CoinPoker Ramps Up the Action With No-Limp PLO Tables

CoinPoker has been working tirelessly to position itself as the go-to destination for cash game players. From colorful promotions to high-stakes tables you won’t find elsewhere, they are doing a lot to attract players of all shapes and sizes, and the numbers are showing they’re on the right path.
As a part of these efforts, CoinPoker has recently introduced No-Limp PLO tables. These are exactly what the name suggests, and they are geared toward players who seek fast-paced action and big pots.
In recent years, Pot Limit Omaha has already become the game of choice for many, due to its ability to create more action, multi-way pots, and plenty of post-flop battling. No Limp tables add a whole new dimension to the game.
Not for the Faint of Heart
The main difference between standard and No Limp PLO tables is that the latter don’t allow players to open limp, regardless of their position at the table. Once the action is on you, if nobody in front has raised, your only options are to raise or fold.
Once any player makes a raise, the action continues following standard PLO rules. You can choose between folding, flat calling a raise, or raising yourself.
The only (but very significant) difference is that no limping is allowed.
This change has a significant impact on the overall strategy and, naturally, leads to bigger pots on average. Limping in PLO is much more common than in No Limit Texas Hold’em, with players looking to see a cheap flop or limp-raise with strong hands.
At CoinPoker’s No-Limp PLO tables, these options are not available. When it’s folded to you, and it’s your turn to act, you can only raise or fold.
No-Limp PLO Tables Are Waiting for You
To make things easier for the players, CoinPoker has added No-Limp Pot Limit Omaha games as a separate variation. So, if you’re looking to give this new and interesting variation a try, you’ll be able to spot it easily in the cash game lobby.
Stakes start at $0.50/$1 and go up to $50/$100 in the regular lobby, while the VIP Arena also features $100/$200 tables. VIP Arena members can also request higher stakes.
With the introduction of No-Limp games, CoinPoker continues following the path it rolled out months before, building a fun, rewarding, and competitive environment that stands out from the competition.
Operator’s Cash Game World Championships, which feature both NLHE and PLO, are slowly but surely becoming proving grounds for the best players out there. This, in turn, attracts aspiring players across the board who look up to these high-stakes wizards, creating buzz and excitement, not just on the platform but across social media.
Simultaneously, CoinPoker is expanding its tournament offering. Following on the recently concluded World Poker Masters series, the operator is rolling out Battle of Malta Online, a tournament series with millions in guarantees and a wide span of buy-ins to fit every bankroll.
Innovation is the name of the game at CoinPoker, and there is no doubt that the operator has a few more aces up their sleeve for the second half of the year.