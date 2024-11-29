Cardplayer Lifestyle Hits 15th Years Milestone

Exactly 15 years ago this day, Robbie Strazynski launched cardplayerlifestyle.com as a fun project to pursue in his free time, and it “accidentally” became his passion and grew into a full-time job.

I was lucky to get to know Robbie when I started my own site back in 2016. When I began writing myself and sharing my thoughts on mypokercoaching.com, I reached out to pretty much all existing poker blogs at the time, and Robbie was the only one who took his time to respond to a random stranger.

Not only did he respond to my questions, but he decided to help me out even not getting anything in return, which speaks volumes about his character. He edited and published my articles on his site, teaching valuable lessons on the way and introducing me to the poker industry as a whole.

Looking back to all of this backstory, I really feel lucky to have met him both online and in person, and glad I can truly call Robbie my friend.

Over the years, a small website that was just a hobby grew into an established poker media site covering live events, hosting podcasts, and even organizing Mixed Game Festivals in Las Vegas.

Funny enough, I was able to get an image from all mighty internet archives to see how the site looked soon after it was launched in 2009.

Now, it is a modern site featuring nice images, banners, and everything you would expect to see on a media website, but it was quite a journey to get here.

We used this anniversary to catch up and talk about Cardplayer Lifestyle’s backstory, how it all started, how it grew into what it is today, and how Robbie sees the future.

Check our our full conversation on X, and I hope you will enjoy it as much as I did.

Featured image courtesy of poker.org