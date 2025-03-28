“The Commissioner” Tim Duckworth Talks PGT, Career Path

Every once in a while, you might catch a glimpse of Tim Duckworth in the background of an event streaming on PokerGO or hear his slight Australian accent while co-hosting the PokerGO podcast with Donnie Peters. Duckworth is currently the Director of Live Events and Content for PokerGO and the PokerGO Tour and just held the inaugural $100K Super High Roller Bowl: Mixed Games. Pokerati recently asked him a few questions about his career trajectory, got behind the PokerGO curtain, and saw how he ended up looking and dressing like a star of Yellowstone at the WPT World Championship.
Q. You’ve been a presence in poker for a long time. How did you start your poker career?
In 2007, after graduating from University (Deakin University in Burwood, Victoria), I won a seat in the WSOP Main Event. Although the WSOP Main Event didn’t go the way I liked – I finished two places off the money – I met the PokerNews team as there were some fellow Australians on it. The idea of working in poker intrigued me, and although it didn’t align with my degree in Accounting and Human Resource Management, it was something I wanted to try.
I returned home and was put to work covering the Victorian Poker Championships. I followed that up with the PokerNews Cup, and then the Aussie Millions and Melbourne Poker Championships.
Through my local boss, Heath Chick, he put me into contact with Garry Gates, who was building the PokerNews team for the 2008 WSOP. He said I had a job as long as I handled my accommodation and travel. I crunched the numbers, knew I was going to break even from my expenses, and decided to risk it and get myself to Vegas.
The rest is history! I’ve been working in the poker industry since and have freelanced for PokerNews, PokerStars, WPT, WSOP, 888Poker, PokerListings, and PokerGO/PGT.
Q. What was the deciding factor from going from a freelancer for so many years to landing and staying at PokerGO?
Remko (Rinkema) brought me onto the team as a freelancer covering PokerGO events in 2018. In 2020, they offered me a position as the Live Reporting and Content Manager. Although I had been freelance for thirteen years, it offered me stability and consistency, and it was an easy decision for me to make.
Q. How was it making the transition from Australia to Las Vegas?
I had been back-and-forth to Las Vegas six times before I moved here in 2012. The transition wasn’t too difficult as I had spent my poker career travelling the world. The toughest part was obviously leaving my family and friends behind, but it was the right decision for both my career and my personal life.
Q. How do you blend your home life of being married with children to working extremely long hours during live events, especially the WSOP?
I think it’s mostly difficult for the kids, especially during the WSOP. They’re on school holidays and want to spend time with you, but you’re basically living and breathing the WSOP for 16 hours a day, for 50+ days straight. I met my wife during the WSOP, so it’s something she’s always been around. We both understand it’s part of my career, and once it’s done, we normally plan a big holiday.
Q. Many people call you “The Commish”. How’d you get that nickname?
The PokerGO Tour (PGT) was launched back in 2021, and I was entrusted with tracking the results. That role eventually evolved into controlling all aspects of the PGT, and along with that came the nickname of “The Commish”. I believe Brent Hanks and Jeff Platt dropped it during one of the PokerGO live streams, and it’s stuck ever since. It definitely has some gravitas to it, and although I don’t use it, I am fond of the nickname. Honestly, there are worse things I could be called.
Q. What’s your favorite part of working in poker?
When I was freelancing, it used to be the travelling. Getting to go to London, Brazil, Lebanon, Macau, and all kinds of places was extremely fun. Now that the travelling is significantly less, I find the best thing about working in poker is the friendships. Having done this since 2007, I’ve made friends from all around the world, and it’s great catching up with everyone in Las Vegas for the WSOP or other poker events.
Q. Who’s one of your idols/role models in poker?
Player wise, I have always been a big fan of Nick Schulman’s table presence. I really appreciate how Jeremy Ausmus can balance being a dad of two and crushing high-stakes. On our side of things, it’s hard to ignore longevity. Lance Bradley and Brad Willis have been doing this longer than me and also have kids at home. You have to respect that.
Q. What’s been the best part of co-hosting the PokerGO Podcast with Donnie Peters?
I pulled Donnie over to the PokerGO team in 2021, but our friendship dates back to the 2008 WSOP when we both worked for PokerNews. A few years ago, I stepped in for Remko on the PokerGO Podcast, and we’ve been the duo ever since then. During the WSOP is when we really start cooking. We’re often the last people in the room at 2 a.m. talking about the news of the day, but also other obscure things. Nothing makes me feel better when I spit out an absurd take, and Donnie just looks at me in disbelief. I live for that moment.
Q. Is there a dream tournament you’d love to win someday?
I should say I want to win the WSOP Main Event or $50K Poker Players Championship, but that isn’t realistic. When it comes to poker and my poker ability. I’m not striving to become a pro, and I’m not out there dedicating hours a day to studying. I play within my own skill level and only take shots when the value is there and it’s not going to affect my bank account. So, it probably sounds a little cliché, but the dream tournament I would love to win would be the next one I play.
Q. You just held the inaugural $100K Super High Roller Bowl: Mixed Game. How much do you enjoy Mixed Game Tournaments?
I dove into mixed games when I moved to Las Vegas and have been playing them ever since. The mixed game community is a small one, and it was an honor to add PGT Mixed Games to our schedule in 2023 – it still stands as one of the only mixed game series in the world and also the only high-stakes one. The success of that led to discussions about the SHRB $100k Mixed Game. It was outstanding to get 29 entrants, and next year we’re pushing for more.
Q. Many of us in poker media have been enjoying and noticing your new fashion sensibilities culminating in your look at the WPT World Championship this past December. Your look was inspired by Alex Foxen, but it also had more than a hint of Yellowstone vibe, albeit a runway-worthy Yellowstone one. What’s inspired this transition?
It’s probably just a mid-life crisis, if we’re being honest. But for this event, I was lucky enough to win my seat into the WPT $10k World Championship via the ClubWPT Gold $5M Invitational Freeroll. As I told WPT’s Jeff Walsh, “If you look good, you might play good…because I’m not very good.”
It was fun to dress up and wear my cowboy hat and the fur coat. However, I’ve dressed up for a few other events when I think it’s worth it. It’s just about having fun and enjoying my poker playing. I think we can all have a bit more fun in this game.
Q. Closely paralleling this transition has been your increased focus on your physical wellbeing. What was the impetus for this?
I hit a low point with my fitness and health in early 2020 and started working myself towards a healthier version of myself. However, during the 2024 WSOP I decided to take a huge step forward and hired a personal trainer. With my 40th birthday less than 18 months away, I vowed to be in the best shape I could be when that day came. I think setting lofty but achievable goals based on fitness can really motivate you. That’s why I do Spartan Races, and why I’m planning on attempting a Hyrox.
Most importantly, I want to be healthy and fit for my family. I want to be able to chase my son around and play sports with him in 10 or 20 years like my dad did with me.
Q. You collect poker memorabilia. Do you have a favorite or a top item that you’ve scored?
When it comes to poker memorabilia, I think along with Chad Holloway and Jesse Fullen, the three of us have the biggest collection. Most of my stuff means something to me, like my signed Rounders script and signed Lucky You script. I have a 3-foot-tall banner from the 2021 WSOP that is signed by 120+ poker players and media members. However, my personal favorite is an original copy of Doyle Brunson’s Super System. I was helping him during the 2021 WSOP Main Event. On Day 2 I escorted him to his table and he offered me a copy of Super System and wrote two really nice messages in it. I’ll always treasure that.
