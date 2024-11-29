Last Chance to Play for $5 Million in the ClubWPT Gold Freeroll

The World Poker Tour (WPT) World Championship festival in Las Vegas is now just weeks away, and so is the biggest live poker freeroll in the history of the game.

To celebrate the launch of its new sweepstakes poker platform ClubWPT Gold, WPT is throwing a massive freeroll event at the Wynn this December, and there are only a couple of days left to be one of the 2,000 players who will get to play for the $5,000,000 prize pool.

All you need to do is follow the link from one of the ClubWPT Gold’s social pages, or from one of the many poker influencers and content creators who are promoting the event, and sign up with the platform.

All that’s required is registration and absolutely no purchase or deposit is needed. Check out the post from ClubWPT Gold below, sign up for the promotion, and keep on reading to find out more about the upcoming freeroll.

3 days to get your greasy passports 🦃 https://t.co/K0R0Mw1qVv — ClubWPT Gold (@ClubWPTGold) November 28, 2024

WPT Is Throwing the Largest Freeroll Ever

Just a few weeks ago, WPT announced it would be launching a brand new sweepstakes poker platform dubbed ClubWPT Gold, that would finally allow all American and Canadian poker players to play online poker under the WPT brand.

The new poker site will follow the sweepstakes poker rules, making it perfectly legal in the US, and will allow players from nearly all states to join and battle it out on the green felt.

To celebrate this huge move, WPT is giving away an amazing $5,000,000 through a freeroll tournament running during the WPT World Championship event at the Wynn in Las Vegas this December.

WPT has been giving away Golden Passports to the $5 Million freeroll for weeks, with majority of them already given away, but a few last chances still available for players interested in the giveaway.

The $5 million freeroll will include at least $1 million in cash for the winner, prizes for a big chunk of the playing field, mystery bounties in the final stages, and 100 free seats to the World Poker Tour World Championship event.

Regardless of your skill level in poker, this is probably the best chance you will ever get to play for millions of dollars without paying a cent, as this freeroll presents the best value that’s ever been given away by a poker operator.

You can find out more about the freeroll and its prize pool by reading this detailed review of the event, but all you really need to know has already been said.

Sign Up with WPT Influencers for a Chance at a Golden Passport

In order to play in the $5 Million ClubWPT Gold Freeroll this December, you will need to win a Golden Passports, a special entry ticket that works for this tournament only.

ClubWPT Gold has given away hundreds of Passports via its official channels, but their partners and ambassadors such as Rampage, Mariano, and Brad Owen have all been giving them away as well.

If you missed all earlier invitations to join the new sweepstakes operator, you can still win a Golden Passport if you join the site through Brad Owen’s links, as he is giving away a fresh batch of 25 Passports

BLACK FRIDAY GIVEAWAY! I’m giving away an EXTRA 25 Golden Passports this week only! Sign up to https://t.co/PsituY15gT using promo code BRAD to be eligible. These passports are worth $2500 each and get you into the $5M Freeroll in 2 weeks at Wynn. No deposit or purchase… pic.twitter.com/5XOwTXR0sL — Brad Owen (@TheBradOwen) November 28, 2024

Poker professional and commentator savant Jamie Kerstetter is also giving away 10 Golden Passports for all who use promo code JAMIE when signing up.

72 hours and they’ll be gone!



TEN EXTRA GOLDEN PASSPORTS ($25K total value)



Use code JAMIE in link below, these are the last of ‘em, no leftovers pic.twitter.com/9ch6mGsfDa — Jamie Kerstetter (@JamieKerstetter) November 28, 2024

To make things even more exciting, WPT’s own Lynn Gilmartin is giving away 100 Golden Passports for all who use promo code LYNN.

All players signed up with ClubWPT Gold who make it out to Vegas will also have a chance to compete for an additional $750k in prizes, including a luxury McLaren car.

Aaaaand there’s more 💥 December is gonna be wild! 💰



All you have to do is be at @WynnLasVegas and have signed up to @ClubWPTGold to be eligible to win things like a McLaren 😮 or one of the 100 Golden Passports.



Use my code LYNN when signing up at https://t.co/eM4jzAkJ8L… https://t.co/ZS2e46upek — Lynn Gilmartin (@LynnGilmartin) November 22, 2024

There has truly never been a better time to fly out for a WPT event than this December, as the tour is going above and beyond to make sure its players are rewarded for their loyalty and their trust in WPT’s newest brand.

Join Us at the WPT World Championship

The WPT World Championship is the pinnacle of an entire year of live tournament poker, bringing together the best professional poker players and poker enthusiasts from all parts of the world.

Starting with the WPT Prime Championship on December 8, the Wynn will be hosting a rich series of tournaments this winter, that will culminate with the ClubWPT Gold $5 Million Freeroll on December 13 and the WPT World Championship that starts on December 14.

Whether you can afford to buy into the Championship or not, Vegas is the place to be for all true poker lovers in the days leading up to Christmas, as action will be wild across all stakes and poker rooms in the city.

Take your last shot at winning a seat in the $5 Million Freeroll, or come out to play in the WPT World Championship satellites for your chance to play in one of the biggest poker events of the year.