saw him open to $1k holindg A♥J♠, before Mariano put in the 3-bet with his 10♠7♣. Dumbledore cold-called with K♣J♥, and Turbo bumped it up to $20k. This got rid of Mariano, but Dumbledore made the call.
The flop brought K♦Q♥7♦, giving Dumbledore the lead. Turbo continued for $20k into $48.2k, and Dumbledore made the call.
The turn card was a miracle for Turbo, as the 10♣ made him the nut straight. He bet $35k this time around, and Dumbledore called once more.
The river 5♦ completed a potential flush, and Turbo moved all-in. Dumbledore had one last chance to fold for $115.3k, but Turbo’s image got him paid off.
Before he could collect his chips, Turbo 3-bet over the top of Gaolito’s raise, holding K♥10♣, making it $10k to go.
This time around, Mariano woke up with a big hand, as he made it $30k with his pocket Kings. Always a non-believer, Turbo went for an $80k 4-bet, which Mariano smooth called.
The flop of 8♠4♣3♣ was of no help to anyone, but Turbo went for a $150k check-raise. Of course, this was not good enough to get rid of Mariano, who called, as the pot swelled up to $462k, the biggest of the session.
The turn was the 9♥, and when Turbo checked, Mariano went all-in for just under $200k to protect his hand.
With no hope of improving, Turbo folded this one and gave Mariano one last easy win, as he cruised to a $350k win for the day. Turbo, on the other hand, ended up breaking even on the day, down just a few thousand in a game with over a million dollars in play.