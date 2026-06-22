Another Creator Game Is Coming to CoinPoker This Thursday

Things have slowed down a bit over at CoinPoker, but that’s a temporary state, as the Battle of Malta Online is just around the corner, and that tournament series is guaranteed to create quite a bit of buzz.
In the meantime, though, the operator is keeping things interesting with other special events and happenings, and one of them will be taking place this week.
Namely, on Thursday, June 25, CoinPoker is throwing another Creator Meet Up Game, giving all players a chance to face off against some of the big shots, enjoy the action at very affordable stakes, and win some extra cash along the way.
Test Your Skills Against Popular Content Creators
The upcoming Meet Up Game is set to take place on June 25, starting at 6pm CET. There will be special $0.1/$0.2 and $0.4/$0.8 tables available in the lobby, where you’ll be able to take your seat or join the wait list.
The list of players and creators who will be joining the action this time around is quite impressive. It includes the likes of a tournament crusher and poker coach, BenCB,’ PokerCoaching founder Jonathan Little, popular poker player and vlogger Charlie Carrel, and many more.
CoinPoker managed to secure the presence of some real crushers, such as Jeremy Ausmus, Matt Berkey, Alejandro Lococo, Mariano, etc.
What’s really great about the upcoming Meet Up Game is that the stakes are set so that all players can join the fun. While NL20 is clearly way below what these players normally play, they all agreed to spend a few hours splashing around at the micros.
Of course, we expect there will be quite a bit of interest, so if you want to secure a seat, you should probably log in earlier and reserve one as soon as it becomes available. Otherwise, you’ll need to join a few wait lists and hope it doesn’t take too long to get in.
Extra Cash up for Grabs
In addition to all the fun you’ll have playing against some of these poker legends, CoinPoker will also be giving away $10,000 worth of prizes.
The money will be given out via Infused Splash Pots, which means you’ll want to be in the mix for as long as possible, hoping to be at the right place at the right time to catch a few of these.
All the action will be happening on No Limit Texas Hold’em tables, so no PLO fun this time around, but we’re sure the operator will address the popular four-card variation in one of the upcoming promotions.
There you have it. It all starts on Thursday, June 25, at 6pm CET. Get ready to play with some of the best players around, be prepared for some quality banter, and enjoy all the free money added to the mix. For any true poker fan, there is hardly a better way to spend an evening!