Thirty Players Confirmed for Triton Million – Who’s Still Missing?

The Triton Poker Series has become one of the most elite poker competitions in the world, bringing together many of the world’s best tournament players and poker enthusiasts from the world of business, entertainment, and gambling.

One of the things that make Triton Poker stand out from other tours is the sheer stakes being played for, as the tour continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

This December, Triton Poker is partnering with the World Series of Poker (WSOP) to bring us an exclusive $525,000 buyin tournament dubbed Triton Million.

Referred to as the Ultimate Poker Showdown, the Triton Million will feature the tried and tested formula of recreational poker players getting to invite one professional each to balance the scales and make for a more engaging experience for all.

With the event starting on December 7 at the Atlantis Paradise, Triton Poker has announced 15 pairs of recreational and professional players who have confirmed their participation at the prestigious event.

We take a look at the current pairings looking for favorites, while also taking a closer look at Triton’s formula for success.

This December, Triton Poker and WSOP unite in paradise!



🌴 From Dec 6-19, 2024, experience the ultimate high-stakes showdown with the Triton Million and Triton Main Event.



🃏 For the first time ever, winners will take home BOTH the iconic @WSOP bracelet and the coveted… pic.twitter.com/X7QLKqpX7c — Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) October 10, 2024

Who Is Confirmed So Far?

So far, Triton Poker has announced a total of 15 pairs of players, each consisting of one recreational poker player and one professional.

The recreational group includes many savvy poker players like Paul Phua, Rob Yong, and Elton Tsang, but what they all have in common is that poker is not their profession or primary source of income.

Wave 2 of the Triton Invitational pairings is here! 🔥 Are your favorites in the mix, or are you still waiting for that dream matchup? 👀



Wave 3 is coming soon—share your predictions and follow the thread for all pairings revealed so far! 🔱⬇️ — Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) November 30, 2024

Any recreational player who can afford the buyin is welcome to join the Triton Million, and gets the privilege of inviting one poker professional, who must also pay the $525k buyin to play in the event.

In total, each couple will pay just over a million dollars to play what should be one of the most entertaining events of the year.

Here is a look at the couples that have been confirmed thus far:

Recreational Professional Recreational Professional Paul Phua Phil Ivey Rob Yong Andrew Robl Ossi Ketola Patrik Antonius Philip Sternheimer Benjamin Heath Kannapong Thanarttraku Punnat Punsri Esti Wang Adrian Mateos Chad Deberry Sean Winter David Einhorn Taylor Von Kriegenbergh Santhosh Suvarna Nick Petragelo Elton Tsang Justin Bonomo Wai Kin Yong Michael Soyza Charlie Hook Seth Davies Brandon Steven Chance Kornuth Saya Ono Kayhan Mokri Alfred Decarolis Stephen Chidwick

Who’s Still Missing?

The list of 30 players that’s been announced thus far includes quite a few big names from both the business and professional poker world.

However, the likes of Tony G, Bill Perkins, and several Asian businessmen who played the initial Triton Million in 2019 (including the champion Aaron Zang) are yet to be announced, and may be coming in the following days.

On the professional side, players like Brynn Kenney, Adrian Mateos, Jason Koon, and Dan Smith, all of whom have had lots of success on the Triton Poker Tour, have still not been confirmed for this exclusive event.

Triton Poker teased the release of a third wave of players in the coming days, and at least a couple of these names, if not all of them, should be on that list.

Of course, we will also be on the lookout for any surprise reveals, as it would be exciting to see a few new faces from the recreational poker world join the nosebleed stakes tournament.

Who Are the Favorites?

Naming any player a favorite in a lineup as stacked as the one expected for the Triton Million is an ungrateful task. However, there are some names that simply can’t be overlooked.

Widely considered as the greatest poker player of all time, Phil Ivey is one of the top contenders for a deep run in any field he enters. Joining him is another member of the “old guard” in Patrik Antonius, fresh of the heels of his massive $5 million Triton win in Monte Carlo.

The likes of Stephen Chidwick, Justin Bonomo, and Nick Petrangelo are always tough contenders in any tournament format, as their specialization allows them to take spots that other players simply don’t see.

First Batch of Triton Million Invitees

While the entire “pros” side of the lineup is made up of tournament beasts, there are some tough cookies among the “recs” as well.

Triton Poker founder Paul Phua will be looking to extend his record for deep runs in Triton events, while Indian businessman Santhosh Suvarna will look to add to his trophy cabinet and win another WSOP bracelet and Triton trophy this winter.

The likes of Elton Tsang, Brandon Steven, and Rob Yong will all be bringing quite a poker skillset to the table as well, despite officially being branded as recreational players in this event.

The Winning Formula for Triton Poker

For several years not, Triton Poker has been competing with the PokerGO Tour for the attention of the high-stakes players and poker fans.

The one thing that Triton has done better thus far is that it’s managed to bring more value to the table for the pros in the form of competition with recreational players.

While PokerGO Tour is almost exclusively frequented by poker crushers, Triton Poker has a way of attracting players from outside the world of professional poker.

Tournament like the Triton Million that set limits on the number of professionals in the field promote such a mix, which also reflects in other Triton events, even when there is no official limits.

The presence of more “fun” players makes Triton events more fun to watch for a casual poker fan, as things tend to get wild when poker amateurs and GTO pros go head to head.

Finally, the fact all Triton Poker live streams are available free of charge on Triton’s YouTube channel makes this tour more accessible to the fans, adding another ingredient to the winning formula.

The upcoming Triton Million will be one of the most anticipated events in poker history, and we highly recommend tuning into the live streams for ultimate poker entertainment and plenty of learning opportunities along the way.